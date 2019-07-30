Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Notification Letter and Request Form to Non-registered Shareholders - Notice of publication of (1) 2018/2019 Annual Report and (2) Circular in relation to the proposed grant of general mandates to issue and buy-back shares, proposed re-election of retiring directors, proposed amendments to the articles of association and notice of annual general meeting

07/30/2019 | 10:10am EDT

LIPPO CHINA RESOURCES LIMITED

力 寶 華 潤 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

（於香港註冊成立之有限公司）

Stock code 股份代號：156

NOTIFICATION LETTER 通知信函

31 July 2019

Dear Non-registered Shareholders(Note 1),

Notification of publication of (1) 2018/2019 Annual Report and (2) the Circular in relation to the proposed grant of general mandates to issue and buy-back shares, proposed re-election of retiring directors, proposed amendments to the articles of association and notice of annual general meeting (together, the "Current Corporate Communications")

The Current Corporate Communications of Lippo China Resources Limited (the "Company"), in both English and Chinese versions, are now available on the website of the Company at www.lcr.com.hk and the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communications by clicking the "Financial Information" and the "Investor Information" sections of the Company's website or by searching under "Listed Company Information" on the Stock Exchange's website.

If you wish to receive the printed copies of the Current Corporate Communications, please complete the Request Form on the reverse side of this notification letter and return it to the Company's Registrar, Tricor Tengis Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong (the "Registrar") by post using the mailing label (for pre-paid postage in Hong Kong) at the bottom of the Request Form.

Please note that by completing and returning the Request Form to request for the printed copies of the Current Corporate Communications, you will expressly indicate that your instruction to receive a printed copy will apply to all future Corporate Communication(Note 2) of the Company to be sent to you until you notify the Registrar to the contrary or you cease to hold any shares of the Company.

Should you have any queries in relation to this notification letter, please contact the Customer Service Hotline of the Registrar at (852) 2980 1333 during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Lippo China Resources Limited

John Luen Wai Lee

Chief Executive Officer

Notes: (1) This notification letter is addressed to "Non-registered Shareholders" of the Company, which mean such persons or companies whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who have notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive Corporate Communication.

  1. "Corporate Communication" refers to any document issued or to be issued by the Company for information or action of holders of any of its securities, including but not limited to, the directors' report and annual accounts together with a copy of the auditor's report, the interim report, a notice of meeting, a listing document, a circular and a proxy form.

敬啟者：

120182019年年報及(2)載有有關建議賦予全面授權發行及購回股份、建議重選退任董事、建議修訂組織章程細則及股東週年大會通告之通函（統稱，「本次 公司通訊」）之發佈通知

力寶華潤有限公司（「本公司」）之本次公司通訊，備有英文及中文版本，已登載於本公司網站www.lcr.com.hk及香港聯合交易所有限公司（「聯交所」）網站 www.hkexnews.hk。 閣下可於本公司網站內按「財務資料」及「投資者資訊」或於聯交所網站在「上市公司公告」項下搜尋，以覽閱本次公司通訊。

如 閣下欲收取本次公司通訊之印刷本，請填妥本通知信函背面之申請表格及使用申請表格底部隨附之郵寄標籤（已預付在香港投寄之郵費）將申請表格寄回 本公司之過戶登記處卓佳登捷時有限公司，地址為香港皇后大道東183號合和中心54樓（「過戶登記處」）。

請注意，當 閣下填寫及寄回申請表格以索取本次公司通訊之印刷本後，即表示確認 閣下收取印刷本之指示將適用於本公司日後所有之公司通訊（附註2，直 至 閣下通知過戶登記處另外之安排或 閣下停止持有本公司之任何股份。

倘 閣下對本通知信函有任何疑問，請於辦公時間內（星期一至星期五上午9時至下午5時，公眾假期除外）致電過戶登記處之客戶服務熱線(852) 2980 1333查 詢。

此 致

列位非登記股東（附註1 台照

代表

力寶華潤有限公司

行政總裁

李聯煒

謹啟

2019731

附註： (1) 本通知信函乃向本公司之「非登記股東」發出。「非登記股東」指其股份存放於中央結算及交收系統(CCASS)及透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本公司索取公司通訊之人士 或公司。

  1. 「公司通訊」乃指由本公司發出或將予發出以供其任何證券之持有人參照或採取行動之任何文件，其中包括但不限於董事會報告及年度賬目（連同核數師報告）、中期報告、 會議通告、上市文件、通函及代表委任表格。

Request Form

申請表格

To: Lippo China Resources Limited (the "Company")

致： 力寶華潤有限公司（「本公司」）

c/o Tricor Tengis Limited

卓佳登捷時有限公司轉交

Level 54, Hopewell Centre

香港皇后大道東183

183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong

合和中心54

I/We would like to receive (1) 2018/2019 Annual Report and (2) the Circular in relation to the proposed grant of general mandates to issue and buy-back shares, proposed re-election of retiring directors, proposed amendments to the articles of association and notice of annual general meeting (together, the "Current Corporate Communications") and all future Corporate Communication(Note 1) of the Company in printed copy.

本人╱吾等要求索取本公司之(1)20182019年年報及(2)載有有關建議賦予全面授權發行及購回股份、建議重選退任董事、 建議修訂組織章程細則及股東週年大會通告之通函（統稱，「本次公司通訊」）及日後刊發之所有公司通訊（附註1之印刷本。

Signature:

Date:

簽署：

日期：

Name:

姓名：

(English 英文)

(Chinese 中文)

(in BLOCK LETTERS 請以正楷填寫)

Contact Phone

Number:

聯絡電話：

Notes 附註：

  1. "Corporate Communication" refers to any document issued or to be issued by the Company for information or action of holders of any of its securities, including but not limited to, the directors' report and annual accounts together with a copy of the auditor's report, the interim report, a notice of meeting, a listing document, a circular and a proxy form.

「公司通訊」乃指由本公司發出或將予發出以供其任何證券之持有人參照或採取行動之任何文件，其中包括但不限於董事會報告及年度賬目（連同核數師 報告）、中期報告、會議通告、上市文件、通函及代表委任表格。

  1. By completing and returning this Request Form to request for the printed copies of the Current Corporate Communications, you have expressly indicated that you prefer to receive all future Corporate Communication of the Company in printed copy.
    當 閣下填寫及寄回本申請表格以索取本次公司通訊之印刷本後，即表示 閣下確認擬收取本公司日後刊發之所有公司通訊之印刷本。

(Please cut along the dotted line 請沿虛線剪下)

Please cut the mailing label and stick this on an envelope

to return this Request Form to us.

No postage stamp is required for local mailing.

當 閣下寄回此申請表格時，請將此郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

如在本港投寄， 閣下無需支付郵費或貼上郵票。

Mailing Label 郵寄標籤

Tricor Tengis Limited

卓佳登捷時有限公司

Freepost No. 簡便回郵號碼：37

Hong Kong 香港

Lippo China Resources Limited (156)

力寶華潤有限公司

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 30 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2019 14:09:03 UTC
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 17 229 M
EBIT 2019 12 113 M
Net income 2019 10 385 M
Finance 2019 13 590 M
Yield 2019 2,76%
P/E ratio 2019 32,2x
P/E ratio 2020 27,7x
EV / Sales2019 18,6x
EV / Sales2020 13,3x
Capitalization 334 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 299,17  HKD
Last Close Price 265,00  HKD
Spread / Highest target 30,6%
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED15.92%42 532
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC17.06%49 722
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE61.05%27 901
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG18.49%25 380
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%23 025
NASDAQ20.22%16 019
