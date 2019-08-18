Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : NOTICE OF THE FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING FOR THE YEAR 2019 AND CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS FOR H SHARES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

中 石 化 煉 化 工 程（ 集 團 ）股 份 有 限 公 司

SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd.*

(a joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 2386)

NOTICE OF THE FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

FOR THE YEAR 2019 AND CLOSURE OF REGISTER

OF MEMBERS FOR H SHARES

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the first extraordinary general meeting for the year 2019 (the "EGM") of SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd. (the "Company") will be held at Conference Room 201, Building 8, Shenggujiayuan, Shenggu Middle Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing, the PRC at 9 a.m. on Friday, 11 October 2019 for the purpose of considering and, if deemed appropriate, approving the following resolutions. In this notice, unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Company's circular dated 19 August 2019 (the "Circular").

RESOLUTIONS TO BE CONSIDERED AND APPROVED AT THE EGM

By way of special resolutions:

to consider and approve the proposed amendments to the Articles of Association of SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd. (H Share) (the " Articles "), and to approve the authorisation to Mr. Jia Yiqun, the chief financial officer and company secretary, to, on behalf of the Company, deal with all procedural requirements such as applications, approvals, registration and filings in relation to the proposed amendments to the Articles (including the amendments to wordings as requested by relevant regulatory authorities); to consider and approve the proposed amendments to the Rules and Procedures for the Meetings of the Shareholders of SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd.; and to consider and approve the proposed amendments to the Rules and Procedures for the Meetings of the Board of Directors of SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd.

