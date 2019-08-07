Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 08/06
244.8 HKD   -1.21%
05:20aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Resignation of supervisor
PU
05:20aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Next Day Disclosure Return
PU
05:20aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Voluntary announcement
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 05:05am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

POLYTEC ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED

保利達資產控股有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 208)

NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING

Polytec Asset Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the board of directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 21 August 2019 for the purposes of, among other things, considering and approving the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2019 and considering the payment of an interim dividend.

By Order of the Board

Polytec Asset Holdings Limited

Lee Chi Ming

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 7 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Or Wai Sheun (Chairman), Mr. Yeung Kwok Kwong, Ms. Wong Yuk Ching and Ms. Chio Koc Ieng are Executive Directors of the Company; Mr. Lai Ka Fai and Ms. Or Pui Ying, Peranza are Non-executive Directors of the Company and Mr. Liu Kwong Sang, Dr. Tsui Wai Ling, Carlye and Prof. Dr. Teo Geok Tien Maurice are Independent Non-executive Directors of the Company.

*For identification purpose only

POLYTEC ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED - Notification of Board Meeting 7 August 2019

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 09:04:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
05:20aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Resignation of supervisor
PU
05:20aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Next Day Disclosure Return
PU
05:20aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Voluntary announcement
PU
05:15aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Voluntary announcement - update on major tran..
PU
05:05aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Second notice of extraordinary general meetin..
PU
05:05aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement on the Progress of Resumption of..
PU
05:05aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Interim results for the six months ended 30 j..
PU
05:05aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Notification of board meeting
PU
05:05aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Interim Results Announcement for the six mont..
PU
05:05aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Change of principal place of business in hong..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 963 M
EBIT 2019 12 111 M
Net income 2019 10 193 M
Finance 2019 13 590 M
Yield 2019 2,93%
P/E ratio 2019 30,6x
P/E ratio 2020 26,0x
EV / Sales2019 17,3x
EV / Sales2020 12,0x
Capitalization 307 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 294,31  HKD
Last Close Price 244,80  HKD
Spread / Highest target 41,3%
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED7.09%39 189
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC20.23%50 757
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE62.43%27 962
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG19.68%25 775
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%22 022
NASDAQ15.68%15 785
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group