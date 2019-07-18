Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Next Day Disclosure Return - (Equity issuer - changes in issued share capital and/or share buybacks)

07/18/2019 | 07:25pm EDT

For Main Board listed issuers

Next Day Disclosure Return

(Equity issuer - changes in issued share capital and/or share buybacks)

Name of listed issuer: China Renaissance Holdings Limited

Stock code: 1911

Date submitted: 19 July 2019

Section I must be completed by a listed issuer where there has been a change in its issued share capital which is discloseable pursuant to rule 13.25A of the Rules (the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Exchange").

Section II must also be completed by a listed issuer where it has made a repurchase of shares which is discloseable under rule 10.06(4)(a).

Description of securities: ___Ordinary Shares__

I.

Issued shares as a % of

Issue price

Closing market price

% discount/

Issues of shares

No. of shares

existing number of issued

per share of the

premium of issue

per share

(Notes 6 and 7)

shares before relevant share

immediately preceding

price to market

(Notes 1 and 7)

issue (Notes 4, 6 and 7)

business day (Note 5)

price (Note 7)

Opening balance as at (Note 2)

542,018,112

17 July 2019

Share repurchased on

212,300

10, 11, 12,14, 17,18,28 June 2019 and

8,9,12 July 2019but not yet cancelled

Share repurchased on

449,700

16 July 2019but not yet cancelled

Share repurchased on

52,800

17 July 2019but not yet cancelled

Share repurchased on

100,000

0.018%

18 July 2019but not yet cancelled

Closing balance as at (Note 8)

542,018,112

18 July 2019

For Main Board listed issuers

Notes to Section I:

  1. Where shares have been issued at more than one issue price per share, a weighted average issue price per share should be given.
  2. Please insert the closing balance date of the last Next Day Disclosure Return published pursuant to rule 13.25A or Monthly Return pursuant to rule 13.25B, whichever is the later.
  3. Please set out all changes in issued share capital requiring disclosure pursuant to rule 13.25A together with the relevant dates of issue. Each category will need to be disclosed individually with sufficient information to enable the user to identify the relevant category in the listed issuer's Monthly Return. For example, multiple issues of shares as a result of multiple exercises of share options under the same share option scheme or of multiple conversions under the same convertible note must be aggregated and disclosed as one category. However, if the issues resulted from exercises of share options under 2 share option schemes or conversions of 2 convertible notes, these must be disclosed as 2 separate categories.
  4. The percentage change in the number of issued shares of listed issuer is to be calculated by reference to the listed issuer's total number of shares in issue (excluding for such purpose any shares repurchased or redeemed but not yet cancelled) as it was immediately before the earliest relevant event which has not been disclosed in a Monthly Return or Next Day Disclosure Return.
  5. Where trading in the shares of the listed issuer has been suspended, "closing market price per share of the immediately preceding business day" should be construed as "closing market price per share of the business day on which the shares were last traded".
  6. In the context of a repurchase of shares:
    • "issues of shares" should be construed as "repurchases of shares"; and
    • "issued shares as a % of existing number of shares before relevant share issue" should be construed as "repurchased shares as a % of existing number of shares before relevant share repurchase".
  8. In the context of a redemption of shares:
    • "issues of shares" should be construed as "redemptions of shares";
    • "issued shares as a % of existing number of shares before relevant share issue" should be construed as "redeemed shares as a % of existing number of shares beforerelevant share redemption"; and
    • "issue price per share" should be construed as "redemption price per share".
  10. The closing balance date is the date of the last relevant event being disclosed.

For Main Board listed issuers

II.

  1. Purchase report

Trading

Number of

Method of purchase

Price per share or

securities

date

(Note)

highest price paid HK$

purchased

18/7/2019

100,000

On the Exchange

16.00

Total

100,000

  1. Number of such securities purchased on the Exchange in the year to date (since ordinary resolution)
  2. % of number of shares in issue at time ordinary resolution passed acquired on the Exchange since date of resolution

((a) x 100)

Number of shares in issue

Lowest price paid HK$

Total paid HK$

16.001,600,000.00

1,600,000.00

(a) _ 1,079,500

0.199%

We hereby confirm that the repurchases set out in A above which were made on the Exchange were made in accordance with the Listing Rules and that there have been no material changes to the particulars contained in the Explanatory Statement dated 16 April 2019which has been filed with the Exchange. We also confirm that any purchases set out in A above which were made on another stock exchange were made in accordance with the domestic rules applying to purchases made on that other exchange.

Note to Section II: Please state whether on the Exchange, on another stock exchange (stating the name of the exchange), by private arrangement or by general offer.

Submitted by:

Yee, Ming Cheung Lawrence

(Name)

Title:

Secretary

(Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer)

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 23:24:02 UTC
