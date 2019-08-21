Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Notification Letter and Request Form to Non-Registered Holders

(Note 2)

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(於開曼群島註冊成立的有限公司)

(Stock Code/股份代號: 1928)

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

August 22, 2019

Dear Non-Registered Holder (Note 1),

Sands China Ltd. (the "Company")

Notice of publication of 2019 Interim Report ("Current Corporate Communication")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communication are available on the Company 's website at www.sandschina.comand the website of HKEXnews (the "HKEXnews") at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communication by clicking "Investor Relations" on the home page of our website. Viewing them requires that you have Adobe® Reader® installed. You may also access the Current Corporate Communication by visiting the website of HKEXnews.

If you would like to receive the printed version of the Corporate Communications (including the Current Corporate Communication), please complete the Request Form on the reverse side (which may also be downloaded from the websites mentioned above) and send it to the Company c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "Hong Kong Share Registrar") by post using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form. There is no need to affix a stamp when returning if posted in Hong Kong. If you are posting from outside Hong Kong, pleas e affix an appropriate stamp. The address of the Hong Kong Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. You may also send an email with a scanned copy of the completed Request Form to sandschina.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the Company's telephone hotline at +852 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.

By order of the Board

SANDS CHINA LTD.

Dylan James Williams

Company Secretary

Note 1: This letter is being sent to the non-registered holders of the shares of the Company, whose shares are held in the Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who have notified the Company through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that they wish to receive the Corporate Communications. If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form on its reverse side.

Note 2: Corporate Communications include but is not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditor's report and, where applicable, its summary financial report;

(b) the interim report and where applicable, its summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

致非登記股份持有人(附 註 1 )：

金沙 中國 有限 公司（「本公司 」）

2019 年中 期報告（「本次 公司通訊 文件 」）之發佈 通知

本 公 司 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 中 、 英 文 版 本 已 上 載 於 本 公 司 網 站 www.sandschina.com及 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 （「 披 露 易 」） 網 站 www.hkexnews.hk，歡迎 瀏覽。請 在本公司網站主頁 按「投資者關 係」一項，並需 使用已安裝 的 Adobe® Reader® 開 啟 ，或在披露易網 站瀏

覽有關文件。

如 閣 下欲 收 取公 司 通訊 文 件 ( 附 註 2) (包括 本 次公 司 通訊 文 件 )之 印刷 本， 請 閣 下 填妥 在 本函 背 面的 申請 表 格 (該 表格 亦 可於 上 述網 站 下

) ，並使用申 請表格下方 的 郵寄 標籤寄回， 如 在 香 港 投 寄 ， 毋 須 貼 上 郵 票 ； 如 在 香 港 以 外 地 方 投 寄 ， 請 貼 上 適 當 的 郵 票 ， 申請表格請寄回香 港中央證券登 記有限公司（「香港證 券登記處 」），地址為香港灣仔皇后大道 東 183 號合和中心 17M 樓。 閣下亦 可把 已填妥之申請表格 的掃描副本電 郵至 sandschina.ecom@computershare.com.hk 。

如對本函內容有任 何疑問，請致 電本公司電話熱線 +852 2862 8688，辦公時間為星期 一至五（公眾 假 期除外）上午 9 時 正至下午 6 時 正。

承 董 事 會 命

金 沙 中 國 有 限 公 司 韋狄龍

公 司 秘 書

2 0 1 9 年 8 月 2 2 日

附註 1：本函件乃向本公司之非登記股份持有人發出，該等人士的股份存放於中央結算及交收系統(中央結算系統)，並已經透過香港中央結算有限公司通知本公司，他們希望收到公司通訊 文件。如果 閣下已出售或轉讓所持有的本公司股份，則無需要理會本函件及其背面的申請表格。

附註 2：公司通訊文件包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告、年度財務報表連同核數師報告及如適用，財務摘要報告；(b)中期報告及如適用，中期摘要報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通 函；及(f)委任代表表格。