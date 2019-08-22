Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : NOTIFICATION LETTER TO REGISTERED SHAREHOLDES AND CHANGE REQUEST FORM - PUBLICATION OF NOTICE OF ADJOURNED AGM DATED 23 AUGUST 2019 & PROXY FORM

NOTIFICATION LETTER 通知信函

23 August 2019

Dear Registered Shareholder(s),

Digital China Holdings Limited (the ''Company'')

Notification of publication of the Notice of Adjourned Annual General Meeting and Proxy Form of the Adjourned Annual General Meeting of the Company (the ''Current Corporate Communication'')

The Chinese and English versions of the Current Corporate Communication are available on the websites of the Company at www.dcholdings.com (the ''Website of the Company'') and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'') at www.hkexnews.hk (the ''Website of the Stock Exchange'') and the arranged printed version(s) of the Current Corporate Communication is/are enclosed (if applicable). You may access the Current Corporate Communication through the Website of the Company or the Website of the Stock Exchange or by referring to the attached printed version(s) (if applicable).

For shareholders of the Company (the ''Shareholder(s)'') who elected or are deemed to have elected to receive Corporate Communication(Note) by electronic means but for any reason you have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Current

Corporate Communication, or if you want to receive another printed language version of the Current Corporate Communication other than that you have received (if applicable), the Company will promptly upon your request send to you a printed version(s) free of charge. Please make your request to the Hong Kong branch share registrar of the Company (the ''Branch Share Registrar''), Tricor Abacus Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong.

Please also note that you are entitled to change your election of language(s) and/or means of receipt of the future Corporate Communications by giving reasonable notice in writing (not less than five (5) working days) or simply completing, signing and returning the change request form (the ''Change Request Form'') on the reverse side of this letter to the Branch Share Registrar, using the mailing label at the bottom of the Change Request Form (a stamp is not required if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp), or by email at dcholdings-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please contact the enquiry hotline of the Branch Share Registrar at (852) 2980 1333 from 9 : 00 a.m. to 5 : 00 p.m., Monday to Friday (excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Digital China Holdings Limited

GUO Wei

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

For identification purpose only

Note: Corporate Communication(s) refer to any document(s) issued or to be issued by the Company for information or action of any holders of securities of the Company, including but not limited to annual reports and summary financial reports (where applicable), interim reports and summary interim reports (where applicable), notices of meetings, listing documents, circulars and forms of proxy.

致登記股東：

Digital China Holdings Limited（神州數碼控股有限公司*）（「本公司」）

刊發股東週年大會續會之通告及股東週年大會續會之代表委任表格（「本次公司通訊」）之發佈通知

本公司的本次公司通訊的中、英文版本，現已刊載於本公司網站www.dcholdings.com（「本公司網站」）及香港聯合交易所有限公司（「聯交所」） 網站www.hkexnews.hk（「聯交所網站」）及本公司已按安排附上本次公司通訊之印刷本（如適用）。 閣下可在本公司網站或在聯交所網站閱覽 本次公司通訊、或參考隨附之印刷本（如適用）。

至於已選擇或被視為已選擇收取公司通訊（附註）電子版本之本公司股東（「股東」），若因任何理由無法收取或瀏覽本次公司通訊，或 閣下欲收 取本次公司通訊之另一語言印刷本（如適用），本公司將於收到 閣下之要求後，儘快免費寄發印刷本予 閣下。請將 閣下之要求寄回本公司 之香港股份過戶登記分處（「股份過戶登記分處」），卓佳雅柏勤有限公司，地址為香港皇后大道東183號合和中心54樓。

請注意 閣下有權更改選擇收取日後刊發之公司通訊的語言版本及╱或收取方式。 閣下可發出書面通知（需給予合理時間）（不少於五個工作 天）或填妥、簽署及交回隨本函件背面的變更申請表（「變更申請表」），並使用附載於變更申請表底部之郵寄標籤寄回股份過戶登記分處（如在香

港投寄毋須貼上郵票；否則，請貼上適當的郵票）或透過電郵至dcholdings-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com。

倘 閣下對上述事宜有任何查詢，請於星期一至星期五（香港公眾假期除外）上午九時正至下午五時正致電股份過戶登記分處諮詢熱線，電話號 碼為(852) 2980 1333。

代表

Digital China Holdings Limited

（神州數碼控股有限公司*）

郭為

主席兼首席執行官

謹啟

二零一九年八月二十三日

僅供識別

附註： 公司通訊指由本公司發出或將予發出以供本公司證券持有人參照或採取行動的任何文件，其中包括但不限於年報及其財務摘要報告（如適用）、中 期報告及其中期摘要報告（如適用）、會議通告、上市文件、通函及代表委任表格。