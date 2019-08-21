Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : NOTIFICATION LETTER FOR NON-REGISTERED HOLDER AND REQUEST FORM

（於中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司）
(A joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)
（股份代碼：02386）
(Stock Code: 02386)
N O TI F I C AT I O N LE TT E R 通 知 信 函
22 August 2019
Dear Non-registered holder (1),
SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd. (the "Company")
-
Notice of Publication of Interim Report, Circular and Notice of 2019 First Extraordinary General Meeting ("Current Corporate Communications")
The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communications are a vailable on the Company's website at http://www.segroup.cn/and the HKEXnews' website at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communications on our website by s electing "Name of document" under "Announcements" and viewing the m through Adobe® Reader®or browsing through the HKEXnews' website.
If you want to receive a printed version of the Current Corporate Communications, please complete the Request Form on the r everse side and return it to the Company c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "H share registrar") by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (no need to affix a stamp if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp). The address of the H share registrar is 17 M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at http://www.segroup.cn/or the HKEXnews' website at www.hkexnews.hk.
Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the Company's telephone hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays o r send an email to SINOPECSEG.ecom@computershare.com.hk
Yours faithfully,
For and on behalf of
SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd.
Jia Yiqun
Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary
* For identification purposes only
Note: (1) This letter is addressed to Non- registered holders ("Non- registered holder" means such person or company whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive Corporate Communications). If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form on the reverse side.
各 位 非 登 記 持 有 人 ( 1) ：
中 石 化 煉 化 工 程 （ 集 團 ） 股 份 有 限 公 司 （「 本 公 司 」）
-
中 期 報 告 及 2019 年 第 一 次 臨 時 股 東 大 會 通 函 及 通 告 （「 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 」） 之 發 佈 通 知
本 公 司 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 的 中 、 英 文 版 本 已 上 載 於 本 公 司 網 站 （ http://www.segroup.cn/） 及 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 （ www.hkexnews.hk）， 歡 迎 瀏 覽 。 請 在 本 公 司 網 站 「 通 知 公 告 」 項 下 選 擇 「 通 訊 文 件 名 稱 」 並 使 用 Adobe® Reader® 開 啟 查 閱 或 在 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 瀏 覽 有 關 文 件 。
如 閣 下 欲 收 取 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 之 印 刷 本，請 填 妥 在 本 函 背 面 的 申 請 表 格，並 使 用 隨 附 之 郵 寄 標 籤 寄 回 本 公 司 經 香 港 中 央 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司 （「 H 股 證 券 登 記 處 」） (如 在 香 港 投 寄 ， 毋 須 貼 上 郵 票 ； 否 則 ， 請 貼 上 適 當 的 郵 票 )。 H 股 證 券 登 記 處 地 址 為 香 港 灣 仔 皇 后 大 道 東 183 號 合 和 中
如 對 本 函 內 容 有 任 何 疑 問 ， 請 致 電 本 公 司 電 話 熱 線 (852) 2862 8688， 辦 公 時 間 為 星 期 一 至 五 （ 公 眾 假 期 除 外 ） 上 午 9 時 正 至 下 午 6 時 正 或 電 郵
-
SINOPECSEG.ecom@computershare.com.hk。
代 表
中 石 化 煉 化 工 程 （ 集 團 ） 股 份 有 限 公 司
賈 益 群
財 務 總 監 、 公 司 秘 書
謹 啟
2 0 1 9 年 8 月 2 2 日
附註：(1) 此函件乃向本公司之非登記持有人("非登記持有人"指股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本公司發 出通知，希望收到公司通訊)發出。如果 閣下已經出售或轉讓所持有之本公司股份，則無需理會本函件及所附申請表格。
SPEH-22082019-1(0)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CCS6236SPEH_NRH
Request Form 申請表格
|
To: SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd. ("Company")
|
致：
|
中石化煉化工程（集團）股份有限公司（「公司」）
|
(Stock Code: 02386)
|
|
（股份代號：02386）
|
c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited
|
|
經香港中央證券登記有限公司
|
17M Floor,
|
|
香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號
|
Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East,
|
|
|
合和中心 17M 樓
|
Wanchai, Hong Kong
|
|
|
I/We would like to receive the Corporate Communications* of the Company ( "Corporate Communications") in the manner as indicated below:
本人／我們希望以下列方式收取 貴公司之公司通訊文件*（「公司通訊文件」）：
(Please mark ONLY ONE（ X）of the following boxes)
(請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號)
to receive the printed English version of all Corporate Communications ONLY; OR □ 僅收取公司通訊文件之英文印刷本；或
to receive the printed Chinese version of all Corporate Communications ONLY; OR □ 僅收取公司通訊文件之中文印刷本；或
to receive both printed English and Chinese versions of all Corporate Communications. □ 同時收取公司通訊文件之英文及中文印刷本。
|
Contact telephone number
|
|
Signature(s)
|
聯 絡電 話號碼
|
|
簽 名
Notes 附 註 ：
-
Please complete all your details clearly.
請 閣 下 清 楚 填 妥 所有 資 料 。
-
This letter is addressed to Non-registered holders ("Non-registered holder" means such person or company whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive Corporate Communications).
此函件乃向本公司之非登記持有人("非登記持有人"指股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本公司發出通知，希望收到公司通訊)發出。
-
Any form with more than one box marked(X), with no box marked(X ), with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
如在本表格作出超過一項選擇、或未有作出選擇、或未有簽署、或在其他方面填寫不正確，則本表格將會作廢。
-
The above instruction will apply to the Corporate Communications to be sent to you until you notify to the Company c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited to the contrary or unless you have at anytime ceased to have holdings in the Company.
上 述 指 示 適 用 於 發 送予 閣 下 之 所有 公 司 通 訊， 直至 閣下通知本公司之 H 股證券登記處香港中央證券登記有限公司另外之安排或任何時候停止持有本公司的股份。
-
For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any other instruction given on this Request Form.
為 免 存 疑 ， 任 何 在 本申 請 表 格 上 的額 外 指 示 ，本 公 司 將 不 予 處 理 。
*Corporate Communications includes but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its su mmary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document ; (e) a circular; (f) a proxy form; and (g) a reply slip.
公 司 通 訊 文 件 包 括 但不 限 於：(a)董 事 會 報 告、年 度 財 務 報 表 連 同 核數 師 報 告 及 如適 用，財 務摘 要 報 告；(b)中 期 報 告 及 如 適 用，中 期 摘 要 報告；(c)會 議 通 告；(d)上 市 文 件；(e) 通 函 ；
(f)委 任 代 表 表 格 及 (g)回 條 。
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
|
|
郵寄標籤 MAILING LABEL
|
閣下寄回此申請表格時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。
|
香港中央證券登記有限公司
|
如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票。
|
Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited
|
Please cut the mailing label and stick this on the envelope
|
簡便回郵號碼 Freepost No. 37
|
to return this Request Form to us.
|
香港 Hong Kong
|
No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong.
|
|
|