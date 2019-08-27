Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : NOTIFICATION LETTER(registered holder)

（股份編號：1053）

NOTIFICATION LETTER 通知信函

28 August 2019

Dear Shareholder,

Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited (the "Company")

- Notice of publication of Interim Report ("Current Corporate Communication(s)")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communication(s) are available on the Company's website at www.cqgt.cn and the HKEx's website at www.hkex.com.hk, or the arranged printed form(s) of Current Corporate Communication(s) is enclosed (if applicable). You may access the Current Corporate Communication(s) by clicking "Shareholder" on the home page of our website, then selecting "Temporary Announcements" or "Periodic Reports" and viewing them require Adobe® Reader® or browsing through the HKExnew's website.

You may at any time choose to receive free of charge Corporate Communication(s)(Note) either in printed form, or read the website version; and either in English language version only, Chinese language version only or both language versions, notwithstanding any wish to the contrary you have previously conveyed to the Company. If you want to receive another printed version of the Current Corporate Communication(s), please complete the reversed Request Form and send it to the Company c/o Hong Kong Registrars Limited (the "Hong Kong H Share Registrar"), using the mailing label and need not to affix a stamp when returning (if posted in Hong Kong). Otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp. The address of the Hong Kong H Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.cqgt.cn or the HKExnew's website at www.hkexnews.hk.

If you would like to change your choice of language or means of receipt of the Company's Corporate Communication(s) in future, please write to the Company c/o the Hong Kong H Share Registrar or send an email at chongqingiron@computershare.com.hk. Even if you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to receive all future Corporate Communication(s) via electronic means but for any reason you have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Corporate Communication(s), the Company will promptly upon your request send the Corporate Communication(s) to you in printed form free of charge.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the Company's telephone hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Monday to Friday, except public holidays.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited

Meng Xiangyun

Secretary to the Board of Directors

Note: Corporate Communication(s) refer to any document(s) issued or to be issued by the Company for your information or action, including but not limited to: (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report; (b) the interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; (f) a reply slip; and (g) a proxy form.

各位股東：

重慶鋼鐵股份有限公司（「本公司」）

－中期報告「本次公司通訊文件」）之發佈通知

本公司的本次公司通訊文件中、英文版本已上載於本公司網站(www.cqgt.cn) 及香港交易所網站(www.hkex.com.hk)，歡迎瀏覽，或按安排附上 本次公司通訊文件之印刷本（如適用）。 閣下可於本公司網站主頁按「股東服務」一項，再在「臨時公告」或「定期報告」項下選擇並使用Adobe® Reader® 開啟或在香港交易所披露易網站瀏覽有關文件。

如 閣下早前曾向本公司作出公司通訊文件（附註）收取方式或語言版本的選擇，現仍可以隨時更改有關選擇，轉為以網上方式收取或只收取英 文印刷本、或只收取中文印刷本；或同時收取中、英文印刷本，費用全免。如 閣下欲收取本次公司通訊文件之另一語言印刷本，請 閣下填 妥背頁的申請表格，並以隨附之郵寄標籤寄回，而毋須貼上郵票（如在香港投寄）；否則，請貼上適當的郵票。申請表格請寄回本公司經香港 證券登記有限公司（「H 股股份過戶登記處」），地址為香港灣仔皇后大道東183號合和中心17M 樓。申請表格亦可於本公司網站(www.cqgt.cn) 或 香港交易所披露易網站(www.hkexnews.hk) 內下載。

如 閣下欲更改所選擇的公司通訊語言版本或收取方式，請以書面方式送交到本公司經H 股股份過戶登記處或以電郵方式發送至 chongqingiron@computershare.com.hk，以更改 閣下日後收取公司通訊文件之語言版本或收取途徑之選擇。如股東已選擇以電子途徑收取日 後公司通訊文件（或被視為已同意以網上方式收取）但因任何理由未能閱覽載於網站的公司通訊文件，股東只要提出要求，我們將盡快向 閣下 寄上所要求的有關文件的印刷版本，費用全免。

如對本函內容有任何疑問，請致電本公司電話熱線(852) 2862 8688，辦公時間為星期一至五（公眾假期除外）上午9時正至下午6時正。

代表

重慶鋼鐵股份有限公司

孟祥雲 董事會秘書 謹啟

2019年8月28日

附註： 公司通訊文件指本公司發出或將予發出以供 閣下參照或採取行動的任何文件，其中包括但不限於：(a) 董事會報告、年度賬目連同核數師報告；(b) 中期報 告；(c) 會議通告；(d) 上市文件；(e) 通函及；(f) 回條；(g) 代表委任表格。