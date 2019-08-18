Log in
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Notice of Board Meeting

08/18/2019 | 08:32pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Jiyi Household International Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held at Room 1405, 14/F., Jubilee Centre, 18 Fenwick Street, Wanchai, Hong Kong on Friday, 30 August 2019 for the purposes of, among other things,

  1. considering and, if thought fit, approving the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2019 and its publication; (ii) considering the payment of an interim dividend, if any; and (iii) transact any other business, if any.

By order of the Board

Jiyi Household International Holdings Limited

Hou Wei

Chairlady

Hong Kong, 16 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, Ms. Hou Wei, Mr. Liu Xianxiu and Mr. Yang Baikang are the executive directors of the Company, Mr. Hou Bo is the non-executive director of the Company, and Mr. Ye Yihui, Mr. Ho Hin Yip and Mr. Hou Lianchang are the independent non-executive directors of the Company.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 00:31:06 UTC
