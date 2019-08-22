Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : NOTICE OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Maoye International Holdings Limited

茂業國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 848)

NOTICE OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an Extraordinary General Meeting of Maoye International Holdings Limited (the "Company") will be held at Shenzhen Conference Room, 36/F, Tower A, World Finance Centre, 4003 Shennan East Road, Shenzhen, The People's Republic of China on 12 September 2019 at 10:00 a.m. for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing, with or without amendments, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

"THAT

the leasing framework agreement between the Company and Maoye Holdings Limited dated 28 December 2018 as amended by the supplemental agreement dated 14 March 2019 and the second supplemental agreement dated 29 May 2019 (collectively, the " New Leasing Framework Agreement ") and the terms thereof and the transactions contemplated thereunder, a copy of which marked "A" has been produced at the meeting and signed by the chairman of the meeting for identification purpose, be and are hereby approved, confirmed and ratified; and the Board be and is hereby authorised to take all steps necessary or expedient in its opinion to implement and/or give effect to the New Leasing Framework Agreement, including approving and executing the Sub-Agreements pursuant to the New Leasing Framework Agreement".

By order of the Board

Maoye International Holdings Limited

Mr. Huang Mao Ru

Chairman

Hong Kong, 23 August 2019