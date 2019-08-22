Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : NOTIFICATION LETTER TO NON-REGISTERED SHAREHOLDES AND REQUEST FORM - PUBLICATION OF NOTICE OF ADJOURNED AGM DATED 23 AUGUST 2019 & PROXY FORM

NOTIFICATION LETTER 通知信函
23 August 2019
Dear Non-Registered Holder(s)(Note 1),
Digital China Holdings Limited (the ''Company'')
Notification of publication of Notice of Adjourned Annual General Meeting of the Company (the ''Current Corporate Communication'')
The Chinese and English versions of the Current Corporate Communication are available on the websites of the Company at www.dcholdings.com (the ''Website of the Company'') and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'') at www.hkexnews.hk (the ''Website of the Stock Exchange''). You may access the Current Corporate Communication through the Website of the Company or the Website of the Stock Exchange.
If you want to receive a printed version(s) or in a language version other than your existing choice of the Current Corporate Communication, please complete the request form (the ''Request Form'') on the reverse side of this letter and return it to the Hong Kong branch share registrar of the Company (the ''Branch Share Registrar''), Tricor Abacus Limited, by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (a stamp is not required if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp) or by email at dcholdings-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com. The address of the Branch Share Registrar is at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Website of the Company or the Website of the Stock Exchange.
Please note that your instruction on the Request Form will apply to all future Corporate Communications(Note 2) to be sent to you until you notify the Branch Share Registrar to the contrary or unless you have at any time ceased to hold shares of the Company (the ''Share(s)'').
Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please contact enquiry hotline of the Branch Share Registrar at (852) 2980 1333 from 9 : 00 a.m. to 5 : 00 p.m., Monday to Friday (excluding Hong Kong public holidays).
Yours faithfully,
For and on behalf of
Digital China Holdings Limited
GUO Wei
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
-
For identification purpose only
Notes:
-
This letter is addressed to non-registered holders of the Company (''Non-Registered Holder(s)'' means such person or corporation whose Shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive Corporate Communications). If you have sold or transferred your Shares, please disregard this letter and the Request Form on the reverse side of this letter.
-
Corporate Communication(s) refer to any document(s) issued or to be issued by the Company for information or action of holders of securities of the Company, including but not limited to annual reports and summary financial reports (where applicable), interim reports and summary interim reports (where applicable), notices of meeting, listing documents, circulars and forms of proxy.
致非登記持有人（附註1）：
Digital China Holdings Limited（神州數碼控股有限公司*）（「本公司」）
刊發本公司股東週年大會續會之通告（「本次公司通訊」）之發佈通知
本公司的本次公司通訊的中、英文版本，現已刊載於本公司網站www.dcholdings.com（「本公司網站」）及香港聯合交易所有限公司（「聯交所」）網站 www.hkexnews.hk（「聯交所網站」）。 閣下可在本公司網站或聯交所網站閱覽本次公司通訊。
倘 閣下欲收取本次公司通訊之印刷本或有別於 閣下已選擇的語言印刷本，請填妥在本函件背面的申請表格（「申請表格」），並使用申請表格底部隨附 之郵寄標籤寄回本公司之香港股份過戶登記分處（「股份過戶登記分處」），卓佳雅柏勤有限公司（如在香港投寄毋須貼上郵票；否則，請貼上適當的郵票） 或透過電郵至dcholdings-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com。股份過戶登記分處地址為香港皇后大道東183號合和中心54樓。申請表格亦可於本公司網站或聯 交所網站內下載。
請注意 閣下填寫於申請表格上的指示將適用於日後發送予 閣下之本公司所有公司通訊（附註2），直至 閣下通知股份過戶登記分處另外之安排或 閣 下在任何時候停止持有本公司股份（「股份」）。
倘 閣下對上述事宜有任何查詢，請於星期一至星期五（香港公眾假期除外）上午九時正至下午五時正致電股份過戶登記分處諮詢熱線，電話號碼為 (852) 2980 1333。
代表
Digital China Holdings Limited
（神州數碼控股有限公司*）
郭為
主席兼首席執行官
謹啟
二零一九年八月二十三日
-
此函件乃向本公司之非登記持有人（「非登記持有人」指股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或法團，透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本公司 發出通知，希望收到公司通訊）發出。如果 閣下已經出售或轉讓所持有之股份，則無需理會本函件及所附申請表格。
-
公司通訊指由本公司發出或將予發出以供本公司證券持有人參照或採取行動的任何文件，其中包括但不限於年報及其財務摘要報告（如適用）、中 期報告及其中期摘要報告（如適用）、會議通告、上市文件、通函及代表委任表格。