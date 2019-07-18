Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Notification Letter and Request Form to Non-Registered Holders

0
07/18/2019 | 09:15pm EDT

China Touyun Tech Group Limited

中國透雲科技集團有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

（於百慕達註冊成立的有限公司）

(Stock Code: 1332)

（股份代號：1332

NOTIFICATION LETTER 通知信函

19 July 2019

Dear Non Registered Holders(1),

China Touyun Tech Group Limited (the "Company")

- Notice of Publication of Corporate Communications(2)

Please note that the Company has published the English and Chinese versions of the following Corporate Communications on both the websites of the Company (www.chinatouyun.com.hk) and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (www.hkexnews.hk):

  • Circular relating to proposed share consolidation and notice of special general meeting (the "Circular").

If you wish to receive printed copies of the Circular and future Corporate Communications of the Company, please complete and return the Request Form overleaf to the Company's Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar, Tricor Secretaries Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (postage paid if posted in Hong Kong).

If you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please contact Customer Service Hotline of Tricor Secretaries Limited at (852) 2980 1333 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.

Yours faithfully

For and on behalf of

China Touyun Tech Group Limited

Wang Liang

Chairman

Notes:

  1. This letter is addressed to non registered holders of the Company. "Non Registered Holder" of the Company means such person or company whose shares in the Company are held in the Central Clearing and Settlement System and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that such person or company wishes to receive Corporate Communications of the Company. If you are no longer a Non Registered Holder of the Company, please disregard this letter.
  2. Corporate Communications of the Company include without limitation (a) the directors' report, annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report; (b) the interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; and (e) a circular.

致非登記持有人(1)

中國透雲科技集團有限公司（「本公司」）

  • 公司通訊(2) 的發布通知

本公司已將以下公司通訊的中、英文版本上載於本公司網站(www.chinatouyun.com.hk) 及香港交易及結算所有限公司網站(www.hkexnews.hk)

  • 有關建議股份合併及股東特別大會通告的通函（「通函」）。

如 閣下欲收取本公司通函及日後的公司通訊印刷本，請填妥背面的要求表格，並使用要求表格下方的郵寄標籤寄回本公司的香港股份 過戶登記分處卓佳秘書商務有限公司，地址為香港皇后大道東183 號合和中心54 樓（如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票）。

如 閣 下 對 以 上 內 容 有 任 何 疑 問，請 於 星 期 一 至 五（公 眾 假 期 除 外）上 午9 時 至 下 午5 時 致 電 卓 佳 秘 書 商 務 有 限 公 司 客 戶 服 務 熱 線 (852) 2980 1333 查詢。

代表

中國透雲科技集團有限公司

主席

王亮

謹啟

2019 7 19

附註：

  1. 本函件是發給本公司非登記持有人。本公司「非登記持有人」指本公司股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，透過香港中央結算有 限公司不時向本公司發出通知，希望收取本公司的公司通訊。如 閣下已不再為本公司非登記持有人，則毋須理會本函件。
  1. 本公司的公司通訊包括但不限於(a) 董事會報告、年度賬目連同核數師報告；(b) 中期報告；(c) 會議通告；(d) 上市文件；及(e) 通函。

REQUEST FORM

要求表格

To: China Touyun Tech Group Limited

致： 中國透雲科技集團有限公司

(the "Company") (Stock Code: 1332)

（「貴公司」）（股份代號：1332

c/o Tricor Secretaries Limited

經卓佳秘書商務有限公司

Level 54, Hopewell Centre,

香港皇后大道東183

183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong

合和中心54

I/We, being Non Registered Holder(s) of the Company, would like to receive printed copies of Corporate Communications of the Company in both English and Chinese versions. Please send me/us printed copies of Corporate Communications of the Company to my/our address which I/we have notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited.

本人╱吾等為 貴公司的非登記持有人，欲收取 貴公司的公司通訊中、英文版本印刷本。請將 貴公司的 公司通訊印刷本寄往本人╱吾等已透過香港中央結算有限公司不時通知 貴公司的地址。

Signature(s):

簽名：

Name(s):

Date:

姓名：

日期：

Notes: 附註：

  1. This Request Form is for use by non registered holders of the Company only. "Non Registered Holder" of the Company means such person or company whose shares in the Company are held in the Central Clearing and Settlement System and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that such person or company wishes to receive Corporate Communications of
    the Company.
    本要求表格僅供本公司非登記持有人使用。本公司「非登記持有人」指本公司股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司， 透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本公司發出通知，希望收取本公司的公司通訊。
  2. Upon receipt of this Request Form, the Company will send printed copies of the Circular and the future Corporate Communications of the Company to the Non Registered Holder until (i) such Non Registered Holder has notified the Company's Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar in writing or his/her/its dealer in securities that he/she/it no longer wishes to receive printed copies of Corporate Communications of the Company
    or (ii) such Non Registered Holder has ceased to have any shareholdings in the Company, whichever occurs first.
    本公司自收到本要求表格後，將寄送本公司的通函及日後的公司通訊印刷本予非登記持有人，直至(i) 該非登記持有人書 面通知本公司的香港股份過戶登記分處或其證券交易商不欲再收取本公司的公司通訊印刷本或(ii) 該非登記持有人已停止 持有本公司任何股份（以較早者為準）。
  3. For the avoidance of doubt, no instructions other than those as stated above will be accepted.
    為免存疑，上述指示以外的任何其他指示將一概不予處理。
  4. Corporate Communications of the Company include without limitation (a) the directors' report, annual accounts together with a copy of the
    auditors' report; (b) the interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; and (e) a circular.
    本公司的公司通訊包括但不限於(a) 董事會報告、年度賬目連同核數師報告；(b) 中期報告；(c) 會議通告；(d) 上市文件；及(e) 通函。

MAILING LABEL 郵寄標籤

Please use the mailing label for returning this Request Form.

Tricor Secretaries Limited

No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

卓佳秘書商務有限公司

請用郵寄標籤寄回此要求表格。

Freepost No. 簡便回郵號碼：37

如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票。

Hong Kong 香港

