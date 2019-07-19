Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Notice of Listing - U.S.$1,000,000,000 Medium Term Notes and Securities Programme of Wing Tai Properties (Finance) Limited, which is unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Wing Tai Properties Limited

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

NOTICE OF LISTING ON

THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED

WING TAI PROPERTIES (FINANCE) LIMITED

(incorporated in the British Virgin Islands as a company limited by shares)

unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by

WING TAI PROPERTIES LIMITED

永泰地產有限公司

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 369)

U.S.$1,000,000,000

MEDIUM TERM NOTES AND SECURITIES PROGRAMME

Arrangers

HSBC STANDARD CHARTERED DBS BANK LTD. BANK Dealers DBS BANK LTD. HSBC

OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING STANDARD CHARTERED BANK CORPORATION LIMITED

An application has been made to The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for the listing of the U.S.$1,000,000,000 Medium Term Notes and Securities Programme (the "Programme") for 12 months from 19 July 2019 to professional investors (as defined in Chapter 37 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited) and to professional investors (as defined in the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) as extended by the Securities and Futures (Professional Investor) Rules (Cap. 571D of the Laws of Hong Kong)) only, as described in the Offering Circular dated 19 July 2019. The listing of the Programme is expected to become effective on 22 July 2019.

Hong Kong, 19 July 2019