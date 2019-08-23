Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2019 | 12:18am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 234)

NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a special general meeting (the "Special General Meeting") of New Century Group Hong Kong Limited (the "Company") will be held at Plaza 1 & 2, Lower Lobby, Novotel Century Hong Kong, 238 Jaffe Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong on Tuesday, 24 September 2019 at 10:30 a.m. or immediately after the conclusion of the annual general meeting of the Company to be held on the same day at 10:00 a.m., for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolution, with or without amendments, as an ordinary resolution:

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

"THAT:

  1. the sale and purchase agreement dated 18 June 2019 entered into among Huang Worldwide Holding Limited, New Century Investment Pacific Limited, A&C Amusement Limited and Able Sincere Limited in relation to the sale and purchase of 420,000,000 shares in ETC Finance Limited (the "Sale and Purchase Agreement"), a copy of which has been produced to this meeting marked "A" and signed by the chairman of the meeting for the purpose of identification, and the transactions contemplated thereunder, be and are hereby approved, confirmed and ratified; and
  • For identification purpose only

1

  1. the directors of the Company be and are hereby authorised to do all things and acts and sign all documents which they may consider necessary, desirable or expedient to implement and/or give effect to any matters relating to or in connection with the Sale and Purchase Agreement."

By order of the Board

Ng Suet Yi

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 23 August 2019

Head Office and Principal Place of Business in Hong Kong:

Unit 3808, 38th Floor

West Tower, Shun Tak Centre

168-200 Connaught Road Central

Hong Kong

Notes:

  1. For determining the entitlement to attend and vote at the Special General Meeting, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Thursday, 19 September 2019 to Tuesday, 24 September 2019, both days inclusive, during which period, no transfer of shares will be effected. In order to be eligible to attend and vote at the Special General Meeting, all transfers of shares, accompanied by the relevant share certificates, must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Tengis Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, for registration not later than 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 18 September 2019.
  2. Any member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at a meeting of the Company shall be entitled to appoint another person as his proxy to attend and vote instead of him. A member of the Company who is the holder of two or more shares may appoint more than one proxy to represent him and vote on his behalf at a general meeting of the Company or at a class meeting. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. In addition, a proxy or proxies representing either a member of the Company who is an individual or a member of the Company which is a corporation shall be entitled to exercise the same powers on behalf of the member of the Company which he or they represent as such member of the Company could exercise.
  3. The instrument appointing a proxy shall be in writing under the hand of the appointor or of his attorney duly authorised in writing or, if the appointor is a corporation, either under its seal or under the hand of an officer, attorney or other person authorised to sign the same. In the case of an instrument of proxy purporting to be signed on behalf of a corporation by an officer thereof it shall be assumed, unless the contrary appears, that such officer was duly authorised to sign such instrument of proxy on behalf of the corporation without further evidence of the fact.

2

  1. The instrument appointing a proxy and (if required by the board of directors of the Company (the "Board")) the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed, or a certified copy of such power or authority, shall be delivered to the Company's principal place of business in Hong Kong at Unit 3808, 38th Floor, West Tower, Shun Tak Centre, 168-200 Connaught Road Central, Hong Kong not later than forty-eight (48) hours before the time appointed for holding the meeting (i.e. not later than 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, 22 September 2019 (Hong Kong time)) at which the person named in the instrument proposes to vote.
  2. Delivery of an instrument appointing a proxy shall not preclude a member of the Company from attending and voting in person at the meeting convened and in such event, the instrument appointing a proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.
  3. Where there are joint holders of any share, any one of such joint holders may vote, either in person or by proxy, in respect of such share as if he were solely entitled thereto, but if more than one of such joint holders be present at any meeting the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, shall be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holders, and for this purpose seniority shall be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding.

As at the date of this notice, the Board comprises Mr. Ng Wee Keat (Chairman), Ms. Sio Ion Kuan (Deputy Chairman), Ms. Ng Siew Lang, Linda (Chief Operating Officer), Ms. Lilian Ng, Ms. Chen Ka Chee and Mr. Yu Wai Man as executive directors and Mr. Cheung Chun Kwok, Mr. Kwan Kai Kin, Kenneth and Mr. Ho Yau Ming as independent non-executive directors.

3

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 04:17:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
12:23aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : 2019 Interim Results Announcement
PU
12:23aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Interim results announcement for the six mont..
PU
12:23aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Major and connected transaction relating to t..
PU
12:23aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Change of senior management
PU
12:23aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Poll results for the extraordinary general me..
PU
12:23aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Inside information disruption of operations o..
PU
12:18aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Further delay in despatch of circular
PU
12:18aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Notice of special general meeting
PU
12:18aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Change of address of the principal place of b..
PU
12:18aFORM OF PROXY FOR USE AT THE SPECIAL : 30 a.m. or immediately after the conclusi..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 670 M
EBIT 2019 11 513 M
Net income 2019 9 824 M
Finance 2019 60 704 M
Yield 2019 2,78%
P/E ratio 2019 32,0x
P/E ratio 2020 29,2x
EV / Sales2019 15,3x
EV / Sales2020 11,9x
Capitalization 316 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 278,41  HKD
Last Close Price 251,60  HKD
Spread / Highest target 35,1%
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED10.06%40 703
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC22.82%51 962
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE68.34%29 215
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG24.73%26 696
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%23 271
NASDAQ22.75%16 357
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group