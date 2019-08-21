Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Notification Letter and Request Form to Registered Shareholders

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(於開曼群島註冊成立的有限公司)

(Stock Code/股份代號: 1928)

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

August 22, 2019

Dear Shareholder,

Sands China Ltd. (the "Company")

Notice of publication of 2019 Interim Report ("Current Corporate Communication")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communication are available on the Company's website at www.sandschina.comand the website of HKEXnews (the "HKEXnews") at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communication by clicking "Investor Relations" on the home page of our website. Viewing them requires that you have Adobe® Reader® installed. You may also access the Current Corporate Communication by visiting the website of HKEXnews.

Shareholders may at any time choose to receive, free of charge, the Corporate Communications (Note) (including the Current Corporate Communication) either in printed form, or read the website version; and either the English language version only, the Chines e language version only or both language versions, notwithstanding any previous request conveyed to the Company. If you want to receive the printed version of the Current Corporate Communication, please complete the Request Form on the reverse side (which may also be downloaded from the websites mentioned above) and send it to the Company c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "Hong Kong Share Registrar") by post using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form. There is no nee d to affix a stamp when returning if posted in Hong Kong. If you are posting from outside Hong Kong, please affix an appropriate s tamp. The address of the Hong Kong Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. You may also send an email with a scanned copy of the completed Request Form to sandschina.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

If you would like to change your choice of language or means of receipt of the Company's Corporate Communications in future, please write or send an email to the Company at sandschina.ecom@computershare.com.hkc/o the Hong Kong Share Registrar. Even if you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to receive all future Corporate Communications via our website but for any reason you have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Current Corporate Communication, the Company will promptly, upon your request, send the Current Corporate Communication to you in printed form free of charge.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the Company's telephone hotline at +852 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.

By order of the Board

SANDS CHINA LTD.

Dylan James Williams

Company Secretary

Note: Corporate Communications include but is not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditor's report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

致 股 東 ：

金 沙 中 國 有 限 公 司 （「 本 公 司 」）

2 0 1 9 年 中 期 報 告 （「 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 」） 之 發 佈 通 知

本 公 司 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 中 、 英 文 版 本 已 上 載 於 本 公 司 網 站 www.sandschina.com及 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 （「 披 露 易 」） 網 站 www.hkexnews.hk， 歡 迎 瀏 覽 。 請 在 本 公 司 網 站 主 頁 按 「 投 資 者 關 係 」 一 項 ， 並 需 使 用 已 安 裝 的 Adobe® Reader® 開 啟 ， 或 在 披

露 易 網 站 瀏 覽 有 關 文 件 。

儘 管 閣 下 早 前 曾 向 本 公 司 作 出 公 司 通 訊 文 件 ( 附 註 ) （ 包 括 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 ） 收 取 方 式 或 語 言 版 本 的 選 擇 ， 但 仍 可 以 隨 時 更 改 有 關 選 擇 ， 轉 為 以 印 刷 本 或 網 上 方 式 收 取 及 只 收 取 英 文 印 刷 本 、 或 只 收 取 中 文 印 刷 本 、 或 同 時 收 取 中 、 英 文 印 刷 本 ， 費 用 全 免 。 如 閣 下 欲 收 取 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 之 印 刷 本 ， 請 閣 下 填 妥 在 本 函 背 面 的 申 請 表 格 （ 該表 格亦 可於 上述 網站下 載）， 並 使 用 申 請 表 格 下 方 的 郵 寄 標 籤 寄 回 ， 如 在 香 港 投 寄 ， 毋 須 貼 上 郵 票 ； 如 在 香 港 以 外 地 方 投 寄 ， 請 貼 上 適 當 的 郵 票 ，

申 請 表 格 請 寄 回 香 港 中 央 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司（「 香 港 證 券 登 記 處 」）， 地 址 為 香 港 灣 仔 皇 后 大 道 東 1 8 3 號 合 和 中 心 1 7 M 樓 。 閣 下 亦 可 把 已 填 妥 之 申 請 表 格 的 掃 描 副 本 電 郵 至 sandschina.ecom@computershare.com.hk。

如 欲 更 改 日 後 收 取 公 司 通 訊 文 件 之 語 言 版 本 及 收 取 途 徑 之 選 擇 ， 請 以 書 面 或 以 電 郵 方 式 sandschina.ecom@computershare.com.hk送 交 到 香 港 證 券 登 記 處 。 如 閣 下 已 選 擇 以 網 上 方 式 收 取 日 後 公 司 通 訊 文 件 （ 或 被 視 為 已 同 意 以 網 上 方 式 收 取 ）， 但 因 任 何 理 由 未 能 閱 覽 載 於 網 站 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 ， 閣 下 只 要 提 出 要 求 ， 本 公 司 將 盡 快 向 閣 下 寄 上 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 的 印 刷 版 本 ， 費 用 全 免 。

如 對 本 函 內 容 有 任 何 疑 問 ， 請 致 電 本 公 司 電 話 熱 線 + 8 5 2 2 8 6 2 8 6 8 8 ， 辦 公 時 間 為 星 期 一 至 五 （ 公 眾 假 期 除 外 ） 上 午 9 時 正 至 下 午 6 時 正 。

承 董 事 會 命

金 沙 中 國 有 限 公 司 韋 狄龍 公 司 秘 書

2 0 1 9 年 8 月 2 2 日

附註：公司通訊文件包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告、年度財務報表連同核數師報告及如適用，財務摘要報告；(b)中期報告及如適用，中期摘要報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通 函；及(f)委任代表表格。