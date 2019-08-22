Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : NOTIFICATION LETTER TO NON-REGISTERED SHAREHOLDES AND REQUEST FORM - PUBLICATION OF NOTICE OF ADJOURNED AGM DATED 23 AUGUST 2019 & PROXY FORM

NOTIFICATION LETTER 通知信函

23 August 2019

Dear Non-Registered Holder(s)(Note 1),

Digital China Holdings Limited (the ''Company'')

Notification of publication of Notice of Adjourned Annual General Meeting of the Company (the ''Current Corporate Communication'')

The Chinese and English versions of the Current Corporate Communication are available on the websites of the Company at www.dcholdings.com (the ''Website of the Company'') and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'') at www.hkexnews.hk (the ''Website of the Stock Exchange''). You may access the Current Corporate Communication through the Website of the Company or the Website of the Stock Exchange.

If you want to receive a printed version(s) or in a language version other than your existing choice of the Current Corporate Communication, please complete the request form (the ''Request Form'') on the reverse side of this letter and return it to the Hong Kong branch share registrar of the Company (the ''Branch Share Registrar''), Tricor Abacus Limited, by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (a stamp is not required if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp) or by email at dcholdings-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com. The address of the Branch Share Registrar is at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Website of the Company or the Website of the Stock Exchange.

Please note that your instruction on the Request Form will apply to all future Corporate Communications(Note 2) to be sent to you until you notify the Branch Share Registrar to the contrary or unless you have at any time ceased to hold shares of the Company (the ''Share(s)'').

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please contact enquiry hotline of the Branch Share Registrar at (852) 2980 1333 from 9 : 00 a.m. to 5 : 00 p.m., Monday to Friday (excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Digital China Holdings Limited

GUO Wei

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

For identification purpose only

Notes:

This letter is addressed to non-registered holders of the Company ( '' Non-Registered Holder(s) '' means such person or corporation whose Shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive Corporate Communications). If you have sold or transferred your Shares, please disregard this letter and the Request Form on the reverse side of this letter. Corporate Communication(s) refer to any document(s) issued or to be issued by the Company for information or action of holders of securities of the Company, including but not limited to annual reports and summary financial reports (where applicable), interim reports and summary interim reports (where applicable), notices of meeting, listing documents, circulars and forms of proxy.

致非登記持有人（附註1）：

Digital China Holdings Limited（神州數碼控股有限公司*）（「本公司」）

刊發本公司股東週年大會續會之通告（「本次公司通訊」）之發佈通知

本公司的本次公司通訊的中、英文版本，現已刊載於本公司網站www.dcholdings.com（「本公司網站」）及香港聯合交易所有限公司（「聯交所」）網站 www.hkexnews.hk（「聯交所網站」）。 閣下可在本公司網站或聯交所網站閱覽本次公司通訊。

倘 閣下欲收取本次公司通訊之印刷本或有別於 閣下已選擇的語言印刷本，請填妥在本函件背面的申請表格（「申請表格」），並使用申請表格底部隨附 之郵寄標籤寄回本公司之香港股份過戶登記分處（「股份過戶登記分處」），卓佳雅柏勤有限公司（如在香港投寄毋須貼上郵票；否則，請貼上適當的郵票） 或透過電郵至dcholdings-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com。股份過戶登記分處地址為香港皇后大道東183號合和中心54樓。申請表格亦可於本公司網站或聯 交所網站內下載。

請注意 閣下填寫於申請表格上的指示將適用於日後發送予 閣下之本公司所有公司通訊（附註2），直至 閣下通知股份過戶登記分處另外之安排或 閣 下在任何時候停止持有本公司股份（「股份」）。

倘 閣下對上述事宜有任何查詢，請於星期一至星期五（香港公眾假期除外）上午九時正至下午五時正致電股份過戶登記分處諮詢熱線，電話號碼為 (852) 2980 1333。

代表

Digital China Holdings Limited

（神州數碼控股有限公司*）

郭為

主席兼首席執行官

謹啟

二零一九年八月二十三日

僅供識別

附註：