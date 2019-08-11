Log in
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Next Day Disclosure Return

08/11/2019

For Main Board listed issuers

Next Day Disclosure Return

(Equity issuer - changes in issued share capital and/or share buybacks)

Name of listed issuer:

Meituan Dianping

Stock code: 3690

Date submitted: 12 August 2019

Section I must be completed by a listed issuer where there has been a change in its issued share capital which is discloseable pursuant to rule 13.25A of the Rules (the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Exchange").

Section II must also be completed by a listed issuer where it has made a repurchase of shares which is discloseable under rule 10.06(4)(a).

Description of securities: Ordinary Shares

I.

Issued shares as a %

Closing market price

% discount/

No. of shares

of existing number of

per share of the

Issues of shares

Issue price per share

premium of issue price

issued shares before

immediately preceding

(Notes 6 and 7)

(Notes 1 and 7)

to market price

relevant share issue

business day

(Note 7)

(Notes 4, 6 and 7)

(Note 5)

Opening balance as at

5,790,002,844

(comprising 735,568,783

(Note 2)

31 July 2019

class A ordinary shares

and 5,054,434,061 class B

ordinary shares)

Exercise of options by

employees (other than

20,787 class B

HK$12.3149

80.74% discount

directors) pursuant to the Pre-

0.00%

(weighted average

HK$63.95

IPO employee stock incentive

ordinary shares

(approximately)

price)

scheme on 1 August 2019

(Note 3)

Exercise of options by

employees (other than

16,757 class B

HK$24.7552

62.75% discount

directors) pursuant to the Pre-

0.00%

(weighted average

HK$66.45

IPO employee stock incentive

ordinary shares

(approximately)

price)

scheme on 2 August 2019

(Note 3)

3/2019

For Main Board listed issuers

Exercise of options by

employees (other than

2,100 class B

HK$24.7902

61.20% discount

directors) pursuant to the Pre-

0.00%

(weighted average

HK$63.90

IPO employee stock incentive

ordinary shares

(approximately)

price)

scheme on 5 August 2019

(Note 3)

Exercise of options by

employees (other than

3,600 class B

HK$24.7902

60.11% discount

directors) pursuant to the Pre-

0.00%

(weighted average

HK$62.15

IPO employee stock incentive

ordinary shares

(approximately)

price)

scheme on 6 August 2019

(Note 3)

Exercise of options by

employees (other than

16,110 class B

HK$7.8692

87.23% discount

directors) pursuant to the Pre-

0.00%

(weighted average

HK$61.60

IPO employee stock incentive

ordinary shares

(approximately)

price)

scheme on 7 August 2019

(Note 3)

Exercise of options by

employees (other than

6,794 class B

HK$23.9002

61.04% discount

directors) pursuant to the Pre-

0.00%

(weighted average

HK$61.35

IPO employee stock incentive

ordinary shares

(approximately)

price)

scheme on 8 August 2019

(Note 3)

Exercise of options by

employees (other than

10,000 class B

HK$17.1900

72.50% discount

directors) pursuant to the Pre-

0.00%

(weighted average

HK$62.50

IPO employee stock incentive

ordinary shares

(approximately)

price)

scheme on 9 August 2019

(Note 3)

3/2019

For Main Board listed issuers

Issue of class B ordinary

shares on 9 August 2019

resulting from the vesting of

2,225,000 class B

restricted share units pursuant

0.04%

Nil

HK$62.50

N/A

to the Pre-IPO employee

ordinary shares

stock incentive scheme -

restricted shares units

(Note 3)

Share repurchases

N/A

N/A

Closing balance as at

5,792,303,992

(Note 8)

(comprising 735,568,783

9 August 2019

class A ordinary shares

and 5,056,735,209 class B

ordinary shares)

3/2019

For Main Board listed issuers

We hereby confirm to the best knowledge, information and belief that, in relation to each issue of securities as set out in Section I, it has been duly authorized by the board of directors of the listed issuer and, insofar as applicable:

(Note 9)

  1. all money due to the listed issuer in respect of the issue of securities has been received by it;
  2. all pre-conditions for the listing imposed by the Listing Rules under "Qualifications of listing" have been fulfilled;
  3. all (if any) conditions contained in the formal letter granting listing of and permission to deal in the securities have been fulfilled;
  4. all the securities of each class are in all respects identical (Note 10);
  5. all documents required by the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance to be filed with the Registrar of Companies have been duly filed and that compliance has been made with other legal requirements;
  6. all the definitive documents of title have been delivered/are ready to be delivered/are being prepared and will be delivered in accordance with the terms of issue;
  7. completion has taken place of the purchase by the issuer of all property shown in the listing document to have purchased or agreed to be purchased by it and the purchase consideration for all such property has been duly satisfied; and
  8. the trust deed/deed poll relating to the debenture, loan stock, notes or bonds has been completed and executed, and particulars thereof, if so required by law, have been filed with the Registrar of Companies.

Notes to Section I:

  1. Where shares have been issued at more than one issue price per share, a weighted average issue price per share should be given.
  2. Please insert the closing balance date of the last Next Day Disclosure Return published pursuant to rule 13.25A or Monthly Return pursuant to rule 13.25B, whichever is the later.
  3. Please set out all changes in issued share capital requiring disclosure pursuant to rule 13.25A together with the relevant dates of issue. Each category will need to be disclosed individually with sufficient information to enable the user to identify the relevant category in the listed issuer's Monthly Return. For example, multiple issues of shares as a result of multiple exercises of share options under the same share option scheme or of multiple conversions under the same convertible note must be aggregated and disclosed as one category. However, if the issues resulted from exercises of share options under 2 share option schemes or conversions of 2 convertible notes, these must be disclosed as 2 separate categories.
  4. The percentage change in the number of issued shares of listed issuer is to be calculated by reference to the listed issuer's total number of shares in issue (excluding for such purpose any shares repurchased or redeemed but not yet cancelled) as it was immediately before the earliest relevant event which has not been disclosed in a Monthly Return or Next Day

3/2019

For Main Board listed issuers

Disclosure Return.

  1. Where trading in the shares of the listed issuer has been suspended, "closing market price per share of the immediately preceding business day" should be construed as "closing market price per share of the business day on which the shares were last traded".
  2. In the context of a repurchase of shares:
    • "issues of shares" should be construed as "repurchases of shares"; and
    • "issued shares as a % of existing number of shares before relevant share issue" should be construed as "repurchased shares as a % of existing number of shares before relevant share repurchase".
  4. In the context of a redemption of shares:
    • "issues of shares" should be construed as "redemptions of shares";
    • "issued shares as a % of existing number of shares before relevant share issue" should be construed as "redeemed shares as a % of existing number of shares beforerelevant share redemption"; and
    • "issue price per share" should be construed as "redemption price per share".
  6. The closing balance date is the date of the last relevant event being disclosed.
  7. Items (i) to (viii) are suggested forms of confirmation which may be amended to meet individual cases.
  8. "Identical" means in this context:
    • the securities are of the same nominal value with the same amount called up or paid up;
    • they are entitled to dividend/interest at the same rate and for the same period, so that at the next ensuing distribution, the dividend/interest payable per unit will amount to exactly the same sum (gross and net); and
    • they carry the same rights as to unrestricted transfer, attendance and voting at meetings and rank pari passu in all other respects.

3/2019

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 00:15:10 UTC
