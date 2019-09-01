Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

International Standard Resources Holdings Limited

標 準 資 源 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 91)

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an extraordinary general meeting of International Standard Resources Holdings Limited (the "Company") will be held at Meeting Room 636, 6/F., Kowloonbay International Trade and Exhibition Centre, 1 Trademart Drive, Kowloon Bay, Hong Kong at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, 18 September 2019 for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolution:

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

"THAT conditional upon the Listing Committee of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited granting the listing of, and permission to deal in, the Warrants (as defined below) and any new shares of the Company (the "Shares") which may fall to be issued upon the exercise of the subscription rights attaching to the Warrants, the directors of the Company be and are hereby authorised: