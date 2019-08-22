Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : NOTIFICATION LETTER

08/22/2019 | 08:43pm EDT

VINDA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

維 達 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

（於開曼群島註冊成立之有限公司）

(Stock Code 股份代號: 3331)

NOTIFICATION LETTER 通 知 信 函

23 August 2019

Dear Shareholder,

Vinda International Holdings Limited (the ''Company'')

Notice of Publication of 2019 Interim Report (''Current Corporate Communications'')

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communications are available on the Company's website at www.vinda.comand the HKExnews's website at www.hkexnews.hk, or the arranged printed form(s) of Current Corporate Communications is enclosed (if applicable). You may access the Current Corporate Communications by clicking ''Investor Relations'' on the home page of our website, viewing the respective documents through Adobe® Reader® or browsing through the HKExnews's website.

Shareholders may at any time choose to receive free of charge Corporate Communications(Note) either in printed form, or read the website version; and either in English language version only, Chinese language version only or both language versions, notwithstanding any wish to the contrary they have previously conveyed to the Company. If you want to receive another printed version of the Current Corporate Communications, or you would like to change your choice of language or means of receipt of the Company's Corporate Communications in future. Please complete the Change Request Form in reverse side and send it to the Company c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the ''Branch Share Registrar''), using the mailing label and need not to affix a stamp when returning (if posted in Hong Kong). Otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp. The address of Branch Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. You may also send email with a scanned copy of this Form to vinda.ecom@computershare.com.hk. The Change Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.vinda.comor the HKExnews's website at www.hkexnews.hk.

Even if you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to receive all future Corporate Communications via Website version but for any reason you have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Current Corporate Communications, the Company will promptly upon your request send the Current Corporate Communications to you in printed form free of charge.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the Company's telephone hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9 : 00 a.m. to 6 : 00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays or send an email to vinda.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Vinda International Holdings Limited

LI Chao Wang

Chairman

Note: Corporate Communications include but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

各位股東 :

維達國際控股有限公司（「本公司」2019年中期報告（「本次公司通訊文件」）之發佈通知

本公司的本次公司通訊文件中、英文版本已上載於本公司網站(www.vinda.com)及香港交易所披露易網站(www.hkexnews.hk)，歡迎瀏覽。或按安排附上本次公 司通訊文件之印刷本 (如適用 )。請在本公司網站主頁按「投資者關係」一項，並使用Adobe® Reader®開啟查閱或在香港交易所披露易網站瀏覽有關文件。

儘管 閣下早前曾向本公司作出公司通訊文件（附註）收取方式或語言版本的選擇，但仍可以隨時更改有關選擇，轉為以印刷本或網上方式收取及只收取英文印刷 本、或只收取中文印刷本；或同時收取中、英文印刷本，費用全免。如 閣下欲收取本次公司通訊文件之另一語言印刷本，或欲選擇有別於 閣下所選擇的公司 通訊語言版本或收取方式，以更改日後收取公司通訊文件之語言版本及收取途徑之選擇。請 閣下填妥在本函背面的變更申請表格，並使用隨附之郵寄標籤寄 回，而毋須貼上郵票(如在香港投寄)；否則，請貼上適當的郵票，請將變更申請表格寄回香港中央證券登記有限公司(「股份過戶登記分處」)，地址為香港灣仔皇 后大道東183號合和中心17M樓。你亦可把已填妥之變更申請表格的掃描副本電郵到vinda.ecom@computershare.com.hk。變更申請表格亦可於本公司網站 (www.vinda.com)或香港交易所披露易網站(www.hkexnews.hk)內下載。

股東如已選擇以網上方式收取日後公司通訊文件(或被視為已同意以網上方式收取)但因任何理由未能閱覽載於網站的本次公司通訊文件，股東只要提出要求，我 們將盡快向 閣下寄上所要求的有關文件的印刷版本，費用全免。

如 對 本 函 內 容 有 任 何 疑 問 ， 請 致 電 本 公 司 電 話 熱 線 ( 8 5 2 ) 2 8 6 2 8 6 8 8 ， 辦 公 時 間 為 星 期 一 至 五 ( 公 眾 假 期 除 外 ) 上 午 9 時 正 至 下 午 6 時 正 或 電 郵 至 vinda.ecom@computershare.com.hk

代表

維達國際控股有限公司

主席

李朝旺

謹啟

2019823

附註： 公司通訊文件包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告、年度財務報表連同核數師報告及如適用，財務摘要報告；(b)中期報告及如適用，中期摘要報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及(f)代表委任表格。

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 00:42:01 UTC
