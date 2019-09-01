Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
International Standard Resources Holdings Limited
標 準 資 源 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 91)
NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an extraordinary general meeting of International Standard Resources Holdings Limited (the "Company") will be held at Meeting Room 636, 6/F., Kowloonbay International Trade and Exhibition Centre, 1 Trademart Drive, Kowloon Bay, Hong Kong at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, 18 September 2019 for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolution:
ORDINARY RESOLUTION
"THAT conditional upon the Listing Committee of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited granting the listing of, and permission to deal in, the Warrants (as defined below) and any new shares of the Company (the "Shares") which may fall to be issued upon the exercise of the subscription rights attaching to the Warrants, the directors of the Company be and are hereby authorised:
to create warrants ("Warrants"), which shall be in registered form, carrying rights to subscribe for new Shares at the initial subscription price of HK$0.04 per Share (subject to adjustment) and shall be exercisable at any time from the date of the issue of the Warrants and end on the date falling 12 months from the date of the issue of the Warrants (both dates inclusive) on the terms and conditions set out in the warrant instrument (the "Warrant Instrument") (a copy of a draft of which marked "A" is produced to this meeting and signed for the purpose of identification by the Chairman of this meeting) and to issue the same by way of bonus to and among the persons who are registered as shareholders of the Company as at the close of business on the date to be determined by the directors of the Company as the record date for
the determination of entitlements to the bonus issue of the Warrants (the "Record Date") in the proportion of one (1) Warrant for every five (5) Shares then held on the Record Date, provided that:
in the case of persons having registered addresses outside Hong Kong and the directors of the Company are of the view that their exclusion from the issue of Warrants is necessary or expedient on account either of the legal restrictions under the laws of the relevant place or the requirements of the relevant regulatory body or stock exchange in that place, the relevant Warrants shall not be issued to such persons but shall be aggregated and sold in the market and the net proceeds of sale, after deduction of expenses, distributed pro rata to such persons unless such amount falling to be distributed to any such person is less than $100, in which case such amount will be retained for the benefit of the Company; and
fractional entitlements to the Warrants will not be issued, but will be aggregated and sold for the benefit of the Company. The net proceeds of the sale will be retained for the benefit of the Company. The directors of the Company shall do all such acts and things as they consider necessary or expedient to give effect to the foregoing arrangements;
as a specific mandate to the directors of the Company, to allot and issue new Shares upon exercise of the subscription rights attaching to the Warrants or any of them, such new Shares shall rank pari passu in all respects with the then existing issued Shares;
to execute the said Warrant Instrument, certificates for the Warrants and all other documents, deeds and instruments under hand or, where necessary, under seal of the Company in accordance with the articles of association of the Company as the directors of the Company consider necessary or expedient to give effect to the Warrant Instrument and other transactions contemplated in this resolution; and
to do all such acts and things as the directors of the Company consider necessary or expedient to give effect to the transactions contemplated under this resolution or the Warrant Instrument."
By order of the Board
International Standard Resources Holdings
Limited
Tam Tak Wah
Executive Director
Hong Kong, 2 September 2019
Notes:
A member entitled to attend and vote at the meeting is entitled to appoint one or more proxies to attend and, on a poll, vote instead of him/her/it. A proxy need not be a member.
In order to be valid, the form of proxy, together with any power of attorney or authority under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy of that power of attorney or authority, must be deposited with the share registrar of the Company, Tricor Standard Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the meeting or any adjournment thereof.
Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude a Shareholder of the Company from attending and voting in person at the meeting convened or any adjournment thereof and in such event, the authority of the proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.
In the case of joint holders of a share, any one of such joint holders may vote, either in person or by proxy, in respect of such share as if he/she/it was solely entitled thereto. If more than one of such joint holders are present at the meeting, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, shall be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holders. For this purpose, seniority shall be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding.
As at the date hereof, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Cheng Wai Keung, Mr. Tam Tak Wah, and Ms. Tsang Ching Man and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Chan Tsz Kit, Mr. Chan Yim Por Bonnie, Mr. Albert Saychuan Cheok (Chairman) and Mr. Wang Li.
