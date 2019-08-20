Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : NOTICE OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

Log in
NOTICE OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

0
08/20/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ORANGE SKY GOLDEN HARVEST

ENTERTAINMENT (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

橙 天 嘉 禾 娛 樂（ 集 團 ）有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1132)

NOTICE OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a special general meeting (the ''SGM'') of Orange Sky Golden Harvest Entertainment (Holdings) Limited (the ''Company'') will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, 5 September 2019 at 24th Floor, Capital Centre, 151 Gloucester Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolutions which will be proposed with or without amendment as ordinary resolutions of the Company:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

1. ''THAT:

  1. the lease agreement dated 28 June 2019 entered into by Jiangyin Orange Sky Golden Harvest Liuliu Enterprise Management Co., Ltd* (江陰橙天嘉禾六六企業 管理有限公司) (the ''Tenant'') and Jiangyin Orange Land Cinema Development Management Co., Ltd.* (江陰橙地影院開發管理有限公司 (the ''Landlord'') in
    relation to the lease of the cinema premises located at floors 5, 6 and 7 of the building units 597 and 599, Wuxing Road, Xiagang Street, Jiangyin, PRC (中國江 陰市夏港街道五星路) (the ''Cinema Lease Agreement'') and the transactions contemplated thereunder be and are hereby approved, confirmed and ratified; and
  2. any one director of the Company be and is hereby authorised for and on behalf of the Company to do all such further acts and things and execute all such further documents and take all steps which in his/her opinion may be necessary, desirable or expedient to implement and/or give effect to the Cinema Lease Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder, and to approve any changes and amendments thereto as he/she may consider to be necessary, desirable or expedient.''
  • For identification purposes only

- 1 -

2. ''THAT:

  1. the lease agreement dated 28 June 2019 entered into by the Tenant and the
    Landlord in relation to the lease of the hotel premises located at Orange Sky Land Square One, Jiangyin, PRC*, (中國江陰市橙天地廣場1) (the ''Hotel Lease Agreement'') and the transactions contemplated thereunder be and are hereby approved, confirmed and ratified; and
  2. any one director of the Company be and is hereby authorised for and on behalf of the Company to do all such further acts and things and execute all such further documents and take all steps which in his/her opinion may be necessary, desirable or expedient to implement and/or give effect to the Hotel Lease Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder, and to approve any changes and amendments thereto as he/she may consider to be necessary, desirable or expedient.''

Yours faithfully,

By order of the board of directors of

Orange Sky Golden Harvest Entertainment (Holdings) Limited

Mr. Wu Kebo

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 21 August 2019

Registered office

Principal place of business

Clarendon House

24th Floor

2 Church Street

Capital Centre

Hamilton HM11

151 Gloucester Road

Bermuda

Wan Chai

Hong Kong

Notes:

  1. Any member entitled to attend and vote at the SGM is entitled to appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote instead of him. A proxy need not be a member of the Company but must attend the meeting in person to represent the appointing member.
  2. The instrument appointing a proxy shall be in writing under the hand of the appointor or of his attorney duly authorised in writing or, if the appointor is a corporation, either under its seal or under the hand of an officer, attorney or other person authorised to sign the same. In the case of an instrument of proxy purporting to be signed on behalf of a corporation by an officer thereof, it shall be assumed, unless the contrary appears, that such officer was duly authorised to sign such instrument of proxy on behalf of the corporation without further evidence of the facts.
  3. The instrument appointing a proxy and the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed, or a certified copy of such power or authority, shall be delivered to the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Tengis Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than forty-eight (48) hours before the time appointed for holding the meeting or adjourned meeting at which the person named in the instrument proposes to vote.
  4. Delivery of an instrument appointing a proxy shall not preclude a member from attending and voting in person at the meeting convened and in such event, the instrument appointing a proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.

- 2 -

5. In the case of joint holders of a share, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of the vote(s) of the other joint holder(s). For this purpose, seniority will be determined by the order in which the names stand in the principal or branch register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding.

List of all directors of the Company as of the time issuing this announcement:

Chairman and Executive Director:

Independent Non-executive Directors:

Mr. Wu Kebo

Mr. Leung Man Kit

Ms. Wong Sze Wing

Executive Directors:

Mr. Fung Chi Man, Henry

Mr. Mao Yimin

Mr. Li Pei Sen

Ms. Wu Keyan

Ms. Chow Sau Fong, Fiona

- 3 -

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 20 August 2019
