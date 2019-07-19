Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : NOTICE OF ISSUE AND LISTING ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED - US$500,000,000 7.25% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2023 OF CHINA SCE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

07/19/2019 | 09:30am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'') take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The securities referred to herein will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the ''U.S. Securities Act'') and may not be offered or sold within the United States, except pursuant to an exemption from, or a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus that may be obtained from the Company and will contain detailed information about the Company and management, as well as financial statements. The Company does not intend to register any part of the securities in the United States.

CHINA SCE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

中 駿 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1966)

US$500,000,000 7.25% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2023

(the ''Notes'', Stock Code: 5372)

Joint Global Coordinators, Joint Bookrunners and Joint Lead Managers

HSBC

Bank of America

Morgan Stanley

UBS

Merrill Lynch

NOTICE OF ISSUE AND LISTING ON

THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED

Application has been made to The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for the listing of and permission to deal in the Notes by China SCE Group Holdings Limited by way of debt issues to professional investors (as defined in Chapter 37 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and in the Securities and

- 1 -

Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong)) only, as described in the offering memorandum relating thereto dated 10 July 2019. Permission for the listing of, and dealing in the Notes is expected to become effective on 22 July 2019.

By Order of the Board

China SCE Group Holdings Limited

Wong Chiu Yeung

Chairman

Hong Kong, 19 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Wong Chiu Yeung, Mr. Chen Yuanlai, Mr. Cheng Hiu Lok, Mr. Huang Youquan and Mr. Wong Lun, and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Ting Leung Huel Stephen, Mr. Lu Hong Te and Mr. Dai Yiyi.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 13:29:05 UTC
