Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Notice of Listing - U.S.$1,000,000,000 Medium Term Notes and Securities Programme of Wing Tai Properties (Finance) Limited, which is unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Wing Tai Properties Limited

NOTICE OF LISTING ON
THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED
WING TAI PROPERTIES (FINANCE) LIMITED
(incorporated in the British Virgin Islands as a company limited by shares)
unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by
WING TAI PROPERTIES LIMITED
永泰地產有限公司
(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 369)
U.S.$1,000,000,000
MEDIUM TERM NOTES AND SECURITIES PROGRAMME
Arrangers
HSBC
STANDARD CHARTERED
DBS BANK LTD.
Dealers
DBS BANK LTD.
HSBC
OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING
STANDARD CHARTERED BANK
CORPORATION LIMITED
An application has been made to The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for the listing of the U.S.$1,000,000,000 Medium Term Notes and Securities Programme (the "Programme") for 12 months from 19 July 2019 to professional investors (as defined in Chapter 37 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited) and to professional investors (as defined in the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) as extended by the Securities and Futures (Professional Investor) Rules (Cap. 571D of the Laws of Hong Kong)) only, as described in the Offering Circular dated 19 July 2019. The listing of the Programme is expected to become effective on 22 July 2019.
Hong Kong, 19 July 2019
2
As at the date of this announcement, the directors of Wing Tai Properties (Finance) Limited are Ng Kar Wai, Kenneth and Fung Ching Man, Janet. Chung Siu Wah, Henry is the alternate director to both of Ng Kar Wai, Kenneth and Fung Ching Man, Janet.
As at the date of this announcement, the directors of Wing Tai Properties Limited are:
|
Executive Directors:
|
Cheng Wai Chee, Christopher, Cheng Wai Sun, Edward, Cheng
|
|
Man Piu, Francis, Chow Wai Wai, John and Ng Kar Wai, Kenneth
|
Non-Executive Directors:
|
Kwok Ping Luen, Raymond (Kwok Ho Lai, Edward as his
|
|
alternate), Hong Pak Cheung, William, Ng Tak Wai, Frederick
|
|
and Chen Chou Mei Mei, Vivien
|
Independent Non-Executive
|
Simon Murray, Yeung Kit Shing, Jackson, Haider Hatam Tyebjee
|
Directors:
|
Barma, Cheng Hoi Chuen, Vincent and Lam Kin Fung, Jeffrey
