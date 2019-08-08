Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : NOTICE OF H SHAREHOLDERS' CLASS MEETING
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
China Huarong Asset Management Co., Ltd.
(A joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)
(Stock Code: 2799)
NOTICE OF H SHAREHOLDERS' CLASS MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the first H shareholders' class meeting for 2019 (the "H Shareholders' Class Meeting") of China Huarong Asset Management Co., Ltd. (the "Company") will be held at Conference Room 1221, No. 8 Financial Street, Xicheng District, Beijing, the PRC on Wednesday, 25 September 2019 immediately after the conclusion or adjournment of the Domestic Shareholders' Class Meeting (whichever is later), for considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolution:
SPECIAL RESOLUTION
1. To consider and approve the resolution in respect of the extension of the authorization granted by the general meeting of Shareholders relating to the non-public issuance of Offshore Preference Shares.
Details of the above resolution are set out in the circular published by the Company on 9 August 2019. Unless otherwise stated, terms used in this notice shall have the same meaning as defined in the circular.
By order of the Board
China Huarong Asset Management Co., Ltd.
WANG Zhanfeng
Chairman
Beijing, the PRC
9 August 2019
As at the date of this notice, the Board comprises Mr. WANG Zhanfeng and Ms. LI Xin as executive Directors of the Company; Mr. LI Yi, Ms. WANG Cong, Ms. DAI Lijia and Mr. ZHOU Langlang as non-executive Directors of the Company; Mr. TSE Hau Yin, Mr. LIU Junmin, Mr. SHAO Jingchun and Mr. ZHU Ning as independent non-executive Directors of the Company.
Notes:
The register of members of the Company will be closed from Monday, 26 August 2019 to Wednesday, 25 September 2019 (both dates inclusive). H Shareholders whose names appear on the register of members of the Company at the close of business on Friday, 23 August 2019 shall be entitled to attend and vote at the H Shareholders' Class Meeting. H Shareholders who wish to attend and vote at the H Shareholders' Class Meeting shall deposit the share certificates together with the transfer documents with the H Share registrar of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, no later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 23 August 2019.
A Shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the H Shareholders' Class Meeting may appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote on his/her behalf. A proxy needs not to be a Shareholder, but he/she must attend the H Shareholders' Class Meeting in person to represent the relevant Shareholder.
The instrument appointing a proxy must be in writing under the hand of a Shareholder or his/her attorney duly authorized in writing. If the Shareholder is a corporation, that instrument must be executed either under its common seal or under the hand of its legal representative, Director(s) or duly authorized attorney. If that instrument is signed by an attorney of the Shareholder, the power of attorney authorizing that attorney to sign or other authorization document must be notarized.
In order to be valid, the proxy form, the notarized power of attorney or other authorization document (if any) must be delivered to the H Share registrar of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong for H Shareholders not less than 24 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the H Shareholders' Class Meeting (i.e. before 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, 24 September 2019) or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be). Completion and return of a proxy form will not preclude a Shareholder from attending and voting in person at the H Shareholders' Class Meeting or any adjournment thereof if he/she so wishes.
H Shareholders who intend to attend the H Shareholders' Class Meeting in person or by proxy should deliver the reply slip to the H Share registrar of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, respectively, on or before Thursday, 5 September 2019 by hand, by post or by fax (fax no: (852) 2865 0990 for Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited).
Pursuant to the Articles of Association, any vote of Shareholders at a general meeting must be taken by poll. As such, all resolutions set out in the notice of the H Shareholders' Class Meeting will be voted on by poll.
The H Shareholders' Class Meeting is expected to last for half a day. Shareholders (in person or by proxy) attending the H Shareholders' Class Meeting are responsible for their own transportation and accommodation expenses. Shareholders or their proxies attending the H Shareholders' Class Meeting shall produce their identity documents.
In the case of joint Shareholders, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint Shareholder(s), and for this purpose, seniority will be determined by the order in which the names stand on the register of members in respect of the relevant joint holding.
