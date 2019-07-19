Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING

07/19/2019 | 01:15am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Core Economy Investment Group Limited

核 心 經 濟 投 資 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Continued into Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 339)

NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors", and each, a "Director") of Core Economy Investment Group Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Friday, 23 August 2019 to, among other things, consider and, if thought fit, approve the announcement of unaudited interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2019 for publication and determine an interim dividend (if any).

By order of the Board

Core Economy Investment Group Limited

CHEUNG Hoi Ue

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 19 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. SUN Bo (Chairman) and Mr. WANG Daming; the non-executive Directors are Mr. HE Yu and Mr. LIANG Qianyuan; and the independent non- executive Directors are Mr. CHEN Ming, Mr. MOK Ho Ming and Mr. WONG Yan Wai George.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 05:14:07 UTC
