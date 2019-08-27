Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : NOTIFICATION LETTER(Non-registered holder)

（股份編號：1053）

NOTIFICATION LETTER 通知信函

28 August 2019

Dear Non-registered holder (1),

Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited (the "Company")

- Notice of Publication of Interim Report ("Current Corporate Communications")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communications are available on the Company's website at www.cqgt.cn and the HKExnews's website at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communications by clicking "Shareholder" on the home page of our website, then selecting "Name of document" under "Temporary Announcements" or "Periodic Reports" and viewing them through Adobe® Reader® browsing through the HKExnews's website.

If you want to receive a printed version of the Current Corporate Communications, please complete the Request Form on the reverse side and return it to the Company c/o Hong Kong Registrars Limited (the "Hong Kong H Share Registrar") by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (no need to affix a stamp if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp). The address of the Hong Kong H Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.cqgt.cn or the HKExnews's website at www.hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the Company's telephone hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays or send an email to chongqingiron@computershare.com.hk.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited

Meng Xiangyun

Secretary to the Board of Directors

Note: (1) This letter is addressed to Non-registered holders ("Non-registered holder" means such person or company whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive Corporate Communications). If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form on the reverse side.

各位非登記持有人(1)：

重慶鋼鐵股份有限公司（「本公司」）

－中期報告（「本次公司通訊文件」）之發佈通知

本公司的本次公司通訊文件的中、英文版本已上載於本公司網站(www.cqgt.cn) 及香港交易所披露易網站(www.hkexnews.hk)，歡迎瀏覽。請在 本公司網站主頁按「股東服務」一項，再在「臨時公告」或「定期報告」項下選擇「通訊文件名稱」並使用Adobe® Reader® 開啟查閱或在香港交易所 披露易網站瀏覽有關文件。

如 閣下欲收取本次公司通訊文件之印刷本，請填妥在本函背面的申請表格，並使用隨附之郵寄標籤寄回本公司經香港證券登記有限公司 （「H 股股份過戶登記處」）（如在香港投寄，毋須貼上郵票；否則，請貼上適當的郵票）。H 股股份過戶登記處地址為香港灣仔皇后大道東183號 合和中心17M 樓。申請表格亦可於本公司網站(www.cqgt.cn) 或香港交易所披露易網站(www.hkexnews.hk) 內下載。

如對本函內容有任何疑問，請致電本公司電話熱線(852) 2862 8688，辦公時間為星期一至五（公眾假期除外）上午9時正至下午6時正或電郵至 chongqingiron@computershare.com.hk。

代表

重慶鋼鐵股份有限公司 董事會秘書

孟祥雲

謹啟

2019年8月28日

附註： (1) 此函件乃向本公司之非登記持有人（「非登記持有人」指股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本公司發出通 知，希望收到公司通訊）發出。如果 閣下已經出售或轉讓所持有之本公司股份，則無需理會本函件及所附申請表格。