Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Notification Letter and Request Form to Non-Registered Shareholders

*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

（於百慕達註冊成立之有限公司）

(Stock Code: 234)

（股份代號：234）

NOTIFICATION LETTER 通 知 函 件

23 August 2019

Dear Non-registered Shareholder (Note 1),

New Century Group Hong Kong Limited (the "Company")

Notice of publication of (i) Circular dated 23 August 2019; and (ii) Notice of Special General Meeting (the "Current Corporate Communications")

Please be informed that the Current Corporate Communications of the Company, in both English and Chinese, are available on the Company's website at www.ncgrp.com.hk and the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (the "HKEx") at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communications through the Company's website (by clicking "Investor Relations") or browsing through the HKEx's website.

If you wish to receive the Current Corporate Communications in printed form, please complete and sign the Request Form on the reverse side of this letter and return it by post or by hand to the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong (the "Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar"), Tricor Tengis Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong. If you post your Request Form in Hong Kong, you may use the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form and need not affix a stamp on the envelope when returning your Request Form. If you are mailing from overseas, please affix an appropriate stamp. You may also send an email with a scanned copy of the Request Form to newcentury-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com. The Current Corporate Communications in printed form will be sent to you free of charge upon receipt of your request.

Please note that by completing and returning the Request Form to request for the Current Corporate Communications in printed form, you will expressly indicate that you prefer to receive all future corporate communications (Note 2) (the "Corporate Communications") of the Company in printed form, until you notify the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar to the contrary or you cease to hold any shares of the Company.

Should you have any queries relating to this letter, please call the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar's enquiry hotline at (852) 2980 1333 during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

NEW CENTURY GROUP HONG KONG LIMITED

Ng Wee Keat

Chairman

Notes:

This letter is addressed to the Company's non-registered shareholder, which means such person or company whose shares are held in the Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that such person or company wishes to receive Corporate Communications. If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form on the reverse side. Corporate Communication refers to any document issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of holders of any of its securities, including but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditor's report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and

(f) a proxy form.

* For identification purpose only

各位非登記股東（附註1）：

新世紀集團香港有限公司*（「本公司」）

(i)日期為二零一九年八月二十三日之通函；及(ii)股東特別大會通告（「本次公司通訊」）的發佈通知

謹通知 閣下本公司之本次公司通訊的英文及中文版本已於本公司網站www.ncgrp.com.hk及香港交易及結算所有限公司（「香港交易所」） 網站www.hkexnews.hk上登載。 閣下可透過本公司網站（按「投資者關係」一項）擷取或在香港交易所網站瀏覽本次公司通訊。

如 閣下擬收取本次公司通訊的印刷本，請填妥及簽署本函背面的申請表格後，將申請表格以郵寄或人手送遞方式交回本公司於香港的 股份過戶登記分處（「香港股份過戶登記分處」），卓佳登捷時有限公司，地址為香港皇后大道東183號合和中心54樓。倘 閣下於香港投寄 申請表格，可使用申請表格底部之郵寄標籤寄回，而毋須在信封上貼上郵票。若 閣下於海外投寄，則請貼上適當的郵票。 閣下 亦可把已填妥之申請表格的掃描副本電郵至newcentury-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com。待收到 閣下的要求後，本次公司通訊的印刷本將免費 發送予 閣下。

請注意，當 閣下填妥及交回申請表格以索取本次公司通訊的印刷本後，即表示 閣下確認擬收取本公司日後所有公司通訊（附註2 ） （「公司通訊」）的印刷本，直至 閣下通知香港股份過戶登記分處作另外之安排或 閣下停止持有本公司的任何股份為止。

如 閣下對本函有任何疑問，請於辦公時間內（星期一至星期五（香港公眾假期除外）上午九時正至下午五時正），致電香港股份過戶登記 分處的電話熱線(852) 2980 1333查詢。

代表

新世紀集團香港有限公司

黃偉傑

主席

謹啟

二零一九年八月二十三日

附註：

本函件乃向本公司非登記股東發出。非登記股東指其股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，而彼等已透過香港中央結算有限公司不時通知 本公司，表示希望收到本公司的公司通訊。倘 閣下已出售或轉讓所持有的本公司股份，則無需理會本函件及背面的申請表格。 公司通訊指本公司發出或將予發出以供其任何證券的持有人參照或採取行動之任何文件，其中包括但不限於： (a) 董事會報告、其年度賬目連同核數 師報告及（如適用）其財務摘要報告； (b) 中期報告及（如適用）其中期摘要報告； (c) 會議通告； (d) 上市文件； (e) 通函；及 (f) 代表委任表格。