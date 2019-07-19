Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Notice of Listing - U.S.$1,000,000,000 Medium Term Notes and Securities Programme of Wing Tai Properties (Finance) Limited, which is unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Wing Tai Properties Limited

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/19/2019 | 09:30am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities.

NOTICE OF LISTING ON

THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED

WING TAI PROPERTIES (FINANCE) LIMITED

(incorporated in the British Virgin Islands as a company limited by shares)

unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by

WING TAI PROPERTIES LIMITED

永泰地產有限公司

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 369)

U.S.$1,000,000,000

MEDIUM TERM NOTES AND SECURITIES PROGRAMME

Arrangers

HSBC

STANDARD CHARTERED

DBS BANK LTD.

BANK

Dealers

DBS BANK LTD.

HSBC

OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING

STANDARD CHARTERED BANK

CORPORATION LIMITED

An application has been made to The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for the listing of the U.S.$1,000,000,000 Medium Term Notes and Securities Programme (the "Programme") for 12 months from 19 July 2019 to professional investors (as defined in Chapter 37 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited) and to professional investors (as defined in the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) as extended by the Securities and Futures (Professional Investor) Rules (Cap. 571D of the Laws of Hong Kong)) only, as described in the Offering Circular dated 19 July 2019. The listing of the Programme is expected to become effective on 22 July 2019.

Hong Kong, 19 July 2019

2

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of Wing Tai Properties (Finance) Limited are Ng Kar Wai, Kenneth and Fung Ching Man, Janet. Chung Siu Wah, Henry is the alternate director to both of Ng Kar Wai, Kenneth and Fung Ching Man, Janet.

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of Wing Tai Properties Limited are:

Executive Directors:

Cheng Wai Chee, Christopher, Cheng Wai Sun, Edward, Cheng

Man Piu, Francis, Chow Wai Wai, John and Ng Kar Wai, Kenneth

Non-Executive Directors:

Kwok Ping Luen, Raymond (Kwok Ho Lai, Edward as his

alternate), Hong Pak Cheung, William, Ng Tak Wai, Frederick

and Chen Chou Mei Mei, Vivien

Independent Non-Executive

Simon Murray, Yeung Kit Shing, Jackson, Haider Hatam Tyebjee

Directors:

Barma, Cheng Hoi Chuen, Vincent and Lam Kin Fung, Jeffrey

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 13:29:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
06:00aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Proposal for general mandates to issue shares..
PU
06:00aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Proposed public issue of corporate bonds in t..
PU
06:00aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Form of proxy for use at annual general meeti..
PU
06:00aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Operational Statistics for June 2019
PU
06:00aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Form of proxy for the annual general meeting ..
PU
06:00aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Update announcement on the possible share acq..
PU
06:00aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Proposals for general mandates to issue share..
PU
05:55aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Proposed appointment of supervisor
PU
05:55aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Proposals involving (i) re-election of retiri..
PU
05:55aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Proxy form for use at annual general meeting
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 17 293 M
EBIT 2019 12 166 M
Net income 2019 10 444 M
Finance 2019 13 766 M
Yield 2019 2,69%
P/E ratio 2019 32,9x
P/E ratio 2020 28,5x
EV / Sales2019 19,0x
EV / Sales2020 13,7x
Capitalization 343 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 299,23  HKD
Last Close Price 273,00  HKD
Spread / Highest target 26,7%
Spread / Average Target 9,61%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED19.42%43 833
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC21.52%51 616
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG22.34%26 428
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE42.05%25 132
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%22 412
NASDAQ25.83%17 091
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About