Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Notification Letter and Request Form to Non-Registered Holders - Notice of Publication of 2019 Interim Report

(Note 2)

Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology Co., Ltd.*

上海昊海生物科技股份有限公司

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

（於中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司）

(Stock Code 股份代號: 6826)

NOTIFICATION LETTER 通知信函

19 August 2019

Dear Non-registered Holder(s) (Note 1),

Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology Co., Ltd.* (the "Company")

Notice of Publication of 2019 Interim Report (the "Current Corporate Communication")

The Chinese and English versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communication are available on the Company's website at www.3healthcare.com and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited's website at www.hkexnews.hk(the "HKEx's website"). You may access the Current Corporate Communication through the Company's website or the HKEx's website.

If you want to receive a printed version of the Current Corporate Communication, please complete the request form (the "Request Form") on the reverse side and return it to the Company's H share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (a stamp is not required if posted in Hong Kong). The address of the H share registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website or the HKEx's website.

Please note that your instruction on the Request Form will apply to all future Corporate Communications to be sent to you until you notify the Company c/o the H share registrar to the contrary or unless you have at any time ceased to hold shares in the Company.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the telephone hotline of the Company's H share registrar at

2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays or send an email to shhaohaibiotech.ecom@computershare.com.hk .

By order of the Board of Directors

Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology Co., Ltd.

Hou Yongtai

Chairman

Notes: (1) This letter is addressed to Non-registered Holders ("Non-registered Holder" means such person or company whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive Corporate Communications). If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form on the reverse side.

Corporate Communications refer to any documents issued or to be issued by the Company including but not limited to (a) the directors' reports, annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, when applicable, summary financial reports; (b) interim reports and, where applicable, summary interim reports; (c) notices of meetings; (d) listing documents; (e) circulars; (f) proxy forms and (g) reply slips.

* For identification purposes only

各位非登記持有人（ 註 1）：

上海昊海生物科技股份有限公司（「本公司」）

二零一九年中期報告（「本次公司通訊」）之發佈通知

本 公 司 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 的 中 、 英 文 版 本 已 上 載 於 本 公 司 網 站 www.3healthcare.com及 香 港 聯 合 交 易 所 有 限 公 司 網 站 www.hkexnews.hk（「聯交所網站」）。 閣下可在本公司網站或在聯交所網站閱覽本次公司通訊。

如 閣下欲收取本次公司通訊之印刷本，請填妥在本函背面的申請表格（「申請表格」），並使用申請表格底部隨附之郵寄標籤 寄回本公司之 H 股股份過戶登記處香港中央證券登記有限公司（如在香港投寄則無須貼上郵票）。H 股股份過戶登記處地址為 香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號合和中心 17M 樓。申請表格亦可於本公司網站或聯交所網站內下載。

請注意 閣下填寫於申請表格上的指示將適用於日後發送於 閣下之本公司所有公司通訊（ 註 2），直至 閣下通知 H 股股份過戶 登記處另外之安排或 閣下在任何時候停止持有本公司股份。

如對以上內容有任何疑問，請致電本公司之 H 股股份過戶登記處電話熱線(852) 2862 8688，辦公時間為星期一至五（公眾假期 除外）上午 9 時正至下午 6 時正或電郵至 shhaohaibiotech.ecom@computershare.com.hk。

承董事會命

上海昊海生物科技股份有限公司

主席

侯永泰

2 01 9 年 8 月 1 9 日

註： (1) 此函件乃向本公司之非登記持有人（「非登記持有人」指股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本公司 發出通知，希望收到公司通訊）發出。如果 閣下已經出售或轉讓所持有之本公司股份，則無需理會本函件及所附申請表格。

公司通訊指本公司發出或將予發出的任何文件，包括但不限於（ a ）董事會報告、年度財務報表連同核數師報告及（如適用）財務摘要報告；（ b ） 中期報告及（如適用）中期摘要報告；（ c ）會議通告 ; （ d ）上市文件；（ e ）通函；（ f ）委任代表表格及（ g ）回執。

* 僅供識別

SHBH-19082019-1(0)