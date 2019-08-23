Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Notification Letter and Change Request Form for Registered Shareholders 0 08/23/2019 | 06:13am EDT Send by mail :

CHINA MOBILE LIMITED 中 國 移 動 有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability under the Companies Ordinance) (根據公司條例於香港註冊成立之有限公司) (Stock Code 股份代號 : 941) N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函 23 August 2019 Dear Shareholder, China Mobile Limited (the "Company") Notice of Publication of 2019 Interim Report ("Current Corporate Communications") The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporat e Communications are available under "Financial Reports" in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.chinamobileltd.comand are also available on the HKEXnews' website at www.hkexnews.hk. The Current Corporate Communications (if applicable) in printed form is/are enclosed pursuant to prior arrangements. If you would like to receive the other language version of the Current Corporate Communications in printed form, or change the choice of language and means of receiving future Corporate Communications * at any time, please complete the Change Request Form overleaf (which may also be downloaded from the Company's website or the HKEXnews website) and send it to the Company's share registrar in Hong Kong, Hong Kong Registrars Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong using the mailing label at the bottom of the Change Request Form (no stamp needs to be affixed if posted in Hong Kong). You may also send an email with a scanned copy of the completed Change Request Form to ChinaMobile.ecom@computershare.com.hk. There is no fee payable for filing these requests. For those shareholders who have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to receive all future Corporate Communications via website version but for any reason you have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Current Corporate Communications, the Company will promptly upon your request send the Current Corporate Communications to you in printed form free of charge. Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please call the Company's telephone hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays or send an email to ChinaMobile.ecom@computershare.com.hk. Yours faithfully, For and on behalf of China Mobile Limited Wong Wai Lan, Grace Company Secretary " Corporate Communications " refers to any document issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of holders of any of the Company's securities as defined in Rule 1.01 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, including but not limited to: (a) annual reports; (b) interim reports; (c) notices of meetings; (d) listing documents; (e) circulars; and (f) proxy forms. 各 位 股 東 ： 中 國 移 動 有 限 公 司 （「 本 公 司 」） 2 0 1 9 年 中 期 報 告 （「 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 」） 之 發 佈 通 知 本 公 司 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 的 中 、 英 文 版 本 已 上 載 於 本 公 司 網 站 ( w w w. c h i n a m o b i l e l t d . c o m) 投 資 者 關 係 項 下 的 「 財 務 報 告 」 欄 目 及 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 ( w w w. h k e x n e w s . h k) ， 歡 迎 瀏 覽 。 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 之 印 刷 本 ( 如 適 用 ) 已 按 預 先 安 排 隨 函 附 上 。 如 閣 下 欲 收 取 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 之 另 一 語 言 印 刷 本 或 在 任 何 時 候 欲 更 改 收 取 日 後 公 司 通 訊 文 件 *的 語 言 版 本 及 收 取 途 徑 ， 請 填 妥 在 本 函 背面 的 變 更 申 請 表 格 （ 本 表 格 亦 可 於 本 公 司 網 站 或 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 下 載 ）， 並 使用隨附 之 郵寄 標籤把表格 寄回本公 司之香港 股 份過戶處 香 港 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司 （如在香 港投寄則 毋須貼上 郵 票），地 址 為 香 港 灣 仔 皇 后 大 道 東 1 8 3 號 合 和 中 心 1 7 M 樓 。 閣 下 亦 可 把 已 填 妥 之 變 更 申 請 表 格 的 掃 描 副 本 電 郵 到 ChinaMobile.ecom@computershare.com.hk。有 關 申 請 費 用 全 免 。 已 選 擇 以 網 上 方 式 收 取 （ 或 被 視 為 已 同 意 以 網 上 方 式 收 取 ） 日 後 公 司 通 訊 文 件 的 股 東 ， 如 因 任 何 理 由 未 能 閱 覽 載 於 網 站 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 ， 本 公 司 將 應 閣 下 要 求 盡 快 寄 上 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 的 印 刷 版 本 ， 費 用 全 免 。 如 閣 下 對 本 函 件 有 任 何 疑 問 ， 請 致 電 本 公 司 電 話 熱 線 ( 8 5 2 ) 2 8 6 2 8 6 8 8 ， 辦 公 時 間 為 星 期 一 至 五 上 午 9 時 正 至 下 午 6 時 正 （ 公 眾 假 期 除 外 ）， 或 電 郵 至 ChinaMobile.ecom@computershare.com.hk。 代 表 中 國 移 動 有 限 公 司 公 司 秘 書 黃 蕙 蘭 謹 啟 2 0 1 9 年 8 月 2 3 日 " 公司通訊文件 " 指根據香港聯合交易所有限公司證券上市規則第 1.01 條定義所載，本公司發出或將予發出以供其任何證券持有人參照或採取行動的 任何文件，包括但不限於： (a) 年度報告； (b) 中期報告； (c) 會議通告； (d) 上市文件； (e) 通函；及 (f) 代表委任表格。 CHMH-26082019-1(21) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CCSCHMH Change Request Form 變更申請表格 To: China Mobile Limited ("the Company") (Stock Code: 941) 致： 中國移動有限公司（「本公司」）（股份代號：941） c/o Hong Kong Registrars Limited 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong 經香港證券登記有限公司 香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號 合和中心 17M 樓 I/We have already received a printed copy of the Current Corporate Communications in Chinese / English or have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to read the Current Corporate Communications posted on the Company 's website: 本 人／我 們已收 取本次 公司通 訊文件之 中文 /英文 印刷本 或已選 擇（或 被視 為已同 意）瀏 覽本公 司網站 所登載之 本次公 司通訊 文件： Part A - I/We would like to receive the other language version of the Current Corporate Communications of the Company in printed form as indicated below: 甲 部 本人／我們現在希望收取 貴公司本次公司通訊文件之另一語言印刷本： (Please mark ONLY ONE（ X） of the following boxes 請 僅在 下 列其 中 一 個 空 格 內劃 上「 X」 符號 ) to receive a printed English version of the Current Corporate Communications; OR 收取一份本次公司通訊文件之英文印刷本；或 to receive a printed Chinese version of the Current Corporate Communications; OR 收取一份本次公司通訊文件之中文印刷本；或 to receive both printed English and Chinese versions of the Current Corporate Communications. 同時收取本次公司通訊文件之英文及中文印刷本。 Part B - I/We would like to change the choice of language and means of receipt of future Corporate Communications of the Company as indicated below: 乙 部 本人／我們現在希望以下列方式更改收取 貴公司日後公司通訊文件之語言版本及收取途徑： (Please mark ONLY ONE（ X） of the following boxes 請 僅在 下 列其 中 一 個 空 格 內劃 上「 X」 符號 ) read the website version of all future Corporate Communications published on the Company's website (www.chinamobileltd.com) ; OR 透過本公司網站(www.chinamobileltd.com)瀏覽所有日後登載之公司通訊文件之網上版本；或 to receive the printed English version of all future Corporate Communications ONLY; OR 僅收取所有日後發出的公司通訊文件 之英文印刷本；或 to receive the printed Chinese version of all future Corporate Communications ONLY; OR 僅收取所有日後發出的公司通訊文件之中文印刷本；或 to receive both printed English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications. 同時收取所有日後發出的公司通訊文件之英文及中文印刷本。 Name(s) of Shareholder(s)# Contact telephone number 股 東姓 名 # 聯 絡電 話號碼 (Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請 用英 文正楷 填寫 ) Address# 地 址 # (Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請 用英 文正楷 填寫 ) Signature(s) Date 簽 名 日 期 # You are requi red to fill in the details if you download this Change Request Form from the Company 's website. 假 如 閣 下 從 本 公 司 網 站 下 載 本 變 更 申 請 表 格 ， 請 必 須 填 上 有 關 資 料 。 Notes 附註： Please complete all your details clearly. Any form with more than one box marked (X), with no box marked (X), with no signature or is otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.

請 閣 下清 楚 填妥 所 有資 料 。 如 在 本表 格 作出 超過 一 項 選擇 、 或未 有 作出 選 擇、 或 未有 簽 署、 或在 其 他 方面 填 寫不 正 確， 則 本 表 格 將會 作 廢。 If your shares are held in joint names, the shareholder whose name stands first on the register of members of the Compa ny in respect of the joint holding should sign on this Change Request Form in order to be valid.

如 屬 聯 名股 東 ，本 變 更申 請 表格 須 由 名 列 本公 司股 東 名 冊上 首 位的 股 東簽 署 ，方 為 有效 。 The above instruction in Part B will apply to all future Corporate Communications to be sent to you until you notify the Company otherwise by giving reasonable notice in writing to the Company at the Company's office at 60/F, The Center, 99 Queen's Road Central, Hong Kong or to the Company's share registrar, H ong Kong Registrars Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 1 83 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong or by sending an email to ChinaMobile. ecom@computershare. com.hk. 上 述 乙 部之 指 示適 用 於日 後 寄發 予 閣下 之 所有 公司 通 訊 文件 ， 直至 閣下 以 書面 形 式給 予 本公 司合 理 的 通知 期 通知 本 公司 （ 地址 為 香港 皇 后大 道中 99 號 中 環 中心 60 樓 ）或 本 公司 股 份 登記 處 香港 證 券 登 記 有 限公 司 （地 址 為香 港 灣仔 皇 后大 道東 183 號 合 和 中心 17M 樓 或 電 郵至 ChinaMobile. ecom@computershare. com.hk） ， 要求 更 改收 取 公司 通 訊文件 之 語 言版 本 及方 式 為止 。 4. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any special instructions written on this Chang e Request Form. 為 免 存 疑， 本 公司 將 不接 受 任何 在 本變 更 申請 表格 上 的 額外 手 寫指 示 。 PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT 收 集 個 人 資料 聲 明 "Personal Data" in these statements has the same meaning as "personal data" in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong K ong ("PDPO").

本 聲 明 中所 指 的「 個 人資 料 」具 有 香港 法 例第 486 章 《 個 人資 料 （私 隱 ）條 例》（「《私 隱 條例 》」）中 「 個 人資 料 」的 涵 義。 Your supply of Personal Data to China Mobile Limited is on a voluntary basis. Where there is any failure to provide sufficient information, China Mobile Limited may not be able to process your instructions and/or requests as stated in this form.

閣 下 是 自願 向 中國 移 動有 限 公司 提 供個 人 資料 。若 閣 下 未能 提 供足 夠 資料 ， 中國 移 動有 限 公司 可能 無 法 處理 閣 下在 本 表格 上 所述 的 指示 及 ╱或 要求 。 (iii) Your Personal Data may be disclosed or transferred by Chi na Mobile Limited to its subsidiaries, its share registrar, and/or other companies or bodies for any of the stated purposes, and retained for such period as may be necessary for our verification and record purposes. 中 國 移 動有 限 公司 可 就任 何 所說 明 的用 途，將 閣下 的 個 人資 料 披露 或 轉移 給 中國 移 動有 限 公司 的附 屬 公 司、股 份過 戶 登記 處、及 ╱ 或其 他 公司 或 團體，並 將在 適 當期 間 保留 該 等個 人 資料 作 核實 及紀 錄 用 途 。 You have the right to request access to and/or correction of your Personal Data in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO. An y such request for access to and/or correction of your Personal Data s hould be in writing to the Personal Data Privacy Officer of Hong Kong Registrars Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong.

閣 下 有 權根 據《 私 隱條 例 》的 條 文查 閱 及╱ 或 修改閣 下 的 個人 資 料。任何 該 等查 閱 及 ╱或 修 改個 人資 料 的 要求 均 須以 書 面方 式 向香 港 證券 登 記有 限公 司（地 址 為香 港 灣仔 皇 后大 道東 183 號 合 和 中心 17M 樓 ） 的 個人 資 料私 隱 主任 提 出。 26082019 1 21 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 閣 下 寄 回 此 變 更 申 請 表 格 時 ， 請 將 郵 寄 標 籤 剪 貼 於 信 封 上 。 如 在 本 港 投 寄 毋 須 貼 上 郵 票 。 Please cut the mailing label and stick it on the envelope when returning this Change Request Form to us. No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong. 郵 寄 標 籤 MAILING LABEL 香 港 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司 Hong Kong Registrars Limited 簡 便 回 郵 號 碼 Freepost No. 37 香 港 Hong Kong Attachments Original document

