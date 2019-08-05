Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Notification Letter and Request Form to Non-registered holders - Notice of Publication of Circular of the Scrip Dividend Scheme In Relation To The Final Dividend For The Year Ended 31 March 2019

JOHNSON ELECTRIC HOLDINGS LIMITED

德 昌 電 機 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

（在百慕達註冊成立之有限公司）

（Stock Code 股份代號：179）

NOTIFICATION LETTER 通知信函

6 August 2019

Dear Non-registered holder (Note),

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited "( Company")

Notice of Publication of Circular of the Scrip Dividend Scheme In Relation To The Final Dividend For The Year Ended 31 March 2019 " ( Current Corporate Communication " )

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communication are available on the Company's website at www.johnsonelectric.comand the HKEXnews website at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communication by clicking ''Investor Relations'' under ''Company'' on the home page of the Company's website and viewing them through Adobe® Reader® or browsing through the HKEXnews website.

If you wish to receive printed version(s) of the Current Corporate Communication, please complete the Request Form on the reverse side of this letter and return it to the Company's registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (''Hong Kong Share Registrar'') by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (no need to affix a stamp if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp). The address of the Hong Kong Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.johnsonelectric.comor the HKEXnews website at www.hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please call the telephone hotline of the Hong Kong Share Registrar at

2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays or send an email to johnsonelectric.ecom@computershare.com.hk .

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

Lai-Chu Cheng

Company Secretary

Note: This letter is addressed to Non-registered holders of the Company (''Non-registered holder'' means such person or company whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive Corporate Communications). If you have sold or transferred your shares of the Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form on the reverse side.

各位非登記持有人（ 附 註 ）：

德昌電機控股有限公司（「本公司」）

截至 2019 年 3 月 31 日止年度末期股息的以股代息計劃通函（「本次公司通訊」）之發佈通知

本公司的本次公司通訊的中、英文版本已上載於本公司網站( www.johnsonelectric.com)及「披露易」網站( www.hkexnews.hk)，歡迎瀏覽。 請在本公司網站主頁「公司」項下按「投資者關係」，並使用Adobe® Reader® 開啟查閱或在「披露易」網站瀏覽本次公司通訊。

如 閣下欲收取本次公司通訊印刷本，請填妥在本函背面的申請表格，並使用申請表格底部隨附之郵寄標籤寄回本公司之股份過戶登記處香港 中央證券登記有限公司（「香港證券登記處」）（如在香港投寄，毋須貼上郵票；否則，請貼上適當的郵票）。香港證券登記處地址為香港灣仔皇后 大道東183號合和中心17M樓。申請表格亦可於本公司網站( www.johnsonelectric.com)或「披露易」網站( www.hkexnews.hk)內下載。

如對本函內容有任何疑問，請致電香港證券登記處的電話熱線(852) 2862 8688，辦公時間為星期一至星期五（香港公眾假期除外）上午9時正至 下午6時正或電郵至 johnsonelectric.ecom@computershare.com.hk。

代表

德昌電機控股有限公司

公司秘書

鄭麗珠

謹啟

2019年8月6日