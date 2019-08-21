Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : NOTIFICATION LETTER FOR NON-REGISTERED HOLDER AND REQUEST FORM

（於中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司）

(A joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

（股份代碼：02386）

(Stock Code: 02386)

N O TI F I C AT I O N LE TT E R 通 知 信 函

22 August 2019

Dear Non-registered holder (1),

SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd. (the "Company")

Notice of Publication of Interim Report, Circular and Notice of 2019 First Extraordinary General Meeting ("Current Corporate Communications")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communications are a vailable on the Company's website at http://www.segroup.cn/and the HKEXnews' website at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communications on our website by s electing "Name of document" under "Announcements" and viewing the m through Adobe® Reader®or browsing through the HKEXnews' website.

If you want to receive a printed version of the Current Corporate Communications, please complete the Request Form on the r everse side and return it to the Company c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "H share registrar") by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (no need to affix a stamp if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp). The address of the H share registrar is 17 M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at http://www.segroup.cn/or the HKEXnews' website at www.hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the Company's telephone hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays o r send an email to SINOPECSEG.ecom@computershare.com.hk

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd.

Jia Yiqun

Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary

* For identification purposes only

Note: (1) This letter is addressed to Non- registered holders ("Non- registered holder" means such person or company whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive Corporate Communications). If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form on the reverse side.

各 位 非 登 記 持 有 人 ( 1) ：

中 石 化 煉 化 工 程 （ 集 團 ） 股 份 有 限 公 司 （「 本 公 司 」）

中 期 報 告 及 2019 年 第 一 次 臨 時 股 東 大 會 通 函 及 通 告 （「 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 」） 之 發 佈 通 知

本 公 司 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 的 中 、 英 文 版 本 已 上 載 於 本 公 司 網 站 （ http://www.segroup.cn/） 及 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 （ www.hkexnews.hk）， 歡 迎 瀏 覽 。 請 在 本 公 司 網 站 「 通 知 公 告 」 項 下 選 擇 「 通 訊 文 件 名 稱 」 並 使 用 Adobe® Reader® 開 啟 查 閱 或 在 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 瀏 覽 有 關 文 件 。

如 閣 下 欲 收 取 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 之 印 刷 本，請 填 妥 在 本 函 背 面 的 申 請 表 格，並 使 用 隨 附 之 郵 寄 標 籤 寄 回 本 公 司 經 香 港 中 央 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司 （「 H 股 證 券 登 記 處 」） (如 在 香 港 投 寄 ， 毋 須 貼 上 郵 票 ； 否 則 ， 請 貼 上 適 當 的 郵 票 )。 H 股 證 券 登 記 處 地 址 為 香 港 灣 仔 皇 后 大 道 東 183 號 合 和 中

17M 樓 。 申 請 表 格 亦 可 於 本 公 司 網 站 （ http://www.segroup.cn/ www.hkexnews.hk ） 內 下 載 。

如 對 本 函 內 容 有 任 何 疑 問 ， 請 致 電 本 公 司 電 話 熱 線 (852) 2862 8688， 辦 公 時 間 為 星 期 一 至 五 （ 公 眾 假 期 除 外 ） 上 午 9 時 正 至 下 午 6 時 正 或 電 郵

SINOPECSEG.ecom@computershare.com.hk 。

代 表

中 石 化 煉 化 工 程 （ 集 團 ） 股 份 有 限 公 司

賈 益 群

財 務 總 監 、 公 司 秘 書

謹 啟

2 0 1 9 年 8 月 2 2 日

僅供識別

附註：(1) 此函件乃向本公司之非登記持有人("非登記持有人"指股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本公司發 出通知，希望收到公司通訊)發出。如果 閣下已經出售或轉讓所持有之本公司股份，則無需理會本函件及所附申請表格。

SPEH-22082019-1(0)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------