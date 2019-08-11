Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

0
08/11/2019 | 08:16pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Ascletis Pharma Inc.

歌禮製藥有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code1672)

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Ascletis Pharma Inc. (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 for the purpose of, among other matters, considering and approving the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and its publication and considering the recommendation of payment of an interim dividend (if any).

By order of the Board

Ascletis Pharma Inc.

歌禮製藥有限公司

Jinzi Jason WU

Chairman

Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China

August 12, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises Dr. Jinzi Jason WU and Mrs. Judy Hejingdao WU, as executive Directors; and Dr. Ru Rong JI, Dr. Yizhen WEI, Mr. Jiong GU and Ms. Lin HUA, as independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 00:15:10 UTC
