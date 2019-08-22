Log in
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : NOTIFICATION LETTER TO NON-REGISTERED SHAREHOLDES AND REQUEST FORM - PUBLICATION OF NOTICE OF ADJOURNED AGM DATED 23 AUGUST 2019 & PROXY FORM

08/22/2019 | 07:43am EDT

NOTIFICATION LETTER 通知信函

23 August 2019

Dear Non-Registered Holder(s)(Note 1),

Digital China Holdings Limited (the ''Company'')

Notification of publication of Notice of Adjourned Annual General Meeting of the Company (the ''Current Corporate Communication'')

The Chinese and English versions of the Current Corporate Communication are available on the websites of the Company at www.dcholdings.com (the ''Website of the Company'') and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'') at www.hkexnews.hk (the ''Website of the Stock Exchange''). You may access the Current Corporate Communication through the Website of the Company or the Website of the Stock Exchange.

If you want to receive a printed version(s) or in a language version other than your existing choice of the Current Corporate Communication, please complete the request form (the ''Request Form'') on the reverse side of this letter and return it to the Hong Kong branch share registrar of the Company (the ''Branch Share Registrar''), Tricor Abacus Limited, by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (a stamp is not required if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp) or by email at dcholdings-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com. The address of the Branch Share Registrar is at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Website of the Company or the Website of the Stock Exchange.

Please note that your instruction on the Request Form will apply to all future Corporate Communications(Note 2) to be sent to you until you notify the Branch Share Registrar to the contrary or unless you have at any time ceased to hold shares of the Company (the ''Share(s)'').

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please contact enquiry hotline of the Branch Share Registrar at (852) 2980 1333 from 9 : 00 a.m. to 5 : 00 p.m., Monday to Friday (excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Digital China Holdings Limited

GUO Wei

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

  • For identification purpose only

Notes:

  1. This letter is addressed to non-registered holders of the Company (''Non-Registered Holder(s)'' means such person or corporation whose Shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive Corporate Communications). If you have sold or transferred your Shares, please disregard this letter and the Request Form on the reverse side of this letter.
  2. Corporate Communication(s) refer to any document(s) issued or to be issued by the Company for information or action of holders of securities of the Company, including but not limited to annual reports and summary financial reports (where applicable), interim reports and summary interim reports (where applicable), notices of meeting, listing documents, circulars and forms of proxy.

致非登記持有人（附註1

Digital China Holdings Limited（神州數碼控股有限公司*）（「本公司」）

刊發本公司股東週年大會續會之通告（「本次公司通訊」）之發佈通知

本公司的本次公司通訊的中、英文版本，現已刊載於本公司網站www.dcholdings.com（「本公司網站」）及香港聯合交易所有限公司（「聯交所」）網站 www.hkexnews.hk（「聯交所網站」）。 閣下可在本公司網站或聯交所網站閱覽本次公司通訊。

倘 閣下欲收取本次公司通訊之印刷本或有別於 閣下已選擇的語言印刷本，請填妥在本函件背面的申請表格（「申請表格」），並使用申請表格底部隨附 之郵寄標籤寄回本公司之香港股份過戶登記分處（「股份過戶登記分處」），卓佳雅柏勤有限公司（如在香港投寄毋須貼上郵票；否則，請貼上適當的郵票） 或透過電郵至dcholdings-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com。股份過戶登記分處地址為香港皇后大道東183號合和中心54樓。申請表格亦可於本公司網站或聯 交所網站內下載。

請注意 閣下填寫於申請表格上的指示將適用於日後發送予 閣下之本公司所有公司通訊（附註2，直至 閣下通知股份過戶登記分處另外之安排或 閣 下在任何時候停止持有本公司股份（「股份」）。

倘 閣下對上述事宜有任何查詢，請於星期一至星期五（香港公眾假期除外）上午九時正至下午五時正致電股份過戶登記分處諮詢熱線，電話號碼為 (852) 2980 1333

代表

Digital China Holdings Limited

（神州數碼控股有限公司*

郭為

主席兼首席執行官

謹啟

二零一九年八月二十三日

  • 僅供識別
    附註：
  1. 此函件乃向本公司之非登記持有人（「非登記持有人」指股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或法團，透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本公司 發出通知，希望收到公司通訊）發出。如果 閣下已經出售或轉讓所持有之股份，則無需理會本函件及所附申請表格。
  2. 公司通訊指由本公司發出或將予發出以供本公司證券持有人參照或採取行動的任何文件，其中包括但不限於年報及其財務摘要報告（如適用）、中 期報告及其中期摘要報告（如適用）、會議通告、上市文件、通函及代表委任表格。

Notification Letter (NR-SHs) & Request Form 通知函件（NR-SHs）及申請表格（20190425

REQUEST FORM 申請表格

To: Digital China Holdings Limited

致：Digital China Holdings Limited（神州數碼控股有限公司*

(Stock Code: 00861)

（股份代號：00861

c/o Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar

經香港股份過戶登記分處

Tricor Abacus Limited

卓佳雅柏勤有限公司

Level 54, Hopewell Centre

香港皇后大道東183

183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong

合和中心54

I/We would like to receive the Corporate Communication^ of Digital China Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') in the manner as indicated below: 本人吾等希望以下列方式收取Digital China Holdings Limited（神州數碼控股有限公司*）（「本公司」）之公司通訊^

(Please mark ''H'' in ONLY ONE of the following boxes)（請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「H」號）

  • to receive by mail the printed Chinese version of all Corporate Communications; OR 以郵寄收取所有公司通訊之中文版印刷本；或
  • to receive by mail the printed English version of all Corporate Communications; OR 以郵寄收取所有公司通訊之英文版印刷本；或
  • to receive by mail both the printed Chinese and English versions of all Corporate Communications. 以郵寄收取所有公司通訊之中、英文版印刷本。

Name of Non-Registered Holder#:

Signature(s):

非登記持有人姓名#

簽署：

(Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫)

Non-Registered Holder address#:

非登記持有人的地址#

(Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫)

Contact email address:

聯絡電郵地址：

(Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫)

Contact telephone number:

Date:

聯絡電話號碼：

日期：

(Please use BLOCK LETTERS 請用正楷填寫)

  • You are required to fill in the details if you download this Request Form from the website of the Company or the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
  • 假如 閣下從本公司網站或香港聯合交易所有限公司網站下載本申請表格，請必須填上有關資料。

Notes: 附註：

  1. Please complete all your details clearly.
    請 閣下清楚填妥所有資料。
  2. This letter is addressed to non-registered holders of the Company (''Non-Registered Holder'' means such person or corporation whose shares of the Company are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive Corporate Communications).
    此函件乃向本公司之非登記持有人（「非登記持有人」指本公司之股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或法團，透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本公司發出通知，希望收到公司通訊）發出。
  3. Any Request Form with more than one box marked (X), with no box marked (X), with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
    如在本申請表格作出超過一項選擇、未有作出選擇、未有簽署、或在其他方面填寫不正確，則本表格將會作廢。
  4. The above instruction will apply to all Corporate Communications to be sent to you until you notify the Hong Kong branch share registrar of the Company (the ''Branch Share Registrar''), Tricor
    Abacus Limited, to the contrary or unless you have at any time ceased to hold shares in the Company.
    上述指示適用於發送予 閣下之所有公司通訊，直至 閣下通知本公司之香港股份過戶登記分處（「股份過戶登記分處」）卓佳雅柏勤有限公司，另外之安排或任何時候停止持有本公司的股份。
  5. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any special instruction given on this Request Form.
    為免存疑，任何在本申請表格上的額外指示，本公司將不予處理。
  • Corporate Communication(s) refer to any document(s) issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of the holders of securities of the Company, including but not limited to the annual reports and summary financial reports (where applicable); the interim reports and summary interim reports (where applicable); notices of meeting; listing documents; circulars and forms of proxy.
  • 公司通訊乃指本公司已發出或將予發出以供本公司證券持有人參照或採取行動之任何文件，包括但不限於年度報告及其財務摘要報告（如適用）、中期報告及其中期摘要報告（如適用）、會議通告、上市文件、 通函及代表委任表格。
  • For identification purpose only
  • 僅供識別

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

收集個人資料聲明

  1. ''Personal Data'' in these statements has the same meaning as ''personal data'' in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong (the ''PDPO'').
    本聲明中所指的「個人資料」具有香港法例第486章〈個人資料（私隱）條例〉「〈私隱條例〉」）中「個人資料」的涵義。
  2. Your supply of Personal Data to the Company is on a voluntary basis. Failure to provide sufficient information may result in the Company not being able to process your instructions and/or
    requests as stated in this Request Form.
    閣下是自願向本公司提供個人資料。若 閣下未能提供足夠資料，本公司可能無法處理 閣下在本申請表格上所述的指示及或要求。
  3. Your Personal Data may be disclosed or transferred by the Company to its subsidiaries, its share registrar and Branch Share Registrar, and/or other companies or bodies for any of the stated
    purposes, and retained for such period as may be necessary for our verification and record purposes.
    本公司可就任何所說明的用途，將 閣下的個人資料披露或轉移給本公司的附屬公司、股份過戶登記處及股份過戶登記分處、及或其他公司或團體，並將在適當期間保留該等個人資料作核實及紀錄用途。
  4. You have the right to request access to and/or correction of your Personal Data in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO. Any such request for access to and/or correction of your Personal
    Data should be in writing to the Privacy Compliance Officer of Tricor Abacus Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong.
    閣下有權根據〈私隱條例〉的條文查閱及或修改 閣下的個人資料。任何該等查閱及或修改個人資料的要求均須以書面方式向卓佳雅柏勤有限公司，地址為香港皇后大道東183號合和中心54樓的私隱事務 主任提出。

Please cut the mailing label and stick it on the envelope

to return this Request Form to us.

閣下寄回此申請表格時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票。

%

%MAILING LABEL 郵寄標籤

Tricor Abacus Limited

卓佳雅柏勤有限公司

Freepost Number 簡便回郵號碼：37

Hong Kong 香港

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 11:42:07 UTC
