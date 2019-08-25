Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Notification Letter and Request Form to Registered Shareholders

(N ot e)

中國石油化工股份有限公司

CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION

（在中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司）

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

（股份代碼：00386）

(Stock Code: 00386)

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

25 August 2019

Dear Shareholder,

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (the "Company")

Notice of Publication of Interim Report ("Current Corporate Communications")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communications are available on t he Company's website at http://www.sinopec.com/listco/and the HKEXnews' website at www.hkexnews.hk, or the arranged printed form(s) of Current Corporate Communications is enclosed (if applicable). You may access the Current Corporate Communications on the home page of our website or browsing through the HKEXnews' website and viewing them require Adobe® Reader®.

Shareholders may at any time choose to receive free of charge Corporate Communications either in printed form, or read the website version; and either in English language version only, Chinese language version only or both language versions, notwithstanding any wish to the contr ary they have previously conveyed to the Company. If you want to receive another printed version of the Current Corporate Communications, or you would like to change your choice of language or means of receipt of the Company's Corporate Communications in future. Please com plete the Request Form in reverse side and send it to the Company c/o Hong Kong Registrars Limited (the "Hong Kong Share Registrar"), using the mailing label and need not to affix a stamp when returning (i f posted in Hong Kong). Otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp. The address of Hong Kong Share Registrar i s 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong. You may also send email with a scanned copy of this Form to sinopec.ecom@computershare.com.hk. The Request Form may also be do wnloaded from the Company's website at http://www.sinopec.com/listco/or the HKEXnews' website at www.hkexnews.hk.

Even if you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to receive all future Corporate Communications via Website version but for any reason you have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Current Corporate Communications, the Company w ill promptly upon your request send the Current Corporate Communications to you in printed form free of charge.

Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please call the service hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m . to 6:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

Huang Wensheng

Vice President and Secretary to the Board of Directors

Note: Corporate Communications includes but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

各 位 股 東 ：

中 國 石 油 化 工 股 份 有 限 公 司 （「 本 公 司 」）

中 期 報 告 （「 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 」） 之 發 佈 通 知

本 公 司 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 中 、 英 文 版 本 已 上 載 於 本 公 司 網 站 ( http://www.sinopec.com/listco/) 及 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 ( www.hkexnews.hk)， 歡 迎 瀏 覽 。 或 按 安 排 附 上 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 之 印 刷 本 ( 如 適 用 )。 請 在 本 公 司 網 站 或 在 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 使 用 A d o b e ® R e a d e r ® 開 啟 並 瀏 覽 有 關 文 件 。

儘 管 閣 下 早 前 曾 向 本 公 司 作 出 公 司 通 訊 文 件 ( 附 註 ) 收 取 方 式 或 語 言 版 本 的 選 擇 ， 但 仍 可 以 隨 時 更 改 有 關 選 擇 ， 轉 為 以 印 刷 本 或 網 上 方 式 收 取 及 只 收 取 英 文 印 刷 本 、 或 只 收 取 中 文 印 刷 本 ； 或 同 時 收 取 中 、 英 文 印 刷 本 ， 費 用 全 免 。 如 閣 下 欲 收 取 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 之 另 一 語 言 印 刷 本 ， 或 欲 選 擇 有 別 於 閣 下 所 選 擇 的 公 司 通 訊 語 言 版 本 或 收 取 方 式 ， 以 更 改 日 後 收 取 公 司 通 訊 文 件 之 語 言 版 本 及 收 取 途 徑 之 選 擇 。 請 閣 下 填 妥 在 本 函 背 面 的 申 請 表 格 ， 並 使 用 隨 附 之 郵 寄 標 籤 寄 回，而 毋 須 貼 上 郵 票（ 如 在 香 港 投 寄 ）； 否 則 ， 請 貼 上 適 當 的 郵 票 ， 申 請 表 格 請 寄 回 香 港 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司 （「 香 港 證 券 登 記 處 」）， 地 址 為 香 港 灣 仔 皇 后 大 道

1 8 3 號 合 和 中 心 1 7 M 樓 。 你 亦 可 把 已 填 妥 之 申 請 表 格 的 掃 描 副 本 電 郵 到 sinopec.ecom@computershare.com.hk 。申 請 表 格 亦 可 於 本 公 司 網 站 ( http://www.sinopec.com/listco/ ) 或 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 ( www.hkexnews.hk ) 內 下 載 。

股 東 如 已 選 擇 以 網 上 方 式 收 取 日 後 公 司 通 訊 文 件 （ 或 被 視 為 已 同 意 以 網 上 方 式 收 取 ） 但 因 任 何 理 由 未 能 閱 覽 載 於 網 站 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 ， 股 東 只 要 提 出 要 求 ， 我 們 將 盡 快 向 閣 下 寄 上 所 要 求 的 有 關 文 件 的 印 刷 版 本 ， 費 用 全 免 。

閣 下 如 有 任 何 與 本 函 有 關 的 疑 問 ， 請 致 電 服 務 熱 線 ( 8 5 2 ) 2 8 6 2 8 6 8 8 ， 辦 公 時 間 為 星 期 一 至 五 （ 公 眾 假 期 除 外 ） 上 午 9 時 正 至 下 午 6 時 正 。

代 表

中 國 石 油 化 工 股 份 有 限 公 司

副 總 裁 、 董 事 會 秘 書

黃 文 生

謹 啟

2 0 1 9 年 8 月 2 5 日

附註：公司通訊文件包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告、年度財務報表連同核數師報告及如適用，財務摘要報告；(b)中期報告及如適用，中期摘要報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通 函；及(f)委任代表表格。

CPCH-28082019-1(0)

