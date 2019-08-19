Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Next Day Disclosure Return - Share Buybacks

For Main Board listed issuers

Next Day Disclosure Return

(Equity issuer - changes in issued share capital and/or share buybacks)

Emperor Entertainment Hotel Limited

Name of listed issuer: (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

Stock code: 296 Date submitted: 19 August 2019

Section I must be completed by a listed issuer where there has been a change in its issued share capital which is discloseable pursuant to rule 13.25A of the Rules (the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Exchange").

Section II must also be completed by a listed issuer where it has made a repurchase of shares which is discloseable under rule 10.06(4)(a).

Description of securities: Ordinary Shares

I. Issued shares as a % of Closing market price % discount/ Issues of shares No. of shares existing number of issued Issue price per share per share of the premium of issue price shares before relevant immediately preceding (Notes 6 and 7) (Notes 1 and 7) to market price share issue business day (Note 7) (Notes 4, 6 and 7) (Note 5) Opening balance as at 1,244,770,983 (Note 2) 31 July 2019 (Note 3) Shares bought back on 19 15,000 0.0012% August 2019 and but not yet cancelled Closing balance as at 1,244,770,983 (Note 8) 19 August 2019

We hereby confirm to the best knowledge, information and belief that, in relation to each issue of securities as set out in Section I, it has been duly authorized by the board of directors of the listed issuer and, insofar as applicable:

(Note 9)