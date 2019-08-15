Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Tian Shan Development (Holding) Limited

天山發展（控股）有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 2118)

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Tian Shan Development (Holding) Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Wednesday, 28 August 2019 for the purposes of, among other matters, considering and approving the unaudited interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2019 and its publication and the declaration of payment of an interim dividend (if any).

