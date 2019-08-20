Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : NOTICE OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ORANGE SKY GOLDEN HARVEST

ENTERTAINMENT (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

橙 天 嘉 禾 娛 樂（ 集 團 ）有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1132)

NOTICE OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a special general meeting (the ''SGM'') of Orange Sky Golden Harvest Entertainment (Holdings) Limited (the ''Company'') will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, 5 September 2019 at 24th Floor, Capital Centre, 151 Gloucester Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolutions which will be proposed with or without amendment as ordinary resolutions of the Company:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

1. ''THAT:

the lease agreement dated 28 June 2019 entered into by Jiangyin Orange Sky Golden Harvest Liuliu Enterprise Management Co., Ltd* ( 江陰橙天嘉禾六六企業 管理有限公司 ) (the '' Tenant '' ) and Jiangyin Orange Land Cinema Development Management Co., Ltd.* ( 江陰橙地影院開發管理有限公司 (the '' Landlord '' ) in

relation to the lease of the cinema premises located at floors 5, 6 and 7 of the building units 597 and 599, Wuxing Road, Xiagang Street, Jiangyin, PRC ( 中國江 陰市夏港街道五星路 ) (the '' Cinema Lease Agreement '' ) and the transactions contemplated thereunder be and are hereby approved, confirmed and ratified; and any one director of the Company be and is hereby authorised for and on behalf of the Company to do all such further acts and things and execute all such further documents and take all steps which in his/her opinion may be necessary, desirable or expedient to implement and/or give effect to the Cinema Lease Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder, and to approve any changes and amendments thereto as he/she may consider to be necessary, desirable or expedient. ''