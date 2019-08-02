Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : NOTICE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited takes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, makes no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaims any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

上海復旦微電子集團股份有限公司

Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Group Company Limited*

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 1385)

NOTICE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Group Company Limited (the ''Company'') hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held at Building 4, Lane 127, Guotai Road, Shanghai, the PRC on 16 August 2019 for the purposes of considering and approving the publication of the announcement of the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2019, and the recommendation of an interim dividend, if any, and transacting any other business.

By order of the Board

Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Group Company Limited*

Jiang Guoxing

Chairman

Shanghai, the PRC, 2 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Company's executive directors are Mr. Jiang Guoxing, Mr. Shi Lei, Mr. Yu Jun and Ms. Cheng Junxia; non-executive directors are Ms. Zhang Qianling, Mr. Ma Zhicheng, Mr. Yao Fuli and Ms. Zhang Huajing and independent non-executive directors are Mr. Guo Li, Mr. Cao Zhongyong, Mr. Cai Minyong and Mr. Wang Pin.

* For identification only