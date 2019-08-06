Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : NOTICE OF ISSUE AND LISTING ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED - DEXIN CHINA HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED - US$200,000,000 12.875% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2021

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2019 | 11:00am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The securities referred to herein will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration, except pursuant to an exemption from, or a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus that may be obtained from the Company and will contain detailed information about the Company and management, as well as financial statements. The Company does not intend to register any part of the securities in the United States.

DEXIN CHINA HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

德 信 中 國 控 股 有 限 公 司

(A company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2019)

US$200,000,000 12.875% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2021

(the "Notes", Stock Code: 5624)

Joint Global Coordinators, Joint Bookrunners and Joint Lead Managers

Guotai Junan International

CCB International

Credit Suisse

Joint Bookrunners and Joint Lead Managers

CMB International

China CITIC Bank International

Future Land Resources

NOTICE OF ISSUE AND LISTING ON

THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED

Application has been made to The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for the listing of and permission to deal in the Notes by Dexin China Holdings Company Limited by way of debt issues to professional investors (as defined in Chapter 37 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and in the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong)) only, as described in the offering memorandum relating thereto dated 30 July 2019. Permission for the listing of, and dealing in the Notes is expected to become effective on 7 August 2019.

By Order of the Board

DEXIN CHINA HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

Hu Yiping

Chairman

Hong Kong, 6 August 2019

As of the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Hu Yiping, Mr. Fei Zhongmin and Ms. Feng Xia as executive directors, Mr. Hu Shihao as a nonexecutive director, and Dr. Wong Wing Kuen Albert, Mr. Ding Jiangang and Mr. Chen Hengliu as independent non-executive directors.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 14:59:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
11:15aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer of Movements ..
PU
11:15aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Notice of extraordinary general meeting
PU
11:15aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : July 2019 Monthly Return
PU
11:11aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Continuing connected transactions (1) provisi..
PU
11:11aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : (1) discloseable and connected transaction in..
PU
11:11aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Property Sales Update (for the seven months e..
PU
11:11aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Memorandum of Association and Bye-Laws
PU
11:11aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Surrender and Sale of Indian Depositary Recei..
PU
11:11aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Meilun (bvi) limited - us$163,000,000 9.0% se..
PU
11:10aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Monthly Return on Movements in Securities for..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 17 051 M
EBIT 2019 11 940 M
Net income 2019 10 193 M
Finance 2019 13 590 M
Yield 2019 2,93%
P/E ratio 2019 30,6x
P/E ratio 2020 26,0x
EV / Sales2019 17,2x
EV / Sales2020 12,0x
Capitalization 307 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 294,31  HKD
Last Close Price 244,80  HKD
Spread / Highest target 41,3%
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED8.40%39 665
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC17.38%49 552
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE62.63%27 980
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG21.68%26 189
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%21 540
NASDAQ20.08%15 540
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group