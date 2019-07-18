Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/18/2019 | 08:45pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

China Touyun Tech Group Limited

國 透 雲 科 團 有 限 公

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1332)

NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a special general meeting of China Touyun Tech Group Limited (the ''Company'') will be held at Lower Lobby, Plaza 1-2 Novotel Century Hong Kong, 238 Jaffe Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, on Thursday, 8 August 2019 at 10:00 a.m. for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing with or without modification, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution of the Company (unless otherwise indicated, capitalized terms used in this notice shall have the same meanings as those defined in the circular of the Company dated 19 July 2019):

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

''THAT subject to and conditional upon the Listing Committee of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'') granting approval of the listing of, and permission to deal in, the Consolidated Shares (as defined below), with effect from the business day (as defined below) immediately following the business date on which this resolution is passed:

  1. every four (4) issued and unissued shares of a par value of HK$0.01 each in the share capital of the Company be consolidated into one (1) share of a par value of HK$0.04 each (the ''Consolidated Share'') in the share capital of the Company (the ''Share Consolidation'');
  2. the Consolidated Shares shall rank pari passu in all respects with each other and have the same rights and privileges as regards dividend, capital, redemption, attendance at meetings, voting, etc. and be subject to the restrictions in respect of ordinary shares contained in the bye-laws of the Company;
  3. all fractional Consolidated Shares will be disregarded and will not be issued to the holders of the same but all fractional Consolidated Shares will be aggregated, sold and retained for the benefit of the Company, if possible and applicable; and

- 1 -

  1. the directors of the Company be and are hereby generally authorised to do all such acts, deeds and things and execute all such documents, including under the seal of the Company, where applicable, as they may consider necessary or expedient to complete, implement and give effect to any and all the arrangements set out in this resolution.

For the purpose of this resolution, ''business day'' means a day on which commercial banks in Hong Kong are generally open for business (other than Saturday, Sunday and public holiday).''

By order of the Board of

China Touyun Tech Group Limited

Wang Liang

Chairman

Hong Kong, 19 July 2019

Notes:

  1. A member who is entitled to attend and vote at the SGM is entitled to appoint one or more proxies or a duly authorised corporate representative to attend and vote instead of him. A proxy need not be a member of the Company.
  2. A form of proxy for use at the SGM is enclosed. To be valid, the form of proxy together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed, or a certified copy of that power or authority, must be deposited at the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Secretaries Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, no less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the SGM or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude a member from attending the SGM and voting in person. In such event, this form of proxy will be deemed to have been revoked.
  3. The Register of Members of the Company will be closed from Monday, 5 August 2019 to Thursday, 8 August 2019, both dates inclusive, for determining the eligibility of shareholders for attending and voting at the SGM. In order to qualify for attending and voting at the SGM, all transfer documents accompanied by the relevant share certificates should be lodged for registration with Tricor Secretaries Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong for registration by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 2 August 2019.

As at the date of this notice, the Board comprises:

Executive Directors

Non-executive Director

Mr. Wang Liang (Chairman)

Mr. Chen Hui

Mr. Du Dong

Mr. Lo Yuen Wa Peter

Independent non-executive Directors

Mr. Cheung Wing Ping

Mr. Ha Kee Choy Eugene

Mr. To Shing Chuen

- 2 -

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 00:44:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
09:15pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Notification Letter and Request Form to Non-R..
PU
08:45pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Form of proxy for the annual general meeting ..
PU
08:45pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement - very substantial acquisition o..
PU
08:45pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Form of Proxy for use at the Special General ..
PU
08:45pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Notice of annual general meeting
PU
08:45pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Notice of special general meeting
PU
08:45pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : (1) proposed grant of general mandates to iss..
PU
08:45pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Proposed share consolidation and notice of sp..
PU
08:45pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Terms of Reference of the Audit and Risk Mana..
PU
08:45pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 17 293 M
EBIT 2019 12 166 M
Net income 2019 10 444 M
Finance 2019 13 766 M
Yield 2019 2,69%
P/E ratio 2019 32,9x
P/E ratio 2020 28,5x
EV / Sales2019 19,0x
EV / Sales2020 13,7x
Capitalization 343 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 299,23  HKD
Last Close Price 273,00  HKD
Spread / Highest target 26,7%
Spread / Average Target 9,61%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED19.16%43 945
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC20.70%51 267
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG21.06%26 147
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE42.25%25 044
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%22 478
NASDAQ26.63%17 008
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About