Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Notification Letter and Request Form to Registered Holders - Notice of Publication of 2019 Interim Report

Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology Co., Ltd.*

上海昊海生物科技股份有限公司

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

（於中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司）

(Stock Code 股份代號: 6826)

NOTIFICATION LETTER 通知信函

19 August 2019

Dear Registered Shareholder(s),

Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology Co., Ltd.* (the "Company")

Notice of Publication of 2019 Interim Report (the "Current Corporate Communication")

The Chinese and English versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communication are available on the Company's website at www.3healthcare.comand The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited's website at www.hkexnews.hk(the "HKEx's website") and the arranged printed version(s) of the Current Corporate Communication is/are enclosed (if applicable). You may access the Current Corporate Communication through the Company's website or the HKEx's website or by referring to the attached printed version(s) (if applicable).

You may at any time choose to receive free of charge Corporate Communications (Note) either in printed form (English version only, Chinese version only or both English and Chinese versions) or to read the Company's Corporate Communications from the Company's website or the HKEx's website (the "Website Version"), notwithstanding any wish to the contrary previously conveyed to the Company. If you want to receive a printed version of the Current Corporate Communication, please complete and sign Part A of the request form (the "Request Form") on the reverse side and return it by post using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (a stamp is not needed if posted in Hong Kong) or by hand delivery to the Company c/o the Company's Hong Kong share registrar (the "H share registrar"), Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. You may also send your request (specifying your name, address and request) via email to shhaohaibiotech.ecom@computershare.com.hkor write to the H share registrar.

If you would like to change your means of receipt or choice of language of the Company's future Corporate Communications, please complete Part B of the Request Form on the reserve side and return it to the Company c/o the H share registrar by the abovementioned means. You may also send your request (specifying your name, address and request) via email to shhaohaibiotech.ecom@computershare.com.hkor write to the H share registrar. Even if you have chosen to receive the Website Version of all future Corporate Communications but for any reason you have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Current Corporate Communication, the Company will promptly upon your request send the Current Corporate Communication to you in printed form free of charge.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the telephone hotline of the Company's H share registrar at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays or send an email to shhaohaibiotech.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

By order of the Board of Directors Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology Co., Ltd. Hou Yongtai Chairman Notes: Corporate Communications mean any documents issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of holders of any of its securities, including but not limited to (a) the director's report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) interim reports and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) notices of meetings; (d) listing documents; (e) circulars; (f) proxy forms and (g) reply slips.

各位登記持有人：

上海昊海生物科技股份有限公司（「本公司」）

二零一九年中期報告（「本次公司通訊」）之發佈通知

本公司本次公司通訊的中、英文版本已上載於本公司網站 www.3healthcare.com 及香港聯合交易所有限公司網站 www.hkexnews.hk（「聯交所網站」） 及按安排附上本次公司通訊之印刷本（如適用）。 閣下可在本公司網站或在聯交所網站閱覽本次公司通訊、或參考隨附之印刷本（如適用）。

儘管 閣下早前曾向本公司作出公司通訊(註)收取方式或語言版本的選擇，但仍可以隨時更改有關選擇，轉為免費收取印刷本（僅收取英文印刷本、僅收取中文印刷 本或同時收取英文及中文印刷本）或通過本公司網站或聯交所網站瀏覽本公司之公司通訊（「網上方式」）。如 閣下欲收取本次公司通訊的印刷本，請填妥在本函 背面的申請表格（「申請表格」）的甲部，並使用申請表格底部隨附之郵寄標籤（如在香港投寄則無須貼上郵票）將填妥及簽署後的申請表格寄回，或親手交回本 公司之香港股份過戶登記處（「H 股股份過戶登記處」）香港中央證券登記有限公司，地址為香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號合和中心 17M 樓。 閣下同時亦可將申請 （註明 閣下的姓名、地址及要求）以電郵方式發送到 shhaohaibiotech.ecom@computershare.com.hk或以書面方式通知 H 股股份過戶登記處。

如 閣下需要更改公司通訊收取方式或語言版本的選擇，請填妥在本函背面的申請表格的乙部，並以上述方式，通過 H 股股份過戶登記處送達本公司。 閣下同時 亦可將申請（註明 閣下的姓名、地址及要求）以電郵方式發送到 shhaohaibiotech.ecom@computershare.com.hk或以書面方式通知 H 股股份過戶登記處，以更 改日後公司通訊之收取方式及語言版本之選擇。如 閣下已選擇以網上方式收取日後之公司通訊，但因任何理由以致收取本次公司通訊之網上版本或登入本公司網 站出現困難，我們將應 閣下要求盡快向 閣下寄上所要求的本次公司通訊的印刷本，費用全免。

如對以上內容有任何疑問，請致電本公司之 H 股股份過戶登記處電話熱線(852) 2862 8688，辦公時間為星期一至五（公眾假期除外）上午 9 時正至下 午 6 時正，或電郵至 shhaohaibiotech.ecom@computershare.com.hk。

承董事會命

上海昊海生物科技股份有限公司

主席

侯永泰

2 0 1 9 年 8 月 1 9 日

註： 公司通訊乃指公司發出或將予發出以供其任何證券持有人參照或採取行動的任何文件，其中包括但不限於：（a）董事會報告、年度賬目連同核數師報告 以及（如適用）財務摘要報告；（b）中期報告及（如適用）中期摘要報告；（c）會議通告；（d）上市文件；（e）通函；（f）代表委任表格及（g）回執。

