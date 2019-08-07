Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

POLYTEC ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED

保利達資產控股有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 208)

NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING

Polytec Asset Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the board of directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 21 August 2019 for the purposes of, among other things, considering and approving the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2019 and considering the payment of an interim dividend.

Polytec Asset Holdings Limited

Lee Chi Ming

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 7 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Or Wai Sheun (Chairman), Mr. Yeung Kwok Kwong, Ms. Wong Yuk Ching and Ms. Chio Koc Ieng are Executive Directors of the Company; Mr. Lai Ka Fai and Ms. Or Pui Ying, Peranza are Non-executive Directors of the Company and Mr. Liu Kwong Sang, Dr. Tsui Wai Ling, Carlye and Prof. Dr. Teo Geok Tien Maurice are Independent Non-executive Directors of the Company.

*For identification purpose only

