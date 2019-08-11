Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Notice of Annual General Meeting
HUIYIN SMART COMMUNITY CO., LTD.
匯 銀 智 慧 社 區 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 1280)
Notice of Annual General Meeting
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an annual general meeting of Huiyin Smart Community Co., Ltd. (the "Company") will be held at Conference Room, 11th Floor, Block 1, Wangjing Chengying Centre, Laiguangying West Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing, the PRC on Tuesday, 10 September
2019 at 9:30 a.m. for the following purposes:
To receive and adopt the audited financial statements and the reports of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2018.
To re-elect directors of the Company:
To re-elect Mr. Yuan Li as an executive director of the Company;
To re-elect Mr. Xu Xinying as an executive director of the Company;
To re-elect Ms. Liu Simei as an executive director of the Company; and
To re-elect Ms. Xu Honghong as a non-executive director of the Company.
To authorise the board of directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of the directors of the Company.
To re-appoint Crowe (HK) CPA Limited as auditors of the Company and to authorise the board of directors of the Company to fix their remuneration.
To consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "THAT:
subject to paragraph (b) of this resolution, a general mandate be and is hereby generally and unconditionally given to the directors of the Company to exercise during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) all the powers of the Company to repurchase its shares in accordance with all applicable laws, rules and regulations;
the total number of shares of the Company to be repurchased pursuant to the mandate in paragraph (a) above shall not exceed 10% of the total number of the issued shares of the Company as at the date of passing of this resolution, and if any subsequent consolidation or subdivision of shares is conducted, the maximum number of shares that may be repurchased under the mandate in paragraph (a) above as a percentage of the total number of issued shares at the date immediately before and after such consolidation or subdivision shall be the same; and
for the purposes of this resolution:
"Relevant Period" means the period from the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of:
the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company;
the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the articles of association of the Company or any applicable laws to be held; and
the date on which the authority set out in this resolution is revoked or varied by an ordinary resolution of the Shareholders of the Company in general meeting."
To consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "THAT:
subject to paragraph (c) of this resolution, a general mandate be and is hereby generally and unconditionally given to the directors of the Company during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) to allot, issue and deal with additional shares in the capital of the Company and to make or grant offers, agreements and options which might require the exercise of such powers;
the mandate in paragraph (a) above shall authorize the directors of the Company to make or grant offers, agreements and options during the Relevant Period which would or might require the exercise of such powers after the end of the Relevant Period;
the aggregate number of shares allotted or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted by the directors of the Company pursuant to the mandate in paragraph (a) above, otherwise than pursuant to:
a Rights Issue (as hereinafter defined);
the exercise of options under a share option scheme of the Company; and
any scrip dividend scheme or similar arrangement providing for the allotment of shares in lieu of the whole or part of a dividend on shares of the Company in accordance with the articles of association of the Company,
shall not exceed 20% of the total number of issued shares of the Company on the date of passing of this resolution, and if any subsequent consolidation or subdivision of shares is conducted, the maximum number of shares that may be issued under the mandate in paragraph (a) above as a percentage of the total number of issued shares at the date immediately before and after such consolidation or subdivision shall be the same; and
for the purposes of this resolution:
"Relevant Period" means the period from the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of:
the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company;
the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the articles of association of the Company or any applicable laws to be held; and
the date on which the authority set out in this resolution is revoked or varied by an ordinary resolution of the Shareholders of the Company in general meeting.
"Rights Issue" means an offer of shares open for a period fixed by the directors to holders of shares of the Company or any class thereof on the register on a fixed record date in proportion to their then holdings of such shares or class thereof (subject to such exclusions or other arrangements as the directors may deem necessary or expedient in relation to fractional entitlements or having regard to any restrictions or obligations under the laws of any relevant jurisdiction or the requirements of any recognized regulatory body or any stock exchange)."
7. To consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
"THAT conditional upon the passing of resolutions set out in items 5 and 6 of the notice convening this meeting (the "Notice"), the general mandate referred to in the resolution set out in item 6 of the Notice be and is hereby extended by the addition to the aggregate number of shares which may be allotted and issued or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted and issued by the directors of the Company pursuant to such general mandate of the number of shares repurchased by the Company pursuant to the mandate referred to in resolution set out in item 5 of the Notice, provided that such number of shares shall not exceed 10% of the total number of the issued shares of the Company as at the date of passing of this resolution."
By Order of the Board
Huiyin Smart Community Co., Ltd.
Yuan Li
Chairman
Yangzhou, 12 August 2019
Notes:
All resolutions at the meeting will be taken by poll pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Articles of Association. The results of the poll will be published on the websites of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and the Company in accordance with the Listing Rules.
Any Shareholder of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the above meeting is entitled to appoint more than one proxy (who must be an individual) to attend and vote instead of him. A proxy need not be a Shareholder of the Company. If more than one proxy is so appointed, the appointment shall specify the number and class of shares in respect of which each such proxy is so appointed.
In order to be valid, the form of proxy together with the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy of that power of attorney or authority, must be deposited at the Company's share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the meeting or any adjournment thereof. Delivery of the form of proxy shall not preclude a Shareholder of the Company from attending and voting in person at the meeting and, in such event, the instrument appointing a proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.
4. The Register of Members of the Company will be closed from Thursday, 5 September 2019 to Tuesday, 10 September 2019, both dates inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares will be registered. In order to be eligible to attend and vote at the annual general meeting, unregistered holders of shares of the Company shall ensure that all transfer documents accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong for registration not later than 4:30 p.m. (Hong Kong time) on Wednesday 4, September 2019.
As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises four executive Directors, namely Mr. Yuan Li, Mr. Xin Kexia, Mr. Xu Xinying and Ms. Liu Simei, one non-executive Director, namely Ms. Xu Honghong, and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Zhao Jinyong, Mr. Chen Rui and Mr. Fung Tak Choi.
