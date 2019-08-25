Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Notification Letter and Request Form to Registered Shareholders

Log in
(N ot e)

中國石油化工股份有限公司

CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION

（在中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司）

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

（股份代碼：00386）

(Stock Code: 00386)

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

25 August 2019

Dear Shareholder,

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (the "Company")

  • Notice of Publication of Interim Report ("Current Corporate Communications")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communications are available on t he Company's website at http://www.sinopec.com/listco/and the HKEXnews' website at www.hkexnews.hk, or the arranged printed form(s) of Current Corporate Communications is enclosed (if applicable). You may access the Current Corporate Communications on the home page of our website or browsing through the HKEXnews' website and viewing them require Adobe® Reader®.

Shareholders may at any time choose to receive free of charge Corporate Communications either in printed form, or read the website version; and either in English language version only, Chinese language version only or both language versions, notwithstanding any wish to the contr ary they have previously conveyed to the Company. If you want to receive another printed version of the Current Corporate Communications, or you would like to change your choice of language or means of receipt of the Company's Corporate Communications in future. Please com plete the Request Form in reverse side and send it to the Company c/o Hong Kong Registrars Limited (the "Hong Kong Share Registrar"), using the mailing label and need not to affix a stamp when returning (i f posted in Hong Kong). Otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp. The address of Hong Kong Share Registrar i s 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong. You may also send email with a scanned copy of this Form to sinopec.ecom@computershare.com.hk. The Request Form may also be do wnloaded from the Company's website at http://www.sinopec.com/listco/or the HKEXnews' website at www.hkexnews.hk.

Even if you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to receive all future Corporate Communications via Website version but for any reason you have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Current Corporate Communications, the Company w ill promptly upon your request send the Current Corporate Communications to you in printed form free of charge.

Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please call the service hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m . to 6:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

Huang Wensheng

Vice President and Secretary to the Board of Directors

Note: Corporate Communications includes but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

各 位 股 東 ：

中 國 石 油 化 工 股 份 有 限 公 司 （「 本 公 司 」）

  • 中 期 報 告 （「 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 」） 之 發 佈 通 知

本 公 司 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 中 、 英 文 版 本 已 上 載 於 本 公 司 網 站 ( http://www.sinopec.com/listco/) 及 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 ( www.hkexnews.hk)， 歡 迎 瀏 覽 。 或 按 安 排 附 上 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 之 印 刷 本 ( 如 適 用 )。 請 在 本 公 司 網 站 或 在 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 使 用 A d o b e ® R e a d e r ® 開 啟 並 瀏 覽 有 關 文 件 。

儘 管 閣 下 早 前 曾 向 本 公 司 作 出 公 司 通 訊 文 件 ( 附 註 ) 收 取 方 式 或 語 言 版 本 的 選 擇 ， 但 仍 可 以 隨 時 更 改 有 關 選 擇 ， 轉 為 以 印 刷 本 或 網 上 方 式 收 取 及 只 收 取 英 文 印 刷 本 、 或 只 收 取 中 文 印 刷 本 ； 或 同 時 收 取 中 、 英 文 印 刷 本 ， 費 用 全 免 。 如 閣 下 欲 收 取 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 之 另 一 語 言 印 刷 本 ， 或 欲 選 擇 有 別 於 閣 下 所 選 擇 的 公 司 通 訊 語 言 版 本 或 收 取 方 式 ， 以 更 改 日 後 收 取 公 司 通 訊 文 件 之 語 言 版 本 及 收 取 途 徑 之 選 擇 。 請 閣 下 填 妥 在 本 函 背 面 的 申 請 表 格 ， 並 使 用 隨 附 之 郵 寄 標 籤 寄 回，而 毋 須 貼 上 郵 票（ 如 在 香 港 投 寄 ）； 否 則 ， 請 貼 上 適 當 的 郵 票 ， 申 請 表 格 請 寄 回 香 港 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司 （「 香 港 證 券 登 記 處 」）， 地 址 為 香 港 灣 仔 皇 后 大 道

  • 1 8 3 號 合 和 中 心 1 7 M 樓 。 你 亦 可 把 已 填 妥 之 申 請 表 格 的 掃 描 副 本 電 郵 到 sinopec.ecom@computershare.com.hk。申 請 表 格 亦 可 於 本 公 司 網 站 ( http://www.sinopec.com/listco/) 或 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 ( www.hkexnews.hk)內 下 載 。

股 東 如 已 選 擇 以 網 上 方 式 收 取 日 後 公 司 通 訊 文 件 （ 或 被 視 為 已 同 意 以 網 上 方 式 收 取 ） 但 因 任 何 理 由 未 能 閱 覽 載 於 網 站 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 ， 股 東 只 要 提 出 要 求 ， 我 們 將 盡 快 向 閣 下 寄 上 所 要 求 的 有 關 文 件 的 印 刷 版 本 ， 費 用 全 免 。

閣 下 如 有 任 何 與 本 函 有 關 的 疑 問 ， 請 致 電 服 務 熱 線 ( 8 5 2 ) 2 8 6 2 8 6 8 8 ， 辦 公 時 間 為 星 期 一 至 五 （ 公 眾 假 期 除 外 ） 上 午 9 時 正 至 下 午 6 時 正 。

代 表

中 國 石 油 化 工 股 份 有 限 公 司

副 總 裁 、 董 事 會 秘 書

黃 文 生

謹 啟

2 0 1 9 8 2 5

附註：公司通訊文件包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告、年度財務報表連同核數師報告及如適用，財務摘要報告；(b)中期報告及如適用，中期摘要報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通 函；及(f)委任代表表格。

CPCH-28082019-1(0)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CCS6400CPCH

Request Form 申請表格

To: China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation ("Company")

:

中國石油化工股份有限公司（「公司」）

(Stock Code: 00386)

（股份代號：00386

c/o Hong Kong Registrars Limited

經香港證券登記有限公司

17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East,

香港灣仔皇后大道東 183

Wan Chai, Hong Kong

合和中心 17M

I/We have already received a printed copy of the Current Corporate Communications in Chinese/English or have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to read the Current Corporate Communications posted on the Company's website, I/We would like to receive another printed version of the Current Corporate Communications of the Company as indicated below:

本人／我們已收取本次公司通訊文件之英文／中文印刷本或已選擇（或被視為已同意）瀏覽本公司網站所登載之本次公司通訊文件，但 現在希望以下列方式收取 貴公司本次公司通訊文件之另一語言印刷本：

(Please mark ONLY ONEXof the following boxes) (請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號)

I/We would like to receive a printed copy in English now.

本人／我們現在希望收取一份英文印刷本。

I/We would like to receive a printed copy in Chinese now.

本人／我們現在希望收取一份中文印刷本。

I/We would like to receive both the printed English and Chinese copies now.

本人／我們現在希望收取英文和中文各一份印刷本。

Name(s) of Shareholder(s)#

Signature

股東姓名#

簽名

(Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫)

Address# 地址#

(Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫)

Contact telephone number

Date

聯絡電話號碼

日期

  • You are required to fill in the details if you download this request form from the Company's Website.
    假如你從公司網站下載本申請表格，請必須填上有關資料。

Notes 備註

  1. Please complete all your details clearly.
    請 閣下清楚填妥所有資料。
  2. If your shares are held in joint names, the shareholder whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding should sign on this Request Form in order to be valid.
    如屬聯名股東，則本申請表格須由該名於本公司股東名冊上就聯名持有股份其姓名位列首位的股東簽署，方為有效。
  3. Any form with more than one box marked (X), with no box marked (X), with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
    如在本表格作出超過一項選擇、或未有作出選擇、或未有簽署、或在其他方面填寫不正確，則本表格將會作廢。
  4. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any special instructions written on this Request Form.
    為免存疑，任何在本申請表格上的額外手寫指示，本公司將不予處理。
  5. Please note that both printed English and Chinese versions of all the Company's Corporate Communications which we have sent to our Shareholders in the past 12 months are available from the
    Company on request. They are also available on the Company's website ( http://www.sinopec.com/listco/ ) for five years from the date of first publication.
    公司備有於過去 12 個月曾寄發予股東的公司通訊文件的中、英文版印刷本。該等通 訊文件亦由首次登載日期起計，持續 5 年載於公司網站(http://www.sinopec.com/listco/ )上。

28082019 1 0

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

閣下寄回此申請表格時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票。

Please cut the m ailing l abel and stick this on the envel ope

to return this Request Form to us.

No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong .

郵寄標籤 MAILING LABEL

香港證券登記有限公司

Hong Kong Registrars Limited 簡便回郵號碼 Freepost No. 37

香港 Hong Kong

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 25 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
