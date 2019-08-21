Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Notification Letter and Request Form to Registered Shareholders

08/21/2019

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(於開曼群島註冊成立的有限公司)

(Stock Code/股份代號: 1928)

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

August 22, 2019

Dear Shareholder,

Sands China Ltd. (the "Company")

  • Notice of publication of 2019 Interim Report ("Current Corporate Communication")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communication are available on the Company's website at www.sandschina.comand the website of HKEXnews (the "HKEXnews") at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communication by clicking "Investor Relations" on the home page of our website. Viewing them requires that you have Adobe® Reader® installed. You may also access the Current Corporate Communication by visiting the website of HKEXnews.

Shareholders may at any time choose to receive, free of charge, the Corporate Communications (Note) (including the Current Corporate Communication) either in printed form, or read the website version; and either the English language version only, the Chines e language version only or both language versions, notwithstanding any previous request conveyed to the Company. If you want to receive the printed version of the Current Corporate Communication, please complete the Request Form on the reverse side (which may also be downloaded from the websites mentioned above) and send it to the Company c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "Hong Kong Share Registrar") by post using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form. There is no nee d to affix a stamp when returning if posted in Hong Kong. If you are posting from outside Hong Kong, please affix an appropriate s tamp. The address of the Hong Kong Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. You may also send an email with a scanned copy of the completed Request Form to sandschina.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

If you would like to change your choice of language or means of receipt of the Company's Corporate Communications in future, please write or send an email to the Company at sandschina.ecom@computershare.com.hkc/o the Hong Kong Share Registrar. Even if you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to receive all future Corporate Communications via our website but for any reason you have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Current Corporate Communication, the Company will promptly, upon your request, send the Current Corporate Communication to you in printed form free of charge.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the Company's telephone hotline at +852 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.

By order of the Board

SANDS CHINA LTD.

Dylan James Williams

Company Secretary

Note: Corporate Communications include but is not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditor's report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

致 股 東 ：

金 沙 中 國 有 限 公 司 （「 本 公 司 」）

  • 2 0 1 9 年 中 期 報 告 （「 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 」） 之 發 佈 通 知

本 公 司 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 中 、 英 文 版 本 已 上 載 於 本 公 司 網 站 www.sandschina.com及 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 （「 披 露 易 」） 網 站 www.hkexnews.hk， 歡 迎 瀏 覽 。 請 在 本 公 司 網 站 主 頁 按 「 投 資 者 關 係 」 一 項 ， 並 需 使 用 已 安 裝 的 Adobe® Reader® 開 啟 ， 或 在 披

露 易 網 站 瀏 覽 有 關 文 件 。

儘 管 閣 下 早 前 曾 向 本 公 司 作 出 公 司 通 訊 文 件 ( 附 註 ) （ 包 括 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 ） 收 取 方 式 或 語 言 版 本 的 選 擇 ， 但 仍 可 以 隨 時 更 改 有 關 選 擇 ， 轉 為 以 印 刷 本 或 網 上 方 式 收 取 及 只 收 取 英 文 印 刷 本 、 或 只 收 取 中 文 印 刷 本 、 或 同 時 收 取 中 、 英 文 印 刷 本 ， 費 用 全 免 。 如 閣 下 欲 收 取 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 之 印 刷 本 ， 請 閣 下 填 妥 在 本 函 背 面 的 申 請 表 格 （ 該表 格亦 可於 上述 網站下 載）， 並 使 用 申 請 表 格 下 方 的 郵 寄 標 籤 寄 回 ， 如 在 香 港 投 寄 ， 毋 須 貼 上 郵 票 ； 如 在 香 港 以 外 地 方 投 寄 ， 請 貼 上 適 當 的 郵 票 ，

申 請 表 格 請 寄 回 香 港 中 央 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司（「 香 港 證 券 登 記 處 」）， 地 址 為 香 港 灣 仔 皇 后 大 道 東 1 8 3 號 合 和 中 心 1 7 M 樓 。 閣 下 亦 可 把 已 填 妥 之 申 請 表 格 的 掃 描 副 本 電 郵 至 sandschina.ecom@computershare.com.hk

如 欲 更 改 日 後 收 取 公 司 通 訊 文 件 之 語 言 版 本 及 收 取 途 徑 之 選 擇 ， 請 以 書 面 或 以 電 郵 方 式 sandschina.ecom@computershare.com.hk送 交 到 香 港 證 券 登 記 處 。 如 閣 下 已 選 擇 以 網 上 方 式 收 取 日 後 公 司 通 訊 文 件 （ 或 被 視 為 已 同 意 以 網 上 方 式 收 取 ）， 但 因 任 何 理 由 未 能 閱 覽 載 於 網 站 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 ， 閣 下 只 要 提 出 要 求 ， 本 公 司 將 盡 快 向 閣 下 寄 上 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 的 印 刷 版 本 ， 費 用 全 免 。

如 對 本 函 內 容 有 任 何 疑 問 ， 請 致 電 本 公 司 電 話 熱 線 + 8 5 2 2 8 6 2 8 6 8 8 ， 辦 公 時 間 為 星 期 一 至 五 （ 公 眾 假 期 除 外 ） 上 午 9 時 正 至 下 午 6 時 正 。

承 董 事 會 命

金 沙 中 國 有 限 公 司 韋 狄龍 公 司 秘 書

2 0 1 9 8 2 2

附註：公司通訊文件包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告、年度財務報表連同核數師報告及如適用，財務摘要報告；(b)中期報告及如適用，中期摘要報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通 函；及(f)委任代表表格。

CCS6128 SCLH

Request Form 申請表格

To: Sands China Ltd. (the "Company") (Stock Code: 1928)

c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "Hong Kong Share Registrar")

17M Floor

Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East Wanchai, Hong Kong

致： 金沙中國有限公司（「公司」） （股份代號：1928

經香港中央證券登記有限公司 (「香港證券登記處」)

香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號 合和中心 17M

I/We have already chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to read the Corporate Communications (as defined in the notification

  • letter on the reverse side) via the Company's website at www.sandschina.comor the website of HKEXnews at www.hkexnews.hkand I/we would like to receive a printed version of the Current Corporate Communication now. Please send the same to the address provided below:
    本人／我們已選擇 (或被視為已同意) 瀏覽本公司網站 www.sandschina.com或香港交易所披露易網站 www.hkexnews.hk
    所登載之公司通訊文件 (定義見背面之通知信函)，但現在希望收取本次公司通訊文件之印刷本。請郵寄至以下地址：

Name(s) of Shareholder(s)#

Contact telephone number

股東姓名#

聯絡電話號碼

(Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫)

Address#

地址#

(Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫)

Signature

Date

簽名

日期

  • You are required to fill in the details if you download this Request Form from the Company's website.
    假如你從公司網站下載本申請表格，請必須填上有關資料。

Notes 附註：

  1. Please complete all your details clearly.
    請 閣下 清楚填 妥所有 資料。
  2. If your shares are held in joint names, the shareholder whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding should sign on this Request Form in order to be valid.
    如 屬聯名 股東， 則本申 請表格 須由該名 於本公 司股東 名冊上 就聯名 持有股份 其姓名 位列首 位的股 東簽署 ，方為有 效。
  3. Any Request Form with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
    如 未有在 本申請 表格內 簽署、 或在其他 方面填 寫不正 確，則 本 表格 將會作廢 。
  4. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any other instructions given on this Request Form.
    為 免存疑 ，任何 在本申 請表格 上的其他 指示， 本公司 將不予 處理。
  5. Please note that both printed English and Chinese versions of all the Company's Corporate Communications that we have sent to our shareholders in the past 12 months are available from the Company on request. They are also available on the Company's website www.sandschina.comfor five years from the date of first publication.
    本 公司備 有於過 去 12個月 曾寄發 予股東 的公司 通訊文 件的中、英 文版印 刷本 以供索 閱。該 等通 訊文件 亦由首 次登 載日期 起計，持續 5年 載於本公 司 網站 www.sandschina.com上 。
    The Current Corporate Communication refers to the publication of 2019 Interim Report of the Company.
    本申請表格所提及之本次公司通訊文件指本公司2019年中期報告。

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

22082019 1 0

閣下寄回此申請表格時，請將右方的郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票。

Please cut out the mailing label on the right and affix it to the

envelope in order to return this Request Form to us.

No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

郵寄標籤 MAILING LABEL

香港中央證券登記有限公司

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

簡便回郵號碼 Freepost No. 37

香港 Hong Kong

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 09:42:01 UTC
