Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : NOTIFICATION LETTER TO REGISTERED SHAREHOLDES AND CHANGE REQUEST FORM - PUBLICATION OF NOTICE OF ADJOURNED AGM DATED 23 AUGUST 2019 & PROXY FORM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 07:43am EDT

NOTIFICATION LETTER 通知信函

23 August 2019

Dear Registered Shareholder(s),

Digital China Holdings Limited (the ''Company'')

Notification of publication of the Notice of Adjourned Annual General Meeting and Proxy Form of the Adjourned Annual General Meeting of the Company (the ''Current Corporate Communication'')

The Chinese and English versions of the Current Corporate Communication are available on the websites of the Company at www.dcholdings.com (the ''Website of the Company'') and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'') at www.hkexnews.hk (the ''Website of the Stock Exchange'') and the arranged printed version(s) of the Current Corporate Communication is/are enclosed (if applicable). You may access the Current Corporate Communication through the Website of the Company or the Website of the Stock Exchange or by referring to the attached printed version(s) (if applicable).

For shareholders of the Company (the ''Shareholder(s)'') who elected or are deemed to have elected to receive Corporate Communication(Note) by electronic means but for any reason you have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Current

Corporate Communication, or if you want to receive another printed language version of the Current Corporate Communication other than that you have received (if applicable), the Company will promptly upon your request send to you a printed version(s) free of charge. Please make your request to the Hong Kong branch share registrar of the Company (the ''Branch Share Registrar''), Tricor Abacus Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong.

Please also note that you are entitled to change your election of language(s) and/or means of receipt of the future Corporate Communications by giving reasonable notice in writing (not less than five (5) working days) or simply completing, signing and returning the change request form (the ''Change Request Form'') on the reverse side of this letter to the Branch Share Registrar, using the mailing label at the bottom of the Change Request Form (a stamp is not required if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp), or by email at dcholdings-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please contact the enquiry hotline of the Branch Share Registrar at (852) 2980 1333 from 9 : 00 a.m. to 5 : 00 p.m., Monday to Friday (excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Digital China Holdings Limited

GUO Wei

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

  • For identification purpose only

Note: Corporate Communication(s) refer to any document(s) issued or to be issued by the Company for information or action of any holders of securities of the Company, including but not limited to annual reports and summary financial reports (where applicable), interim reports and summary interim reports (where applicable), notices of meetings, listing documents, circulars and forms of proxy.

致登記股東：

Digital China Holdings Limited（神州數碼控股有限公司*）（「本公司」）

刊發股東週年大會續會之通告及股東週年大會續會之代表委任表格（「本次公司通訊」）之發佈通知

本公司的本次公司通訊的中、英文版本，現已刊載於本公司網站www.dcholdings.com（「本公司網站」）及香港聯合交易所有限公司（「聯交所」） 網站www.hkexnews.hk（「聯交所網站」）及本公司已按安排附上本次公司通訊之印刷本（如適用）。 閣下可在本公司網站或在聯交所網站閱覽 本次公司通訊、或參考隨附之印刷本（如適用）。

至於已選擇或被視為已選擇收取公司通訊（附註）電子版本之本公司股東（「股東」），若因任何理由無法收取或瀏覽本次公司通訊，或 閣下欲收 取本次公司通訊之另一語言印刷本（如適用），本公司將於收到 閣下之要求後，儘快免費寄發印刷本予 閣下。請將 閣下之要求寄回本公司 之香港股份過戶登記分處（「股份過戶登記分處」），卓佳雅柏勤有限公司，地址為香港皇后大道東183號合和中心54樓。

請注意 閣下有權更改選擇收取日後刊發之公司通訊的語言版本及或收取方式。 閣下可發出書面通知（需給予合理時間）（不少於五個工作 天）或填妥、簽署及交回隨本函件背面的變更申請表（「變更申請表」），並使用附載於變更申請表底部之郵寄標籤寄回股份過戶登記分處（如在香

港投寄毋須貼上郵票；否則，請貼上適當的郵票）或透過電郵至dcholdings-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com

倘 閣下對上述事宜有任何查詢，請於星期一至星期五（香港公眾假期除外）上午九時正至下午五時正致電股份過戶登記分處諮詢熱線，電話號 碼為(852) 2980 1333

代表

Digital China Holdings Limited

（神州數碼控股有限公司*

郭為

主席兼首席執行官

謹啟

二零一九年八月二十三日

  • 僅供識別

附註： 公司通訊指由本公司發出或將予發出以供本公司證券持有人參照或採取行動的任何文件，其中包括但不限於年報及其財務摘要報告（如適用）、中 期報告及其中期摘要報告（如適用）、會議通告、上市文件、通函及代表委任表格。

Notification Letter (SHs) & Change Request Form 通知函件（SHs）及變更申請表（20190425

CHANGE REQUEST FORM 變更申請表

To: Digital China Holdings Limited

致：Digital China Holdings Limited（神州數碼控股有限公司*

(Stock Code: 00861)

（股份代號：00861

c/o Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar

經香港股份過戶登記分處

Tricor Abacus Limited

卓佳雅柏勤有限公司

Level 54, Hopewell Centre

香港皇后大道東183

183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong

合和中心54
  1. To receive printed version of the Notice of Adjourned Annual General Meeting and the Proxy Form of the Adjourned Annual General Meeting of Digital China Holdings Limited (the
    ''Company'') (the ''Current Corporate Communication'')
    收取Digital China Holdings Limited（神州數碼控股有限公司*）（「本公司」）股東週年大會續會之通告及股東週年大會續會之代表委任表格（「本次公司通訊」）
    I/We have elected (or am/are deemed to have elected) to receive the Current Corporate Communication published on the website of the Company (the ''Website Version'') but would
    like to receive:
    本人吾等已選擇（或被視作已選擇）瀏覽刊載於本公司網站的本次公司通訊（「網上版本」），惟欲收取：
    (Please mark ''H'' in the following box)（請在以下空格內劃上「H」號）
  • a printed version(s) of the Current Corporation Communication. 本次公司通訊的印刷本。
  1. To change the election of language or means of receiving all future Corporate Communications^ 更改選擇收取所有日後刊發的公司通訊^之語言版本或收取方式
    I/We would like to receive future Corporate Communications in the manner as indicated below: 本人吾等希望以下列方式收取日後刊發之公司通訊： (Please mark ''H'' in ONLY ONE of the following boxes)（請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「H」號）
  • to read and/or download the Website Version in place of receiving printed copies, and receive a printed notification letter for the publication of the Corporate Communication on the
    website of the Company; OR
    瀏覽及或下載網上版本，以代替收取印刷本，並收取本公司網站刊載的公司通訊而發出的通知函件之印刷本；或
  • to receive by mail the printed Chinese version of all Corporate Communications; OR 以郵寄收取所有公司通訊之中文版印刷本；或
  • to receive by mail the printed English version of all Corporate Communications; OR 以郵寄收取所有公司通訊之英文版印刷本；或
  • to receive by mail both the printed Chinese and English version(s) of all Corporate Communications. 以郵寄收取所有公司通訊之中、英文版印刷本。

Name of Shareholder#:

Signature(s):

股東姓名#

簽署：

(Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫)

Shareholder registered address#:

股東的登記地址#

(Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫)

Contact email address:

聯絡電郵地址：

(Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫)

Contact telephone number:

Date:

聯絡電話號碼：

日期：

(Please use BLOCK LETTERS 請用正楷填寫)

  • You are required to fill in the details if you download this Change Request Form from the website of the Company or the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
  • 假如 閣下從本公司網站或香港聯合交易所有限公司網站下載本變更申請表，請必須填上有關資料。

Notes: 附註：

  1. Please complete all your details clearly.
    請 閣下清楚填妥所有資料。
  2. By electing the Website Version in place of receiving printed copies, you have expressly consented to waive the right to receive the Corporate Communications in printed form.
    在選擇網上版本代替收取印刷本後 閣下已明示同意放棄收取公司通訊印刷本的權利。
  3. If your shares of the Company are held in joint names, the shareholder of the Company (the ''Shareholder(s)'') whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding should sign this Change Request Form in order to be valid.
    如屬聯名之本公司股東（「股東」），則本變更申請表須由該名於股東名冊上就聯名持有股份其姓名位列首位的股東簽署，方為有效。
  4. The above instruction will apply to all future Corporate Communications to be sent to Shareholders until you notify otherwise by reasonable notice in writing (not less than five (5) working days) to the Hong Kong branch share registrar of the Company (the ''Branch Share Registrar''), Tricor Abacus Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong or by email at dcholdings-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com.
    上述指示適用於將來寄發予股東之所有公司通訊，直至 閣下以合理時間（不少於五個工作天）的書面方式通知本公司之香港股份過戶登記分處（「股份過戶登記分處」），卓佳雅柏勤有限公司，地址為香港皇后大道東183號合和中心54
    樓，或以電郵方式發送至dcholdings-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com通知股份過戶登記分處另作選擇為止。
  5. Shareholders are entitled to change their election of language and/or means of receipt of the Corporate Communications at any time by reasonable notice in writing (not less than five (5) working days) to the Branch Share
    Registrar. Such notice may also be sent via email to dcholdings-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com, specifying your name, address and request.
    股東有權隨時以合理書面方式通知（不少於五個工作天）股份過戶登記分處，要求更改收取公司通訊之語言版本及或收取方式的選擇。股東亦可透過電郵發出更改通知（註明 閣下的姓名，地址及要求），電郵地址為 dcholdings-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com.
  6. For the avoidance of doubt, the Company does not accept any other instructions given on this Change Request Form.
    為免存疑，任何在本變更申請表上的額外指示，本公司將不予處理。
  • Corporate Communication(s) refer to any document(s) issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of the Shareholders including but not limited to the annual reports and summary financial reports (where applicable); the interim reports and summary interim reports (where applicable); notices of meeting; listing documents; circulars and forms of proxy.
  • 公司通訊乃指本公司已發出或將予發出以供股東參照或採取行動之任何文件，包括但不限於年度報告及其財務摘要報告（如適用）、中期報告及其中期摘要報告（如適用）、會議通告、上市文件、通函及代表委任表格。
  • For identification purpose only
  • 僅供識別

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

收集個人資料聲明

  1. ''Personal Data'' in these statements has the same meaning as ''personal data'' in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong (the ''PDPO'').
    本聲明中所指的「個人資料」具有香港法例第486章〈個人資料（私隱）條例〉「〈私隱條例〉」）中「個人資料」的涵義。
  2. Your supply of Personal Data to the Company is on a voluntary basis. Failure to provide sufficient information may result in the Company not being able to process your instructions and/or requests as stated in this
    Change Request Form.
    閣下是自願向本公司提供個人資料。若 閣下未能提供足夠資料，本公司可能無法處理 閣下在本變更申請表上所述的指示及或要求。
  3. Your Personal Data may be disclosed or transferred by the Company to its subsidiaries, its share registrar and Branch Share Registrar, and/or other companies or bodies for any of the stated purposes, and retained for
    such period as may be necessary for our verification and record purposes.
    本公司可就任何所說明的用途，將 閣下的個人資料披露或轉移給本公司的附屬公司、其股份過戶登記處及股份過戶登記分處、及或其他公司或團體，並將在適當期間保留該等個人資料作核實及紀錄用途。
  4. You have the right to request access to and/or correction of your Personal Data in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO. Any such request for access to and/or correction of your Personal Data should be in writing
    to the Privacy Compliance Officer of Tricor Abacus Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong.
    閣下有權根據〈私隱條例〉的條文查閱及或修改 閣下的個人資料。任何該等查閱及或修改個人資料的要求均須以書面方式向卓佳雅柏勤有限公司，地址為香港皇后大道東183號合和中心54樓的私隱事務主任提出。

%

Please cut the mailing label and stick it on the envelope

to return this Change Request Form to us.

閣下寄回此變更申請表時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票。

%

MAILING LABEL 郵寄標籤

Tricor Abacus Limited

卓佳雅柏勤有限公司

Freepost Number 簡便回郵號碼：37

Hong Kong 香港

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 11:42:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
07:43aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Notification letter to non-registered shareho..
PU
07:43aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Notification letter to registered shareholdes..
PU
07:18aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Poll results of the 2019 second extraordinary..
PU
07:18aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Letter to new shareholders and reply form - e..
PU
07:18aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Poll results of the annual general meeting he..
PU
07:18aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement resignation of director
PU
07:18aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Poll Results of the 2019 Annual General Meeti..
PU
07:18aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Form of proxy for adjourned annual general me..
PU
07:13aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Supplemental announcement in relation to 2018..
PU
07:13aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Interim results announcement for the six mont..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 670 M
EBIT 2019 11 513 M
Net income 2019 9 824 M
Finance 2019 60 704 M
Yield 2019 2,75%
P/E ratio 2019 32,3x
P/E ratio 2020 29,5x
EV / Sales2019 15,5x
EV / Sales2020 12,1x
Capitalization 319 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 278,41  HKD
Last Close Price 254,40  HKD
Spread / Highest target 33,6%
Spread / Average Target 9,44%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED11.29%40 703
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC23.09%51 962
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE69.87%29 215
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG25.06%26 696
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%23 271
NASDAQ21.76%16 357
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group