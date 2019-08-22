Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : NOTICE OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
Maoye International Holdings Limited
茂業國際控股有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 848)
NOTICE OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an Extraordinary General Meeting of Maoye International Holdings Limited (the "Company") will be held at Shenzhen Conference Room, 36/F, Tower A, World Finance Centre, 4003 Shennan East Road, Shenzhen, The People's Republic of China on 12 September 2019 at 10:00 a.m. for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing, with or without amendments, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
ORDINARY RESOLUTION
"THAT
the leasing framework agreement between the Company and Maoye Holdings Limited dated 28 December 2018 as amended by the supplemental agreement dated 14 March 2019 and the second supplemental agreement dated 29 May 2019 (collectively, the "New Leasing Framework Agreement") and the terms thereof and the transactions contemplated thereunder, a copy of which marked "A" has been produced at the meeting and signed by the chairman of the meeting for identification purpose, be and are hereby approved, confirmed and ratified; and
the Board be and is hereby authorised to take all steps necessary or expedient in its opinion to implement and/or give effect to the New Leasing Framework Agreement, including approving and executing the Sub-Agreements pursuant to the New Leasing Framework Agreement".
By order of the Board
Maoye International Holdings Limited
Mr. Huang Mao Ru
Chairman
Hong Kong, 23 August 2019
Notes:
Any member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at this meeting is entitled to appoint a proxy to attend and vote instead of him/her/it. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. A member who is the holder of two or more shares of the Company may appoint more than one proxy to represent him/her/it to attend and vote on his/her/its behalf. If more than one proxy is so appointed, the appointment shall specify the number and class of shares in respect of which each such proxy is so appointed.
In order to be valid, a form of proxy together with the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or a certified copy of that power or authority, must be deposited at the Company's Share Registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as possible but in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the meeting (i.e. not later than 10:00 a.m. on 10 September 2019 (Hong Kong time)) or any adjournment thereof. Delivery of the form of proxy shall not preclude a member of the Company from attending and voting in person at the meeting and, in such event, the form of proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.
For determining the entitlement to attend and vote at the above meeting, the register of members of the Company will be closed from 9 September 2019 to 12 September 2019, both days inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares of the Company will be registered. In order to be eligible to attend and vote at the above meeting, unregistered holders of shares of the Company should ensure that all transfer forms accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's Share Registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at the above address for registration no later than 4:30 p.m. on 6 September 2019.
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three executive directors, namely, Mr. Huang Mao Ru, Mr. Zhong Pengyi and Mr. Liu Bo; one non-executive director, namely, Mr. Wang Bin; and three independent non-executive directors, namely, Mr. Chow Chan Lum, Mr. Pao Ping Wing and Mr. Leung Hon Chuen.
