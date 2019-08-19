Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : NOTIFICATION LETTER/REQUEST FORM

China Lilang Limited
中國利郎有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
（於開曼群島註冊成立的有限公司）
（Stock Code 股份代號： 1234）
NOTIFICATION LETTER 通 知 信 函
19 August 2019
Dear Non-registered holder (1),
China Lilang Limited (the ''Company'')
- Notice of Publication of 2019 Interim Report (''Current Corporate Communications'')
The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communications are available on the Company's website at www.lilanz.comand the HKExnews' website at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communications by clicking ''Investor Relations'' on the home page of our website and viewing them through Adobe® Reader® or browsing through the HKExnews' website.
If you want to receive a printed version of the Current Corporate Communications, please complete the Request Form on the reverse side and return it to the Company c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the ''Hong Kong Share Registrar'') by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (no need to affix a stamp if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp). The address of the Hong Kong Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.lilanz.comor the HKExnews' website at www.hkexnews.hk.
Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the Company's telephone hotline at
-
2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays or send an email to lilanz.ecom@computershare.com.hk.
Yours faithfully,
For and on behalf of
China Lilang Limited
Ko Yuk Lan
Company Secretary
Note: (1) This letter is addressed to Non-registered holders (''Non-registered holder'' means such person or company whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive Corporate Communications). If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form on the reverse side.
各位非登記持有人(1):
中國利郎有限公司（「本公司」）
-
2019年中期報告（「本次公司通訊文件」）之發佈通知
本公司的本次公司通訊文件的中、 英文版本已上載於本公司網站(www.lilanz.com)及 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 (www.hkexnews.hk)， 歡 迎瀏覽。請在本公司網站主頁按「投資者關係」一項，並使用Adobe® Reader®開啟查閱或在香港交易所披露易網站瀏覽有關文件。
如 閣下欲收取本次公司通訊文件之印刷本，請填妥在本函背面的申請表格，並使用隨附之郵寄標籤寄回本公司經香港中央證券登記 有限公司（「香港證券登記處」）（如在香港投寄，毋須貼上郵票；否則，請貼上適當的郵票）。香港證券登記處地址為香港灣仔皇后大道 東183號合和中心17M樓。申請表格亦可於本公司網站(www.lilanz.com)或香港交易所披露易網站(www.hkexnews.hk)內下載。
如對本函內容有任何疑問，請致電本公司電話熱線(852) 2862 8688，辦公時間為星期一至五（香港公眾假期除外）上午9時正至下午6 時正或電郵至lilanz.ecom@computershare.com.hk。
代表
中國利郎有限公司
公司秘書
高 玉 蘭
2019年8月19日
附註： (1)此函件乃向本公司之非登記持有人（「非登記持有人」指股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本公司發出通知，希望收到公司通訊文件）發出。如 果 閣下已經出售或轉讓所持有之本公司股份，則無需理會本函件及所附申請表格。
Non-registered holder's information (English Name and Address)
|
|
|
|
非登記持有人資料（英文姓名及地址）
|
|
|
Request Form
|
申請表格
|
|
To: China Lilang Limited (the ''Company'') (Stock Code: 1234)
|
(
|
)
|
致： 中國利郎有限公司（「本公司」） 股份代號：1234
|
|
c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited
|
經香港中央證券登記有限公司
|
|
17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East,
|
香港灣仔皇后大道東183號
|
|
Wanchai, Hong Kong
|
合和中心17M樓
|
I/We would like to receive the Corporate Communications* of the Company (''Corporate Communications'') in the manner as indicated below:
本人╱我們希望以下列方式收取 貴公司之公司通訊文件*（「公司通訊文件」）： (Please mark ONLY ONE (X) of the following boxes)
( 請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號)
to receive the printed English version of all Corporate Communications ONLY; OR 僅收取公司通訊文件之英文印刷本；或
to receive the printed Chinese version of all Corporate Communications ONLY; OR 僅收取公司通訊文件之中文印刷本；或
to receive both printed English and Chinese versions of all Corporate Communications. 同時收取公司通訊文件之英文及中文印刷本。
Contact telephone number
|
Signature(s)
|
聯絡電話號碼
|
簽 名
Notes 附註：
-
Please complete all your details clearly.
請 閣下清楚填妥所有資料。
-
This letter is addressed to Non-registered holders (''Non-registered holder'' means such person or company whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive Corporate Communications).
此函件乃向本公司之非登記持有人（「非登記持有人」指股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本公司發出通知，希望 收到公司通訊文件）發出。
-
Any form with more than one box marked(X), with no box marked(X), with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
如在本表格作出超過一項選擇、或未有作出選擇、或未有簽署、或在其他方面填寫不正確，則本表格將會作廢。
-
The above instruction will apply to the Corporate Communications to be sent to you until you notify to the Company c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited to the contrary or unless you have at anytime ceased to have holdings in the Company.
上述指示適用於發送予 閣下之所有公司通訊文件，直至 閣下通知本公司之香港證券登記處，香港中央證券登記有限公司另外之安排或任何時候停止持有本公 司的股份。
-
For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any other instruction given on this Request Form.
為免存疑，任何在本申請表格上的額外指示，本公司將不予處理。
-
Corporate Communications includes but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.
公司通訊文件包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告、年度財務報表連同核數師報告及如適用，財務摘要報告；(b)中期報告及如適用，中期摘要報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文 件；(e)通函；及(f)代表委任表格。
