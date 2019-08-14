Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

4. Where there are joint registered holders of any Share, any one of such persons may vote at any meeting, either personally by proxy, in respect of such Share as if he were solely entitled thereto; but if more than one of such joint holders be present at any meeting personally or by proxy, that one of the said persons so present being the most or, as the case may be, the more senior shall alone be entitled to vote in respect of the relevant joint holding and, for this purpose, seniority shall be determined by reference to the order in which the names of the joint holders, stand on the register in respect of the relevant joint holding.

If a Typhoon Signal No. 8 or above is hoisted or a Black Rainstorm Warning Signal is in force at or at any time after 12:00 noon on the date of the SGM and/or the Hong Kong Observatory has announced at or before 12:00 noon on the date of the SGM that either of the above mentioned warnings is to be issued within the next two hours, the SGM will be adjourned. The Company will publish an announcement to notify Shareholders of the date, time and place of the adjourned SGM.

The SGM will be held as scheduled when an Amber or Red Rainstorm Warning Signal is in force. Shareholders of the Company should decide on their own whether they would attend the SGM under bad weather conditions bearing in mind their own situation.

As at the date of this notice, the board of Directors comprises three executive directors, namely, Mr. Li Ming, Mr. Zhang Shi Hong and Mr. Zhang Weibing, one non-executive director, namely, Mr. Chau On Ta Yuen; and three independent non-executive directors, namely, Ms. Xiang Siying, Mr. Hu Bai He and Ms. Xiang Ying.