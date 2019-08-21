Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Notification Letter and Request Form to Non-Registered Holders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 05:43am EDT
(Note 2)

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(於開曼群島註冊成立的有限公司)

(Stock Code/股份代號: 1928)

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

August 22, 2019

Dear Non-Registered Holder (Note 1),

Sands China Ltd. (the "Company")

  • Notice of publication of 2019 Interim Report ("Current Corporate Communication")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communication are available on the Company 's website at www.sandschina.comand the website of HKEXnews (the "HKEXnews") at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communication by clicking "Investor Relations" on the home page of our website. Viewing them requires that you have Adobe® Reader® installed. You may also access the Current Corporate Communication by visiting the website of HKEXnews.

If you would like to receive the printed version of the Corporate Communications (including the Current Corporate Communication), please complete the Request Form on the reverse side (which may also be downloaded from the websites mentioned above) and send it to the Company c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "Hong Kong Share Registrar") by post using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form. There is no need to affix a stamp when returning if posted in Hong Kong. If you are posting from outside Hong Kong, pleas e affix an appropriate stamp. The address of the Hong Kong Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. You may also send an email with a scanned copy of the completed Request Form to sandschina.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the Company's telephone hotline at +852 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.

By order of the Board

SANDS CHINA LTD.

Dylan James Williams

Company Secretary

Note 1: This letter is being sent to the non-registered holders of the shares of the Company, whose shares are held in the Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who have notified the Company through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that they wish to receive the Corporate Communications. If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form on its reverse side.

Note 2: Corporate Communications include but is not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditor's report and, where applicable, its summary financial report;

(b) the interim report and where applicable, its summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

致非登記股份持有人(附 註 1 )

金沙 中國 有限 公司（「本公司 」）

  • 2019 年中 期報告（「本次 公司通訊 文件 」）之發佈 通知

本 公 司 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 中 、 英 文 版 本 已 上 載 於 本 公 司 網 站 www.sandschina.com及 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 （「 披 露 易 」） 網 站 www.hkexnews.hk，歡迎 瀏覽。請 在本公司網站主頁 按「投資者關 係」一項，並需 使用已安裝 的 Adobe® Reader® 開 啟 ，或在披露易網 站瀏

覽有關文件。

如 閣 下欲 收 取公 司 通訊 文 件 ( 附 註 2) (包括 本 次公 司 通訊 文 件 )之 印刷 本， 請 閣 下 填妥 在 本函 背 面的 申請 表 格 (該 表格 亦 可於 上 述網 站 下

  • )，並使用申 請表格下方 的 郵寄 標籤寄回， 如 在 香 港 投 寄 ， 毋 須 貼 上 郵 票 ； 如 在 香 港 以 外 地 方 投 寄 ， 請 貼 上 適 當 的 郵 票 ， 申請表格請寄回香 港中央證券登 記有限公司（「香港證 券登記處 」），地址為香港灣仔皇后大道 東 183 號合和中心 17M 樓。 閣下亦 可把 已填妥之申請表格 的掃描副本電 郵至 sandschina.ecom@computershare.com.hk

如對本函內容有任 何疑問，請致 電本公司電話熱線 +852 2862 8688，辦公時間為星期 一至五（公眾 假 期除外）上午 9 時 正至下午 6 時 正。

承 董 事 會 命

金 沙 中 國 有 限 公 司 韋狄龍

公 司 秘 書

2 0 1 9 8 2 2

附註 1：本函件乃向本公司之非登記股份持有人發出，該等人士的股份存放於中央結算及交收系統(中央結算系統)，並已經透過香港中央結算有限公司通知本公司，他們希望收到公司通訊 文件。如果 閣下已出售或轉讓所持有的本公司股份，則無需要理會本函件及其背面的申請表格。

附註 2：公司通訊文件包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告、年度財務報表連同核數師報告及如適用，財務摘要報告；(b)中期報告及如適用，中期摘要報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通 函；及(f)委任代表表格。

CCS6129 SCLH_NRH

Request Form 申請表格

To: Sands China Ltd. (the "Company")

致：

金沙中國有限公司（「公司」）

(Stock Code: 1928)

（股份代號：1928

c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

經香港中央證券登記有限公司

(the "Hong Kong Share Registrar")

(「香港證券登記處」)

17M Floor

香港灣仔皇后大道東 183

Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East

合和中心 17M

Wanchai, Hong Kong

I/We would like to receive the printed version of the Corporate Communications of the Company (including the Current Corporate Communication) as indicated below:

本人／我們現在希望以下列方式收取 貴公司通訊文件 (包括本次公司通訊文件)之印刷本：

(Please select ONLY ONE of the following options by marking (X) in the appropriate box) (請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號)

I/We would like to receive a printed copy in English now.

本人／我們現在希望收取一份英文印刷本。

I/We would like to receive a printed copy in Chinese now.

本人／我們現在希望收取一份中文印刷本。

I/We would like to receive both the printed English and Chinese copies now.

本人／我們現在希望收取英文和中文各一份印刷本。

Name(s)#

Contact telephone number

姓名#

聯絡電話號碼

(Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫)

Address#

地址#

(Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫)

Signature

Date

簽名

日期

  • You are required to fill in the details if you download this Request Form from the Company's website.
    假如你從本公司網站下載本申請表格，請必須填上有關資料。

Notes:

附註：

  1. Please complete all your details clearly.
    請 閣下清 楚填妥所 有資 料。
  2. This Request Form is to be completed by the non-registered holders of the shares of the Company, whose shares are held in the Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS)

and who have notified the Company through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Lim ited that they wish to receive the Corporate Communications.

本 申 請表格應由本 公司非 登記 股份持 有人 填寫 。該等 人士的 股份 存放於 中央 結算及交收 系統 (中央 結算系統 )，並 已 經 透 過香 港中 央結算 有限 公 司通 知本 公 司，他們希望 收 到公司通訊 文件。

  1. Any Request Form with more than one box marked (X), with no box marked (X), with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
    如 在本申請表 格作出 超 過一 項選 擇 、或 未有 作 出選 擇、 或 未有 簽 署 、 或 在其 他 方 面 填寫 不 正 確 ，則 本 表 格 將 會 作廢 。
  2. The above instruction will apply to the Corporate Communications to be sent to you until you notify the Company c/o Computers hare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited to the contrary or unless you have at anytime ceased to hold shares in the Company.
    上 述指示適用 於發送 予 閣 下之 所 有公 司通 訊 文件 ， 直至 閣 下通 知 本公 司 之 香 港證 券 登 記 處香 港 中 央 證券 登 記 有 限公 司 另 外 之安 排 ， 或 任 何 時候 不 再 持 有本 公司的 股 份 。
  3. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any other instructions given on this Request Form.
    為 免存疑，任 何在本 申 請表 格上 的 其他 指示 ， 本公 司將 不 予處 理 。
  4. Please note that both printed English and Chinese versions of all the Company's Corporate Communications that we have sent to our shareholders in the past 12 months are available from the Company on request. They are also available on the Company's website www.sandschina.comfor five years from the date of first publication.
    本 公 司 備 有 於 過 去 12 個 月 曾 寄 發 予 股 東 的 公 司 通 訊 文 件 的 中 、 英 文 版 印 刷 本 以 供 索 閱 。 該 等 通 訊 文 件 亦 由 首 次 登 載 日 期 起 計 ， 持 續 5 年 載 於 本 公 司 網 站 www.sandschina.com上 。

The Current Corporate Communication refers to the publication of 2019 Interim Report of the Company. 本申請表格所提及之本次公司通訊文件指本公司 2019 年中期報告。

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

閣下寄回此申請表格時，請將右方的郵寄標籤剪貼於信封

郵寄標籤 MAILING LABEL

上。

香港中央證券登記有限公司

如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票。

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

Please cut out the mailing label on the right and affix it to the

簡便回郵號碼 Freepost No. 37

envelope in order to return this Request Form to us.

No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

香港 Hong Kong

22082019 1 0

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 09:42:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
06:08aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Interim Results Announcement For the Half-Yea..
PU
06:08aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Appointment of independent non-executive dire..
PU
06:08aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. Article..
PU
06:08aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Second proxy form for annual general meeting
PU
06:08aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Further delay in despatch of circular in rela..
PU
06:08aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Connected transaction - provision of financia..
PU
06:08aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Unaudited interim results announcement for th..
PU
06:08aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement - principal accounting data and ..
PU
06:08aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Change of address of bermuda principal share ..
PU
06:08aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement - principal accounting data and ..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 670 M
EBIT 2019 11 513 M
Net income 2019 9 824 M
Finance 2019 60 704 M
Yield 2019 2,78%
P/E ratio 2019 32,1x
P/E ratio 2020 29,3x
EV / Sales2019 15,4x
EV / Sales2020 11,9x
Capitalization 317 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 278,41  HKD
Last Close Price 252,40  HKD
Spread / Highest target 34,7%
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED10.41%40 386
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC22.17%51 575
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE69.37%29 159
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG23.34%26 315
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%23 193
NASDAQ21.88%16 289
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group