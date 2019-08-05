Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Notification Letter and Change Request Form to Existing Registered Shareholders - Notice of Publication of Circular of the Scrip Dividend Scheme In Relation To The Final Dividend For The Year Ended 31 March 2019

08/05/2019 | 07:35am EDT

JOHNSON ELECTRIC HOLDINGS LIMITED

德 昌 電 機 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

（在百慕達註冊成立之有限公司）

Stock Code 股份代號：179

NOTIFICATION LETTER 通知信函

6 August 2019

Dear Shareholder,

Letter to Existing Registered Shareholders

  • Notice of Publication of Circular of the Scrip Dividend Scheme In Relation To The Final Dividend For The Year Ended 31 March 2019 "( Current Corporate Communication")

The English and Chinese versions of the Current Corporate Communication of Johnson Electric Holdings Limited (''Company'') are available on the Company's website at www.johnsonelectric.comand the HKEXnews website at www.hkexnews.hk, or the arranged printed form(s) of Current Corporate Communication are enclosed (if applicable). You may access the Current Corporate Communication by clicking ''Investor Relations'' under ''Company'' on the home page of the Company's website and viewing them through Adobe® Reader®or browsing through the HKEXnews website.

If you wish to receive the Current Corporate Communication in printed form or in the language version other than your existing choice and/or change your choice of language or means of receipt of the Corporate Communications in future, please complete the Change Request Form on the reverse side of this letter and send it to the Company's registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (''Hong Kong Share Registrar''), using the mailing label (no need to affix a stamp if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp). The address of the Hong Kong Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong. You may also send an email with a scanned copy of the completed and signed Change Request Form to johnsonelectric.ecom@computershare.com.hk. The Change Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.johnsonelectric.comor the HKEXnews website at www.hkexnews.hk.

You may at any time by giving not less than 7 days' notice in writing to the Hong Kong Share Registrar or by email to johnsonelectric.ecom@computershare.com.hkchange the choice of language and means of receipt of the Corporate Communications. Even if you have elected (or are deemed to have elected) to access all future Corporate Communications through the Company's website but for any reason you have difficulty in gaining access to the Current Corporate Communication, the Company will promptly upon receiving your request send the Current Corporate Communication to you in printed form free of charge.

Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please call the telephone hotline of the Hong Kong Share Registrar at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9: 00 a.m. to 6: 00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

Lai-Chu Cheng

Company Secretary

Note: Corporate Communications include but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditor's report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

各位股東：

致現有登記股東之函件

  • 截至2019331日止年度末期股息的以股代息計劃通函（「本次公司通訊」）之發佈通知

德 昌 電 機 控 股 有 限 公 司（「 本 公 司 」）的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 中 、 英 文 版 本 已 上 載 於 本 公 司 網 站 ( w w w. j o h n s o n e l e c t r i c . c o m) 及「 披 露 易 」網 站 ( www.hkexnews.hk)，歡迎瀏覽。或按安排隨本函附上本次公司通訊之印刷本（如適用）。請在本公司網站主頁「公司」項下按「投資者關係」一項，並使 用Adobe® Reader® 開啟查閱或在「披露易」網站瀏覽本次公司通訊。

如 閣下欲收取本次公司通訊的印刷本或有別於 閣下已選擇的另一個語言版本；及或更改日後收取公司通訊之語言版本或收取途徑，請 閣下填 妥在本函背面的變更申請表格，並使用隨附之郵寄標籤（如在香港投寄，毋須貼上郵票；否則，請貼上適當的郵票），寄回本公司之股份過戶登記處香港 中央證券登記有限公司（「香港證券登記處」）。香港證券登記處的地址為香港灣仔皇后大道東183號合和中心17M樓。 閣下亦可把已填妥及簽署之變更

申請表格的掃描副本電郵到 johnsonelectric.ecom@computershare.com.hk。變更申請表格亦可於本公司網站( www.johnsonelectric.com)或「披露易」 網站( www.hkexnews.hk)內下載。

閣下可以隨時給予香港證券登記處不少於7日的書面通知，或電郵至 johnsonelectric.ecom@computershare.com.hk，以更改收取公司通訊之語言版 本及收取方式。 閣下如已選擇（或被視為已選擇）透過本公司網站瀏覽所有日後公司通訊，但因任何理由以致瀏覽本次公司通訊時出現困難，本公司 在收到 閣下的要求時將立即免費向 閣下發送本次公司通訊的印刷版本。

如對本函內容有任何疑問，請致電香港證券登記處的電話熱線(852) 2862 8688，辦公時間為星期一至星期五（香港公眾假期除外）上午9時正至下午6時正。

代表

德昌電機控股有限公司

公司秘書

鄭麗珠

謹啟

201986

附註： 公司通訊包括但不限於(a)董事會報告、其年度賬目連同核數師報告之副本及如適用，其財務摘要報告；(b)中期報告及如適用，中期摘要報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文 件；(e)通函；及(f)代表委任表格。

Shareholder's information (English Name and Address)

CCS5951

股東資料（英文姓名及地址）

Change Request Form

變更申請表格

To: Johnson Electric Holdings Limited (''Company'')

致：

德昌電機控股有限公司（「公司」）

(Stock Code: 179)

（股份代號：179

c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

經香港中央證券登記有限公司

17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East,

香港灣仔皇后大道東183

Wan Chai, Hong Kong

合和中心17M

I/We have already received printed copies of the Current Corporate Communication in Chinese/English or have elected (or am/are deemed to have elected) to read the Current Corporate Communication posted on the Company's website:

本人╱我們已收取本次公司通訊之中文╱英文印刷本或已選擇（或被視為已選擇）瀏覽公司網站所登載之本次公司通訊：

Part A - I/We would like to receive another printed version of the Current Corporate Communication of the Company as indicated below: 甲部 本人╱我們現欲以下列方式收取公司本次公司通訊之另一語言印刷本：

(Please mark ONLY ONE (X) of the following boxes 請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號)

  • I/We would like to receive printed copies in English.
    本人我們現欲收取一份英文印刷本
  • I/We would like to receive printed copies in Chinese.
    本人我們現欲收取一份中文印刷本
  • I/We would like to receive both printed English and Chinese copies.
    本人我們現欲收取英文和中文各一份印刷本

Part B - I/We would like to change the choice of language and/or means of receipt of future Corporate Communications* of the Company as indicated below:

乙 部 本人╱我們現欲更改以下列方式收取公司日後公司通訊*之語言版本及╱或收取途徑：

(Please mark ONLY ONE (X) of the following boxes 請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號)

  • to access all future Corporate Communications through the Company's website instead of receiving printed copies and to receive a notification letter of the publication of Corporate Communications on the Company's website; OR
    瀏覽在公司網站刊發之所有日後公司通訊，以代替收取印刷本，並收取公司通訊已在公司網站登載的通知信函；
  • to receive printed English version of all future Corporate Communications ONLY; OR
    僅收取所有日後公司通訊之英文印刷本
  • to receive printed Chinese version of all future Corporate Communications ONLY; OR
    僅收取所有日後公司通訊之中文印刷本
  • to receive both printed English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications.
    同時收取所有日後公司通訊之英文及中文印刷本

Name(s) of shareholder(s)#

Date

股東姓名#

日期

(Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫)

Address# 地址#

(Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫)

Contact telephone number

Signature(s)

聯絡電話號碼

簽名

# You are required to fill in the details if you download this Change Request Form from the Company's website. 假如 閣下從公司網站下載本變更申請表格，請必須填上有關資料。 Notes 附註：

  1. If your shares are held in joint names, the shareholder whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding should sign on this Change Request Form in order to be valid.
    如屬聯名股東，則本變更申請表格須由該名於公司股東名冊上就聯名持有股份其姓名位列首位的股東簽署，方為有效。
  2. Please complete all your details clearly. Any form with more than one box marked (X), with no box marked (X), with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
    請 閣下清楚填妥所有資料。如在本表格作出超過一項選擇、或未有作出選擇、或未有簽署、或在其他方面填寫不正確，則本表格將會作廢。
  3. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any special instructions written on this Change Request Form.
    為免存疑，任何在本變更申請表格上的額外手寫指示，公司將不予處理。
  • Corporate Communications include but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditor's report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.
    公司通訊包括但不限於(a)董事會報告、其年度賬目連同核數師報告之副本及如適用，其財務摘要報告；(b)中期報告及如適用，中期摘要報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及(f)代表 委任表格。

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT 收集個人資料聲明

"Personal Data" in this statement has the same meaning as "personal data" in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Cap 486 ("PDPO"), which includes your name, address and contact telephone number. 本聲明所指的「個人資料」具有《個人資料（私隱）條例（》第 486 章（）「私隱條例」）賦予「個人資料」之相同涵義，當中包括 閣下的姓名、地址及聯絡電話號碼。

Your Personal Data provided in this change request form will be used in connection with processing your request relating to the relevant Corporate Communication(s). Your supply of Personal Data is on a voluntary basis. However, we may not be able to process your request unless you provide us with your Personal Data.

閣下於本變更申請表格所提供的個人資料將用以處理 閣下對相關公司通訊之指示。 閣下乃基於自願性質提供個人資料，惟倘 閣下並無提供個人資料，公司可能無法處理 閣下的指示。

Your Personal Data may be disclosed or transferred to the Company's Hong Kong Share Registrar for the purpose stated above, or when it is required to do so by law, for example, in response to a court order or a law enforcement agency's request, and will be retained for such period as may be necessary for our verification and record purpose.

公司可就上述用途將 閣下的個人資料披露或轉移給公司的香港證券登記處，或按法例規定（例如應法庭命令或執法機關的要求）作出披露或轉移，並將在適當期間內保留該等個人資料作核實及記錄用途。

You have the right to request access to and/or correction of your Personal Data respectively in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO. Any such request for access to and/or correction of your Personal Data should be in writing by either of the following means:

閣下有權根據私隱條例分別查閱及或更正 閣下的個人資料。任何查閱及或更正

閣下個人資料的要求，均須透過以下其中一項途徑以書面方式提出：

By mail to:

Personal Data Privacy Officer

郵寄：

香港灣仔

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

皇后大道東183號合和中心17M

17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East,

香港中央證券登記有限公司

By e-mail to:

Wan Chai, Hong Kong

個人資料私隱主任

hkinfo@computershare.com.hk

電郵：

hkinfo@computershare.com.hk

%

閣下寄回此變更申請表格時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

郵寄標籤 MAILING LABEL

如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票。

香港中央證券登記有限公司

Please cut the mailing label and stick this on the envelope

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

to return this Change Request Form to us.

簡便回郵號碼 Freepost No. 37

No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

%

香港 Hong Kong

JEHH-06082019-1(0)

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 11:34:07 UTC
