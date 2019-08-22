Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : NOTIFICATION LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS-Notice of Publication of Circular dated 23 August 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 03:18am EDT

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

（於開曼群島註冊成立之有限公司）

(Stock Code 股份代號: 896)

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

23 August 2019

Dear Shareholders,

Hanison Construction Holdings Limited (the "Company")

  • Notice of Publication of Circular dated 23 August 2019 (the "Current Corporate Communication")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communication are available on the Company's website at www.hanison.comand the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (the "HKEX") at www.hkexnews.hk.

You may at any time choose to receive free of charge the Corporate Communications(Note) either in printed form in both Chinese and English versions, or in Chinese version only, or in English version only, or read the website version, notwithstanding any wish to the contrary you have previously conveyed to the Company. If you wish to receive printed version of the Current Corporate Communication, please complete the change request form (the "Change Request Form") on the reverse side and return it to the Company c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the " Hong Kong Share Registrar"), by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Change Request Form (no need to af fix a stamp if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp). The address of the Hong Kong Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. The Change Request Form may also be downloaded from th e Company's website at www.hanison.comor the website of the HKEX at www.hkexnews.hk.

If you would like to change your choice of means of receipt of the Company's Corporate Communications in the future, please write or send an email to the Company c/o the Hong Kong Share Registrar at hanison.ecom@computershare.com.hk. Even if you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to receive the website version of all future Corporate Communications but for any reason you have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the website version of the Current Corporate Communication, the Company will promptly upon your request send the Current Corporate Communication to you in printed form free of charge.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the Hong Kong Share Registrar's telephone hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays or send an email to hanison.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

By order of the Board

Hanison Construction Holdings Limited

Wong Sue Toa, Stewart

Managing Director

Note: Corporate Communications refer to any documents issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of holders of any of its securities, including, but not limited to, (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

各位股東：

興勝創建控股有限公司（「本公司」）

-日期為2019823 日的通函（「本次公司通訊」）的刊發通知

本公司的本次公司通訊的中、英文版本已上載於本公司網站 www.hanison.com及香港交易及結算所有限公司（「聯交所」） 網站 www.hkexnews.hk

（附註）

儘管 閣下早前曾向本公司作出公司通訊 收取方式的選擇，但仍可以隨時更改有關選擇，轉為收取中文及英文印刷本、 僅收取中文印刷本、僅收取英文印刷本或以網上方式收取，費用全免。如 閣下欲收取本次公司通訊之印刷本，請填妥在本 函背面的變更申請表格（「變更申請表格」），並使用變更申請表格下方之郵寄標籤經由香港中央證券登記有限公司（「

港證券登記處」）寄回本公司（如在香港投寄，毋須貼上郵票；否則，請貼上適當的郵票）。香港證券登記處地址為香港 灣 仔皇后大道東 183 號合和中心 17M 樓。變更申請表格亦可於本公司網站 www.hanison.com或聯交所網站 www.hkexnews.hk

內下載。

如欲選擇有別於 閣下所選擇的本公司公司通訊之收取方式，請以書面或以電郵方式至 hanison.ecom@computershare.com.hk， 經由香港證券登記處送交到本公司，以更改日後收取公司通訊之收取方式之選擇。即使 閣下已選擇（或被視為已同意選擇） 收取日後公司通訊之網上版本，但因任何理由以致在收取或閱覽本次公司通訊之網上版本時出現困難，本公司將在 閣下提 出要求後立即免費向 閣下發送本次公司通訊的印刷版本。

如 閣下對本函內容有任何疑問，請致電香港證券登記處之電話熱線(852) 2862 8688，辦公時間為星期一至五（公眾假期除 外）上午 9 時正至下午 6 時正或電郵至 hanison.ecom@computershare.com.hk

承董事會命

興勝創建控股有限公司

董事總經理

王世濤

2019 8 23

附註：公司通訊乃指本公司發出或將予發出以供其任何證券持有人參照或採取行動的任何文件，其中包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告、年度帳目連同核數師報 告以及（如適用）財務摘要報告；(b)中期報告及（如適用）中期摘要報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及(f)代表委任表格。

HCOH-23082019-1(0)

CCS6124HCOH

Shareholder Name and Address:

股東之姓名及地址:

Change Request Form 變更申請表格

To: Hanison Construction Holdings Limited (the "Company")

致：

興勝創建控股有限公司（「本公司」）

(Stock Code: 896)

(股份代號：896)

c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

經香港中央證券登記有限公司

17M Floor, Hopewell Centre,

香港灣仔

183 Queen's Road East,

皇后大道東 183

Wanchai, Hong Kong

合和中心 17M

I/We would like to receive all future corporate communications* of the Company (the "Corporate Communications") in the manner as indicated below:

本人／我們希望以下列方式收取本公司日後之所有公司通訊*（「公司通訊」）： (Please markXin ONLY ONE of the following boxes)

(請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號)

to read all Corporate Communications published on the Company's website (the "Website Version") in place of receiving printed copies, and receive the Company's printed notification of the publication of Corporate Communications on its website; OR

瀏覽所有在本公司網站登載的公司通訊（「網上版本」），以代替收取印刷本，並收取本公司就其於網站登載公司通訊而發出的通 知的印刷本；

to receive the printed English version of all Corporate Communications ONLY; OR

僅收取所有公司通訊的英文印刷本；或

to receive the printed Chinese version of all Corporate Communications ONLY; OR

僅收取所有公司通訊的中文印刷本；或

to receive both the printed English and Chinese versions of all Corporate Communications.

同時收取所有公司通訊的英文及中文印刷本

Name(s) of shareholder(s)#

Date

股東姓名#

日期

(Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫)

Shareholder(s) registered address

股東的登記地址

Contact telephone number

Signature(s)

聯絡電話號碼

簽署

  • You are required to fill in the details if you download this Change Request Form from the Company's website.
    假如 閣下從本公司網站下載本變更申請表格，請必須填上有關資料。

Notes 附註：

1. Pleas e comp let e all your deta ils clear ly.

請 閣下清楚填妥所有資料。

2.

If your shar es ar e held in joint na mes, the s har eholder whos e na me stands f ir st on t he r egist er of memb er s of t he C ompany in r esp ect of t he joint holding s hou ld sign on t his

Change R equ est For m in or der t o b e va lid.

如屬聯名股東，則本變更申請表格須由該名於本公司股東名冊上就聯名持有股份之其姓名位列首位的股東簽署，方為有效。

3 .

Any f or m wit h mor e t han one b ox mar ked (X ), wit h no box mar ked (X), wit h no s ignatur e or ot her wis e incor r ect ly comp let ed will b e void.

如在本變更申請表格作出超過一項選擇、或未有作出選擇、或未有簽署、或在其他方面填寫不正確，則本變更申請表格將會作廢。

  1. The above instruction will apply to all future Corporate Communications to be sent to shareholders of the Company until you n otify otherwise by reasonable notice in writing to the Company's Hong Kong Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Servic es Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen 's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong or by email at hanison.ecom@computershare.com.hk.
    上述指示適用於日後向本公司股東發出的所有公司通訊，直至 閣下發出合理時間的書面通知通知本公司香港證券登記處「香港中央證券登記有限公司」（地址為香港灣仔皇后大道東 183
    號合和中心 17M 樓）或以電郵發送至 hanison.ecom@computershare.com.hk 另作選擇為止。
  2. Shareholders are entitled to change the choice of means of receipt and language of Corporate Communications at any time by re asonable notice in writing to the Company's Hong Kong Share

Registrar (at the above address) or by email at hanison.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

股東有權隨時發出合理時間的書面通知予本公司香港證券登記處（上述地址）或以電郵發送至hanison.ecom@computershare.com.hk，要求更改有關公司通訊的語言版本及收取方式。

6 . For the a voidance of doubt, we do not accept any sp ecial instr uct ions wr itt en on t his Cha nge R equ est For m. Any ot her instr uct ions ins er ted on this f or m will b e void.

為免存疑，任何在本更改回條上的額外手寫指示，本公司將不予處理。任何在此表格上提供的額外指示將視作無效。

  • Corporate Communications refer to any documents issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of holders of any of its securities, including, but not l imited to, (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors ' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.
    公司通訊乃指本公司發出或將予發出以供其任何證券持有人參照或採取行動的任何文件，其中包括但不限於： (a) 董事會報告、年度帳目連同核數師報告以及（如適用）財務摘要報告； (b) 中期 報告及（如適用）中期摘要報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及(f)代表委任表格。

郵寄標籤 MAILING LABEL

閣下寄回此變更申請表格時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

香港中央證券登記有限公司

如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票。

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

Please cut the mailing label and stick this on the envelope

簡便回郵號碼 Freepost No. 37

to return this Change Request Form to us.

香港 Hong Kong

No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

v.2 March 2016

23082019 1 0

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 07:17:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
03:18aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : NOTIFICATION LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS-Notice of..
PU
03:18aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : NOTIFICATION LETTER TO NON-REGISTERED HOLDER(..
PU
02:48aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Major transaction in relation to disposal of ..
PU
01:18aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement of interim results for the six m..
PU
01:18aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Voluntary announcement
PU
01:18aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Voluntary announcement - ansofaxine hydrochlo..
PU
01:18aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement of Results for the Year Ended 30..
PU
12:28aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Review request of decision on cancellation of..
PU
12:28aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement pursuant to rule 13.18 of the li..
PU
08/21HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Inside information - business updates
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 670 M
EBIT 2019 11 513 M
Net income 2019 9 824 M
Finance 2019 60 704 M
Yield 2019 2,75%
P/E ratio 2019 32,3x
P/E ratio 2020 29,5x
EV / Sales2019 15,5x
EV / Sales2020 12,1x
Capitalization 319 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 278,41  HKD
Last Close Price 254,40  HKD
Spread / Highest target 33,6%
Spread / Average Target 9,44%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED11.29%40 703
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC23.09%51 575
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE69.87%29 159
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG25.06%26 315
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%23 193
NASDAQ21.76%16 289
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group