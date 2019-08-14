Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : NOTIFICATION LETTER TO NON-REGISTERED HOLDER - NOTICE OF PUBLICATION OF INTERIM REPORT 2019

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

（於百慕達註冊成立之有限公司）

(Stock Code 股份代號: 1038)

NOT IFICATION LET TE R 通 知 信 函

15th August, 2019

Dear Non-registered Holder(s) (Note 1),

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited ("Company")

Notice of publication of Interim Report 2019

The Company's Interim Report 2019 (both English and Chinese versions) is available on the Company's website at www.cki.com.hk and the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited ("HKEx") at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Interim Report 2019 by clicking "Investor Information" on the home page of the Company's website or by searching under "Listed Company Information" on the website of HKEx. Viewing the above document requires Adobe® Reader®.

Both the English and Chinese versions of the Interim Report 2019 are bound together into one booklet. If you want to request printed version(s) of the Interim Report 2019 and future Corporate Communications(Note 2) of the Company, please complete the Request Form on the reverse side and send it to the Company c/o its Branch Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, using the mailing label and need not affix a stamp when returning (if posted in Hong Kong). Otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp. The address of Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong. You may also send your request to cki.ecom@computershare.com.hk. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.cki.com.hk by clicking "Investor Information" on the home page, then selecting "Request Form For Non-registered Holder" under "Annual Reports", or the website of HKEx at www.hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any queries relating to this letter, please contact the Company by telephone at (852) 2122 3133 or facsimile at (852) 2128 8001.

Yours faithfully,

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited

Notes:

1. This letter is addressed to Non-registered Holders (a "Non-registered Holder" means such person or company whose shares in the Company are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive Corporate Communications). If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form on the reverse side.

2. Corporate Communications include but are not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and

(f) a proxy form.

各位非登記持有人(附 註 1)：

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited 長江基建集團有限公司（「本公司」）

二零一九年度中期報告之發佈通知

本公司二零一九年度中期報告（英文及中文版）已於本公司網站 www.cki.com.hk 及香港交易及結算所有限公司（「香港交易所」）網站 www.hkexnews.hk 登載。請在本公司網站主頁按「投資訊息」一項或在香港交易所網站於「上市公司公告」項下搜尋，以瀏覽二零一 九年度中期報告。以上文件須使用 Adobe® Reader® 開啟。

二零一九年度中期報告之英文及中文版乃印列於同一冊子內。如 閣下欲要求索取二零一九年度中期報告及本公司日後之公司通

( 附 註 2) 之印刷本，請填妥本函背頁的申請表格，透過本公司股份登記分處香港中央證券登記有限公司（地址為香港皇后大道東 183 號 合和中心 17M 樓）寄回本公司， 閣下可使用隨附之郵寄標籤而毋須貼上郵票。如非在香港投寄，則請貼上適當的郵票。 閣下亦可 電郵至 cki.ecom@computershare.com.hk 提出要求。申請表格亦可於本公司網站 www.cki.com.hk （請在網站主頁按「投資訊息」一項， 再在「長江基建年報」項下選擇「非登記持有人適用之申請表格」）或香港交易所網站 www.hkexnews.hk 內下載。

倘 閣下對本函有任何疑問，請致電本公司電話 (852) 2122 3133 或傳真至 (852) 2128 8001 查詢。

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited

長江基建集團有限公司

謹啟

二零一九年八月十五日

附註：

此為致本公司非登記持有人（「非登記持有人」指該等持有本公司股份並存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本公司發出通 知，表示欲收取公司通訊）之函件。倘 閣下已出售或轉讓所持有之本公司股份，則毋須理會本函件及背頁的申請表格。 公司通訊包括但不限於： (a) 董事會報告、年度財務報表連同核數師報告及（如適用）財務摘要報告； (b) 中期報告及（如適用）中期摘要報告； (c) 會議通告； (d) 上 市文件； (e) 通函；及 (f) 代表委任表格。

