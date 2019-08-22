Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : NOTIFICATION LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS-Notice of Publication of Circular dated 23 August 2019

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

（於開曼群島註冊成立之有限公司）

(Stock Code 股份代號: 896)

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

23 August 2019

Dear Shareholders,

Hanison Construction Holdings Limited (the "Company")

Notice of Publication of Circular dated 23 August 2019 (the "Current Corporate Communication")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communication are available on the Company's website at www.hanison.comand the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (the "HKEX") at www.hkexnews.hk.

You may at any time choose to receive free of charge the Corporate Communications(Note) either in printed form in both Chinese and English versions, or in Chinese version only, or in English version only, or read the website version, notwithstanding any wish to the contrary you have previously conveyed to the Company. If you wish to receive printed version of the Current Corporate Communication, please complete the change request form (the "Change Request Form") on the reverse side and return it to the Company c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the " Hong Kong Share Registrar"), by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Change Request Form (no need to af fix a stamp if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp). The address of the Hong Kong Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. The Change Request Form may also be downloaded from th e Company's website at www.hanison.comor the website of the HKEX at www.hkexnews.hk.

If you would like to change your choice of means of receipt of the Company's Corporate Communications in the future, please write or send an email to the Company c/o the Hong Kong Share Registrar at hanison.ecom@computershare.com.hk. Even if you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to receive the website version of all future Corporate Communications but for any reason you have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the website version of the Current Corporate Communication, the Company will promptly upon your request send the Current Corporate Communication to you in printed form free of charge.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the Hong Kong Share Registrar's telephone hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays or send an email to hanison.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

By order of the Board

Hanison Construction Holdings Limited

Wong Sue Toa, Stewart

Managing Director

Note: Corporate Communications refer to any documents issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of holders of any of its securities, including, but not limited to, (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

各位股東：

興勝創建控股有限公司（「本公司」）

-日期為2019 年 8 月 23 日的通函（「本次公司通訊」）的刊發通知

本公司的本次公司通訊的中、英文版本已上載於本公司網站 www.hanison.com及香港交易及結算所有限公司（「聯交所」） 網站 www.hkexnews.hk。

（附註）

儘管 閣下早前曾向本公司作出公司通訊 收取方式的選擇，但仍可以隨時更改有關選擇，轉為收取中文及英文印刷本、 僅收取中文印刷本、僅收取英文印刷本或以網上方式收取，費用全免。如 閣下欲收取本次公司通訊之印刷本，請填妥在本 函背面的變更申請表格（「變更申請表格」），並使用變更申請表格下方之郵寄標籤經由香港中央證券登記有限公司（「香

港證券登記處」）寄回本公司（如在香港投寄，毋須貼上郵票；否則，請貼上適當的郵票）。香港證券登記處地址為香港 灣 仔皇后大道東 183 號合和中心 17M 樓。變更申請表格亦可於本公司網站 www.hanison.com或聯交所網站 www.hkexnews.hk

內下載。

如欲選擇有別於 閣下所選擇的本公司公司通訊之收取方式，請以書面或以電郵方式至 hanison.ecom@computershare.com.hk， 經由香港證券登記處送交到本公司，以更改日後收取公司通訊之收取方式之選擇。即使 閣下已選擇（或被視為已同意選擇） 收取日後公司通訊之網上版本，但因任何理由以致在收取或閱覽本次公司通訊之網上版本時出現困難，本公司將在 閣下提 出要求後立即免費向 閣下發送本次公司通訊的印刷版本。

如 閣下對本函內容有任何疑問，請致電香港證券登記處之電話熱線(852) 2862 8688，辦公時間為星期一至五（公眾假期除 外）上午 9 時正至下午 6 時正或電郵至 hanison.ecom@computershare.com.hk。

承董事會命

興勝創建控股有限公司

董事總經理

王世濤

2019 年 8 月 23 日

附註：公司通訊乃指本公司發出或將予發出以供其任何證券持有人參照或採取行動的任何文件，其中包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告、年度帳目連同核數師報 告以及（如適用）財務摘要報告；(b)中期報告及（如適用）中期摘要報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及(f)代表委任表格。

HCOH-23082019-1(0)