Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING
08/14/2019 | 01:32am EDT
CHINA OCEAN INDUSTRY GROUP LIMITED
中 海 重 工 集 團 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock code: 00651)
NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the special general meeting of the Company (the "SGM") will be held at Unit 07, 21/F., West Tower, Shun Tak Centre, 168-200 Connaught Road Central, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong on Friday, 30 August 2019 at 10:30 a.m. for the purpose of transacting the following business:
ORDINARY RESOLUTION
1. "THAT
the Share Purchase Agreement (as defined in the circular of the Company dated 14 August 2019) dated 28 February 2019 as amended and supplemented by the supplemental agreements dated 30 May 2019 and 30 July 2019 entered into between Merge Limited and China Medical Services Holdings Limited, a copy of which is marked "A" and initialled by the Chairman of the SGM for the purpose of identification, the terms and the transactions thereunder be and are hereby approved, confirmed and ratified; and
any one or more of the directors of the Company be and is hereby authorised to sign and execute such other documents or supplemental agreements or deeds for and on behalf of the Company and to do all such things and take all such actions as he or they may consider necessary, desirable or expedient for the purpose of carrying out or giving effect to or otherwise arising from and/or in connection with the Share Purchase Agreement or the transactions contemplated thereunder."
By order of the Board
Li Ming
Chairman
Hong Kong, 14 August 2019
Notes:
A member of the Company who is a holder of two or more Shares, and who is entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting is entitled to appoint more than one proxy or a duly authorised corporate representative to attend and vote in his stead. A proxy needs not be a member of the Company.
A form of proxy for the SGM is enclosed with the Company's circular dated 14 August 2019. In order to be valid, the form of proxy duly completed and signed in accordance with the instructions printed thereon together with a valid power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed, or a notarially certified copy of such power or authority, must be deposited at the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Abacus Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the Meeting or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude a member of the Company from attending and voting in person at the Meeting and any adjournment thereof should he so wish. In such event, his form of proxy will be deemed to have been revoked.
Record date (being the last date of registration of any transfer of Shares given there will be no closure of register of members) for the purpose of determining the entitlements of the Shareholders to attend and vote at the SGM will be on Monday, 26 August 2019. In order to qualify for the aforesaid entitlements, all transfers must be lodged with the Hong Kong branch share registrar of the Company, Tricor Abacus Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, by no later than 4:30 p.m. on Monday, 26 August 2019.
4. Where there are joint registered holders of any Share, any one of such persons may vote at any meeting, either personally by proxy, in respect of such Share as if he were solely entitled thereto; but if more than one of such joint holders be present at any meeting personally or by proxy, that one of the said persons so present being the most or, as the case may be, the more senior shall alone be entitled to vote in respect of the relevant joint holding and, for this purpose, seniority shall be determined by reference to the order in which the names of the joint holders, stand on the register in respect of the relevant joint holding.
If a Typhoon Signal No. 8 or above is hoisted or a Black Rainstorm Warning Signal is in force at or at any time after 12:00 noon on the date of the SGM and/or the Hong Kong Observatory has announced at or before 12:00 noon on the date of the SGM that either of the above mentioned warnings is to be issued within the next two hours, the SGM will be adjourned. The Company will publish an announcement to notify Shareholders of the date, time and place of the adjourned SGM.
The SGM will be held as scheduled when an Amber or Red Rainstorm Warning Signal is in force. Shareholders of the Company should decide on their own whether they would attend the SGM under bad weather conditions bearing in mind their own situation.
As at the date of this notice, the board of Directors comprises three executive directors, namely, Mr. Li Ming, Mr. Zhang Shi Hong and Mr. Zhang Weibing, one non-executive director, namely, Mr. Chau On Ta Yuen; and three independent non-executive directors, namely, Ms. Xiang Siying, Mr. Hu Bai He and Ms. Xiang Ying.
