Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : NOTIFICATION LETTER TO NON-REGISTERED HOLDER(S)-Notice of Publication of Circular dated 23 August 2019

08/22/2019
(Note 2)

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

（於開曼群島註冊成立之有限公司）

(Stock Code 股份代號: 896)

NOTIFICATION LETTER 通 知 信 函

23 August 2019

Dear Non-registered holder(s) (Note 1),

Hanison Construction Holdings Limited (the "Company")

  • Notice of Publication of Circular dated 23 August 2019 (the "Current Corporate Communication")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communication are available on the Company's website at www.hanison.comand the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (the "HKEX") at www.hkexnews.hk.

If you want to receive printed versions of the Current Corporate Communication, please complete the request form (the "Request Form") on the reverse side and return it to the Company c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "Hong Kong Share Registrar") by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (no need to affix a stamp if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp). The address of the Hong Kong Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.hanison.comor the website of the HKEX at www.hkexnews.hk.

Please note that your instruction on the Request Form will apply to all future Corporate Communications of the Company to be sent to you until you notify the Company's Hong Kong Share Registrar to the contrary or unless you have at any time ceased to have shareholdings in the Company.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the Hong Kong Share Registrar's telephone hotline at

  1. 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays or send an email to hanison.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

By order of the Board

Hanison Construction Holdings Limited

Wong Sue Toa, Stewart

Managing Director

Note 1: This letter is addressed to Non-registered holders ("Non -registered holder" means such person or company whose shares are held in the Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive Corporate Communication s). If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form on the reverse sid e.

Note 2: Corporate Communications refer to any documents issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of holders of any of its securities, including, but not limited to, (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' re port and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

（附註 1）

各位非登記持有人 ：

興勝創建控股有限公司（「本公司」）

-日期 為 2019823 日的通函（「本次公司通訊」）的刊發通知

本公司的本次公司通訊 的中、英文版本已上載於本公司網站 www.hanison.com及香港交易及結算所有限公司（「聯交所」） 網站 www.hkexnews.hk

如 閣下欲收取本次公司通訊之印刷本，請填妥在本函背面的申 請表格 （「申請表格」），並使用申請表格下方 之郵寄標

籤經由香港中央證券登記有限公司（「香港證券登記處」）寄回本公司（如在香港投寄，毋須貼上郵票；否則，請貼上適 當的郵票）。香港證券登記處地址為香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號合和中心 17M 樓。申請表格亦可於本公司網站 www.hanison.com或聯交所網站 www.hkexnews.hk內下載。

（附註 2）

請注意 閣下填寫於申請表格上的指示將適用於日後發送予 閣下之本公司所有公司通訊 ，直至 閣下通知本公司 香港證券登記處另外之安排或 閣下在任何時候停止持有本公司股份。

如 閣下對本函內容有任何疑問，請致電香港證券登記處 之電話熱線(852) 2862 8688，辦公時間為星期一至五（公眾假 期除外）上午9時正至下午6時正或電郵至hanison.ecom@computershare.com.hk

承董事會命

興勝創建控股有限公司

董事總經理

2019 8 23

王世濤

附 註 1： 此函件乃向本公司之非登記持有人發出（「非登記持有人」指股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本公司發出通知，希望收到公 司通訊）。如果 閣下已經出售或轉讓所持有之本公司股份，則無需理會本函件及背面的申請表格

附 註 2： 公 司 通 訊 乃 指 本 公 司 發 出 或 將 予 發 出 以 供 其 任 何 證 券 持 有 人 參 照 或 採 取 行 動 的 任 何 文 件 ， 其 中 包 括 但 不 限 於 ： (a)董 事 會 報 告 、 年 度 帳 目 連 同 核 數 師 報 告 以 及 （ 如 適 用 ） 財 務 摘 要 報 告 ； (b)中 期 報 告 及 （ 如 適 用 ） 中 期 摘 要 報 告 ； (c)會 議 通 告 ； (d)上 市 文 件 ； (e)通 函 ； 及 (f)代 表 委 任 表 格 。

HCOH-23082019-1(0)

CCS6125 HCOH_NRH

Request Form 申請表格

To: Hanison Construction Holdings Limited (the "Company")

致：

興勝 創建控股 有限公司 （「本公司」）

(Stock Code: 896)

(股份代號：896)

c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

經香港中央證券登記有限公司

17M Floor, Hopewell Centre,

香港灣仔

183 Queen's Road East,

皇后大道東 183

Wanchai, Hong Kong

合和中心 17M

I/We would like to receive all corporate communications(1) of the Company (the "Corporate Communications") in the manner as indicated below:

本人／我們希望以下列方式收取本公司所有之公司通訊(1)（「公司通訊」）： (Please mark ONLY ONE (X) of the following boxes) (請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號)

to read all Corporate Communications published on the Company's website (the "Website Version") in place of receiving printed copies, and receive the Company's printed notification of the publication of Corporate Communications on its website; OR

瀏覽所有在本公司網站登載的公司通訊（「網上版本」），以代替收取印刷本，並收取本公司就其於 網站登載公司通訊而發出的通知 的印刷本；

to receive the printed English version of all Corporate Communications ONLY; OR

僅收取所有公司通訊的英文印刷本；或

to receive the printed Chinese version of all Corporate Communications ONLY; OR

僅收取所有公司通訊的中文印刷本；或

to receive both the printed English and Chinese versions of all Corporate Communications.

同時收取所有公司通訊的英文及中文印刷本

Name(s) of Non-registered holder(s):

Signature:

非登記持有人姓名：

簽名：

(Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫)

Contact telephone number:

Date:

聯絡電話號碼：

日期：

Notes 附註：

  1. Corporate Communications refer to any documents issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of holders of any of its securities, including, but not limited to, (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary fi nancial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.
    公 司 通 訊 乃 指 本 公 司發 出 或 將 予 發出 以 供 其 任何 證 券 持 有 人 參 照 或採 取 行 動 的 任何 文 件，其中 包 括 但 不 限 於：(a)董 事 會 報 告、年 度 帳 目 連同 核 數 師 報 告 以 及（ 如 適 用）財 務 摘 要 報 告 ； (b)中 期 報 告 及 （ 如 適 用 ） 中 期摘 要 報告 ； (c)會 議 通 告 ； (d)上 市 文 件 ； (e)通 函 ； 及 (f)代 表 委 任 表 格 。
  2. Please complete all your details clearly.
    請 閣 下 清 楚 填 妥 所 有 資 料 。
  3. This letter is addressed to Non-registered holders ("Non-registered holder" means such person or company whose shares are held in the Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive Corporate Communications).
    此 函 件 乃 向 本 公 司 之 非 登 記 持 有 人 發 出 （「 非登 記 持 有 人 」 指 股 份 存 放 於 中 央 結 算 及 交 收 系 統 的 人 士 或 公 司 ， 透 過 香 港 中 央 結 算 有 限 公 司 不 時 向 本 公 司 發 出 通 知 ， 希 望 收 到 公 司 通 訊 ）。
  4. Any form with more than one box marked (X), with no box marked (X), with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
    如 在 本 表 格 作 出 超 過一 項 選 擇 、 或未 有 作 出 選擇 、 或 未 有 簽 署 、 或在 其 他 方 面 填寫 不 正 確 ，則 本 表 格 將 會 作 廢 。
  5. The above instruction will apply to all future Corporate Communications to be sent to you until you notify to the Company c/o the Hong Kong Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited to the contrary or unless you have at any time ceased to have holdings in the Company.
    上 述 指 示 適 用 於 發 送予 閣 下 所 有 日 後 之 公司通 訊 ， 直 至 閣 下 經 由 香 港 證券 登 記 處 香 港中央 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司 通 知 本 公 司 另外 之 安 排 或任 何 時 候 停 止 持 有 本公 司 的 股 份 。
  6. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any other instructions given on this form. Any other instructions inserted on th is form will be void.
    為 免 存 疑 ， 本 公 司 恕不 接 受 此 表 格上 提 供 的 任何 其 他 指 示 。 任 何 在此 表 格 上 提 供的 額 外 指 示將 視 作 無 效 。

郵寄標籤 MAILING LABEL

閣下寄回此申請表格時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

香港中央證券登記有限公司

如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票。

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

Please cut the mailing label and stick this on the envelope

簡便回郵號碼 Freepost No. 37

to return this Request Form to us.

香港 Hong Kong

No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

23082019 1 0

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 22 August 2019
