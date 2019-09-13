Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Notice to Shareholders Regarding UK Disclosure Requirements

09/13/2019

Pursuant to Chapter 38 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, the Securities and Futures Commission regulates Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited in relation to the listing of its shares on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The Securities and Futures Commission takes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, makes no representation as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaims any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Notice to Shareholders Regarding UK Disclosure Requirements

Reference is made to the announcement of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) dated 11 September 2019 in relation to its possible offer for London Stock Exchange Group plc (Possible Offer).

HKEX wishes to direct the attention of its shareholders to certain disclosure requirements applicable to the Possible Offer. HKEX's shares are listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The relevant disclosure requirements are set out in Rule 8 of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (Takeover Code) in the United Kingdom (UK), which is published and administered by The Panel on Takeovers and Mergers in the UK (UK Takeover Panel). In particular, Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code requires that any person who is interested (directly and indirectly) in 1% or more of any class of relevant security of any party to an offer must make (a) an Opening Position Disclosure and (b) a Dealing Disclosure if they deal in any relevant security of any party to the offer during an offer period. HKEX's shares are relevant securities for the purposes of this offer period.

Further information about the UK Takeover Panel's disclosure regime is available at: http://www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk/disclosure. If any HKEX's shareholder has any questions on these disclosure requirements, the UK Takeover Panel's Market Surveillance Unit will be happy to answer them and should be contacted on +44 (0) 20 7638 0129.

HKEX's shareholders and potential investors should note such disclosure requirements when dealing or investing in HKEX's shares.

By Order of the Board

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Joseph Mau

Group Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 13 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, HKEX's Board of Directors comprises 11 Independent Non-executive Directors, namely Mrs Laura May-Lung CHA (Chairman), Mr Apurv BAGRI,

Mr CHAN Tze Ching, Ignatius, Mr CHEAH Cheng Hye, Ms FUNG Yuen Mei, Anita, Mr Rafael GIL-TIENDA, Dr HU Zuliu, Fred, Mr HUNG Pi Cheng, Benjamin, Mr LEUNG Pak Hon, Hugo, Mr John Mackay McCulloch WILLIAMSON and Mr YIU Kin Wah, Stephen, and one Executive Director, Mr LI Xiaojia, Charles, who is also the Chief Executive of HKEX.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 04:06:10 UTC
