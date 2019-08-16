Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Harbin Bank Co., Ltd.

哈 爾 濱 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司 *

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6138)

NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Harbin Bank Co., Ltd. (the "Bank") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Thursday, 29 August 2019 for the purposes of, among other matters, considering and approving the interim results of the Bank and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2019.

By order of the Board of Directors

Harbin Bank Co., Ltd.

Guo Zhiwen

Chairman

Harbin, the PRC, 16 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Bank comprises Guo Zhiwen, Lyu Tianjun and Sun Feixia as executive directors; Zhang Taoxuan, Ma Pao-Lin, Chen Danyang and Peng Xiaodong, as non-executive directors; Wan Kam To, Kong Siu Chee, Ma Yongqiang, Sun Yan and Zhang Zheng as independent non-executive directors.