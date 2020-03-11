Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Nomination Committee - Terms of Reference

takes place within 14 days after the meeting, then no notification is required for such follow- up meeting.

The quorum necessary for the transaction of business of the Nomination Committee shall be two members of the Nomination Committee, one of whom must be an independent non- executive director. Meeting can be attended in person or via electronic means including telephone or videoconferencing. The members of the Nomination Committee can attend the meeting via telephone or any similar communication device (all persons attending such meeting should be able to hear from such member via such communication device). Resolutions of the Nomination Committee shall be passed by more than half of its members who attended the meeting if the resolutions are made at the meeting. The resolution passed and signed by all members of Nomination Committee is valid, and the validity is the same as any resolution passed in the meeting held. Full minutes of Nomination Committee meeting should be kept by a duly appointed secretary of the Nomination Committee and be available for review by the directors. Draft and final versions of minutes of the meeting should be sent to all members of the Nomination Committee for their comment and records, within a reasonable time after the meeting.

4. Meeting Attendance

Upon the invitation from the Nomination Committee, the chairman or chairlady of the Board and/or the general manager or the chief executive officer, other staff members responsible for the human resources functions, external advisor and other persons can be invited to attend all or part of any meeting. Only the members of the Nomination Committee can vote in a meeting of the Nomination Committee.

5. Annual General Meeting

5.1 The chairman or chairlady of Nomination Committee or (if absent) the other member of Nomination Committee (must be an independent non-executive director) should attend the annual general meetings of the Company and handle the shareholders' enquiry on the activities and responsibilities related to the Nomination Committee at such meeting.

6. Duties and Powers

The Nomination Committee shall have the following duties and powers:

6.1 to review the structure, size and composition (including the skills, knowledge, experience and diversity of perspectives) of the Board at least annually and make recommendations on any proposed changes to the Board to complement the Company's corporate strategy;