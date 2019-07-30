Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

CSMall Group Limited

金 貓 銀 貓 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1815)

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of CSMall Group Limited (the "Company") will be held at Unit 1415, China Merchants Tower, Shun Tak Centre, 168-200 Connaught Road Central, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong on Friday, 16 August 2019 at 2:00 p.m. for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing each of the following resolutions, with or without amendments, as an ordinary resolution of the Company:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

1. "THAT subject to and conditional upon:

the grant of the waiver (the " Whitewash Waiver ") by the Executive Director of the Corporate Finance Division of the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong or any delegate thereof (the " Executive ") pursuant to Note 1 to the Notes on dispensations from Rule 26 of the Code on Takeovers and Mergers of Hong Kong (the " Takeovers Code ") of any obligation on the part of the Concert Group (as defined in the circular of the Company dated 31 July 2019 (the " Circular ", a copy of which marked "A" and signed by the chairman of the EGM for identification purpose has been tabled at the EGM)) to make a mandatory general offer to the holders of securities of the Company to acquire securities of the Company other than those already owned or agreed to be acquired by the Concert Group, which would otherwise arise under Rule 26 of the Takeovers Code as a result of the Employee Issuance and the Voting Arrangement (each as defined in the Circular); all necessary conditions attached to the Whitewash Waiver (if any) having been satisfied; and the Whitewash Waiver not having been withdrawn by the Executive,

the Whitewash Waiver be and is hereby approved and the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") or a committee thereof be and is hereby authorized to do all such acts and things, to sign and execute such documents or agreements or deed on behalf of the Company and to do such other things and to take all such actions as it considers necessary, appropriate, desirable or expedient for the purposes of giving effect to or implementing or in connection with the Whitewash Waiver."