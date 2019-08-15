Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

08/15/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Tian Shan Development (Holding) Limited

天山發展（控股）有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 2118)

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Tian Shan Development (Holding) Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Wednesday, 28 August 2019 for the purposes of, among other matters, considering and approving the unaudited interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2019 and its publication and the declaration of payment of an interim dividend (if any).

By order of the Board

Tian Shan Development (Holding) Limited

Wu Zhen Shan

Chairman

Hong Kong, 16 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Wu Zhen Shan, Mr. Wu Zhen Ling and Mr. Zhang Zhen Hai; and the independent non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Tian Chong Hou, Mr. Wang Ping and Mr. Cheung Ying Kwan.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 22:21:08 UTC
