Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : NOTICE OF ISSUE AND LISTING ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED - DEXIN CHINA HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED - US$200,000,000 12.875% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2021

DEXIN CHINA HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

德 信 中 國 控 股 有 限 公 司

(A company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2019)

US$200,000,000 12.875% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2021

(the "Notes", Stock Code: 5624)

Joint Global Coordinators, Joint Bookrunners and Joint Lead Managers

Guotai Junan International CCB International Credit Suisse Joint Bookrunners and Joint Lead Managers CMB International China CITIC Bank International Future Land Resources

NOTICE OF ISSUE AND LISTING ON

THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED

Application has been made to The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for the listing of and permission to deal in the Notes by Dexin China Holdings Company Limited by way of debt issues to professional investors (as defined in Chapter 37 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and in the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong)) only, as described in the offering memorandum relating thereto dated 30 July 2019. Permission for the listing of, and dealing in the Notes is expected to become effective on 7 August 2019.

By Order of the Board

DEXIN CHINA HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

Hu Yiping

Chairman

Hong Kong, 6 August 2019

As of the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Hu Yiping, Mr. Fei Zhongmin and Ms. Feng Xia as executive directors, Mr. Hu Shihao as a nonexecutive director, and Dr. Wong Wing Kuen Albert, Mr. Ding Jiangang and Mr. Chen Hengliu as independent non-executive directors.