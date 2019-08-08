Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : NOTICE OF H SHAREHOLDERS' CLASS MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Huarong Asset Management Co., Ltd.

(A joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 2799)

NOTICE OF H SHAREHOLDERS' CLASS MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the first H shareholders' class meeting for 2019 (the "H Shareholders' Class Meeting") of China Huarong Asset Management Co., Ltd. (the "Company") will be held at Conference Room 1221, No. 8 Financial Street, Xicheng District, Beijing, the PRC on Wednesday, 25 September 2019 immediately after the conclusion or adjournment of the Domestic Shareholders' Class Meeting (whichever is later), for considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolution:

SPECIAL RESOLUTION

1. To consider and approve the resolution in respect of the extension of the authorization granted by the general meeting of Shareholders relating to the non-public issuance of Offshore Preference Shares.

Details of the above resolution are set out in the circular published by the Company on 9 August 2019. Unless otherwise stated, terms used in this notice shall have the same meaning as defined in the circular.

By order of the Board

China Huarong Asset Management Co., Ltd.

WANG Zhanfeng

Chairman

Beijing, the PRC

9 August 2019

As at the date of this notice, the Board comprises Mr. WANG Zhanfeng and Ms. LI Xin as executive Directors of the Company; Mr. LI Yi, Ms. WANG Cong, Ms. DAI Lijia and Mr. ZHOU Langlang as non-executive Directors of the Company; Mr. TSE Hau Yin, Mr. LIU Junmin, Mr. SHAO Jingchun and Mr. ZHU Ning as independent non-executive Directors of the Company.