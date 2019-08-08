Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : NOTICE OF DOMESTIC SHAREHOLDERS' CLASS MEETING

0
08/08/2019 | 07:10am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Huarong Asset Management Co., Ltd.

(A joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 2799)

NOTICE OF DOMESTIC SHAREHOLDERS' CLASS MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the first domestic shareholders' class meeting for 2019 (the "Domestic Shareholders' Class Meeting") of China Huarong Asset Management Co., Ltd. (the "Company") will be held at Conference Room 1221, No. 8 Financial Street, Xicheng District, Beijing, the PRC on Wednesday, 25 September 2019 immediately after the conclusion or adjournment of the EGM (whichever is later), for considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolution:

SPECIAL RESOLUTION

1. To consider and approve the resolution in respect of the extension of the authorization granted by the general meeting of Shareholders relating to the non-public issuance of Offshore Preference Shares.

Details of the above resolution are set out in the circular published by the Company on 9 August 2019. Unless otherwise stated, terms used in this notice shall have the same meaning as defined in the circular.

By order of the Board

China Huarong Asset Management Co., Ltd.

WANG Zhanfeng

Chairman

Beijing, the PRC

9 August 2019

As at the date of this notice, the Board comprises Mr. WANG Zhanfeng and Ms. LI Xin as executive Directors of the Company; Mr. LI Yi, Ms. WANG Cong, Ms. DAI Lijia and Mr. ZHOU Langlang as non-executive Directors of the Company; Mr. TSE Hau Yin, Mr. LIU Junmin, Mr. SHAO Jingchun and Mr. ZHU Ning as independent non-executive Directors of the Company.

1

Notes:

  1. The register of members of the Company will be closed from Monday, 26 August 2019 to Wednesday, 25 September 2019 (both dates inclusive). Domestic Shareholders whose names appear on the register of members of the Company at the close of business on Friday, 23 August 2019 shall be entitled to attend and vote at the Domestic Shareholders' Class Meeting.
  2. A Shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the Domestic Shareholders' Class Meeting may appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote on his/her behalf. A proxy needs not to be a Shareholder, but he/she must attend the Domestic Shareholders' Class Meeting in person to represent the relevant Shareholder.
  3. The instrument appointing a proxy must be in writing under the hand of a Shareholder or his/her attorney duly authorized in writing. If the Shareholder is a corporation, that instrument must be executed either under its common seal or under the hand of its legal representative, Director(s) or duly authorized attorney. If that instrument is signed by an attorney of the Shareholder, the power of attorney authorizing that attorney to sign or other authorization document must be notarized.
  4. In order to be valid, the proxy form, the notarized power of attorney or other authorization document (if any) must be delivered to the Board office of the Company at No. 8 Financial Street, Xicheng District, Beijing, the PRC for Domestic Shareholders not less than 24 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the Domestic Shareholders' Class Meeting (i.e. before 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, 24 September 2019) or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be). Completion and return of a proxy form will not preclude a Shareholder from attending and voting in person at the Domestic Shareholders' Class Meeting or any adjournment thereof if he/she so wishes.
  5. Domestic Shareholders who intend to attend the Domestic Shareholders' Class Meeting in person or by proxy should deliver the reply slip to the Board office of the Company, at No. 8 Financial Street, Xicheng District, Beijing, the PRC, on or before Thursday, 5 September 2019 by hand, by post or by fax.
  6. Pursuant to the Articles of Association, any vote of Shareholders at a general meeting must be taken by poll. As such, all resolutions set out in the notice of the Domestic Shareholders' Class Meeting will be voted on by poll.
  7. The Domestic Shareholders' Class Meeting is expected to last for half a day. Shareholders (in person or by proxy) attending the Domestic Shareholders' Class Meeting are responsible for their own transportation and accommodation expenses. Shareholders or their proxies attending the Domestic Shareholders' Class Meeting shall produce their identity documents.
  8. In the case of joint Shareholders, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint Shareholder(s), and for this purpose, seniority will be determined by the order in which the names stand on the register of members in respect of the relevant joint holding.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 11:09:09 UTC
