Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Notification Letter and Change Request Form to Existing Registered Shareholders - Notice of Publication of Circular of the Scrip Dividend Scheme In Relation To The Final Dividend For The Year Ended 31 March 2019

JOHNSON ELECTRIC HOLDINGS LIMITED

德 昌 電 機 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

（在百慕達註冊成立之有限公司）

（Stock Code 股份代號：179）

NOTIFICATION LETTER 通知信函

6 August 2019

Dear Shareholder,

Letter to Existing Registered Shareholders

Notice of Publication of Circular of the Scrip Dividend Scheme In Relation To The Final Dividend For The Year Ended 31 March 2019 " ( Current Corporate Communication " )

The English and Chinese versions of the Current Corporate Communication of Johnson Electric Holdings Limited (''Company'') are available on the Company's website at www.johnsonelectric.comand the HKEXnews website at www.hkexnews.hk, or the arranged printed form(s) of Current Corporate Communication are enclosed (if applicable). You may access the Current Corporate Communication by clicking ''Investor Relations'' under ''Company'' on the home page of the Company's website and viewing them through Adobe® Reader®or browsing through the HKEXnews website.

If you wish to receive the Current Corporate Communication in printed form or in the language version other than your existing choice and/or change your choice of language or means of receipt of the Corporate Communications in future, please complete the Change Request Form on the reverse side of this letter and send it to the Company's registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (''Hong Kong Share Registrar''), using the mailing label (no need to affix a stamp if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp). The address of the Hong Kong Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong. You may also send an email with a scanned copy of the completed and signed Change Request Form to johnsonelectric.ecom@computershare.com.hk. The Change Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.johnsonelectric.comor the HKEXnews website at www.hkexnews.hk.

You may at any time by giving not less than 7 days' notice in writing to the Hong Kong Share Registrar or by email to johnsonelectric.ecom@computershare.com.hkchange the choice of language and means of receipt of the Corporate Communications. Even if you have elected (or are deemed to have elected) to access all future Corporate Communications through the Company's website but for any reason you have difficulty in gaining access to the Current Corporate Communication, the Company will promptly upon receiving your request send the Current Corporate Communication to you in printed form free of charge.

Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please call the telephone hotline of the Hong Kong Share Registrar at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9: 00 a.m. to 6: 00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

Lai-Chu Cheng

Company Secretary

Note: Corporate Communications include but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditor's report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

各位股東：

致現有登記股東之函件

截至 2019 年 3 月 31 日止年度末期股息的以股代息計劃通函（「本次公司通訊」）之發佈通知

德 昌 電 機 控 股 有 限 公 司（「 本 公 司 」）的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 中 、 英 文 版 本 已 上 載 於 本 公 司 網 站 ( w w w. j o h n s o n e l e c t r i c . c o m) 及「 披 露 易 」網 站 ( www.hkexnews.hk)，歡迎瀏覽。或按安排隨本函附上本次公司通訊之印刷本（如適用）。請在本公司網站主頁「公司」項下按「投資者關係」一項，並使 用Adobe® Reader® 開啟查閱或在「披露易」網站瀏覽本次公司通訊。

如 閣下欲收取本次公司通訊的印刷本或有別於 閣下已選擇的另一個語言版本；及╱或更改日後收取公司通訊之語言版本或收取途徑，請 閣下填 妥在本函背面的變更申請表格，並使用隨附之郵寄標籤（如在香港投寄，毋須貼上郵票；否則，請貼上適當的郵票），寄回本公司之股份過戶登記處香港 中央證券登記有限公司（「香港證券登記處」）。香港證券登記處的地址為香港灣仔皇后大道東183號合和中心17M樓。 閣下亦可把已填妥及簽署之變更

申請表格的掃描副本電郵到 johnsonelectric.ecom@computershare.com.hk。變更申請表格亦可於本公司網站( www.johnsonelectric.com)或「披露易」 網站( www.hkexnews.hk)內下載。

閣下可以隨時給予香港證券登記處不少於7日的書面通知，或電郵至 johnsonelectric.ecom@computershare.com.hk，以更改收取公司通訊之語言版 本及收取方式。 閣下如已選擇（或被視為已選擇）透過本公司網站瀏覽所有日後公司通訊，但因任何理由以致瀏覽本次公司通訊時出現困難，本公司 在收到 閣下的要求時將立即免費向 閣下發送本次公司通訊的印刷版本。

如對本函內容有任何疑問，請致電香港證券登記處的電話熱線(852) 2862 8688，辦公時間為星期一至星期五（香港公眾假期除外）上午9時正至下午6時正。

代表

德昌電機控股有限公司

公司秘書

鄭麗珠

謹啟

2019年8月6日