Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Notification Letter to Non-Registered Shareholders and Request Form - Notification of Publication of (i) Annual Report 2018/19, (ii) Circular, (iii) Notice of Annual General Meeting and (iv) Proxy Form

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/19/2019 | 06:25am EDT

SA SA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

莎 莎 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Cayman Islands with limited liability)

（於開曼群島註冊成立之有限公司）

(Stock Code 股份代號: 178)

NOTIFICATION LETTER 通知信函

22 July 2019

Dear Non-Registered Shareholders(Note 1),

Notification of Publication of (i) Annual Report 2018/19, (ii) Circular, (iii) Notice of Annual General Meeting and (iv) Proxy Form ("Current Corporate Communications")

The English and Chinese versions of the Current Corporate Communications of Sa Sa International Holdings Limited ("Company") are available on the Company's website at http://corp.sasa.comand the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited ("HKEx")'s website at http://www.hkexnews.hk. You may now access the Current Corporate Communications by clicking "Annual and Interim Reports" and "Communications with Shareholders and Investors" under "Investor Relations" on the home page of the Company's website.

If you wish to receive the Current Corporate Communications and all future Corporate Communications(Note 2) in printed form, please complete, sign and return the Request Form overleaf to Tricor Abacus Limited ("Tricor"), the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (no postage stamp is required if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix appropriate stamps), or by delivering it to Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong. The scanned copy of the duly completed and signed Request Form may also be returned to Tricor by email at sasa-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com. The Request Form may be downloaded from the Company's and HKEx's websites.

Please note that by completing and returning the Request Form for the printed version of the Current Corporate Communications, you will be taken to have expressly indicated that you prefer receiving all future Corporate Communications of the Company in printed version and in the language(s) selected.

Should you have any queries relating to this letter, please call Tricor's Customer Service Hotline at (852) 2980 1333 between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

Sa Sa International Holdings Limited

Notes: 1 This letter is addressed to the Company's Non-Registered Shareholders. Non-Registered Shareholder means such person or company whose shares in the Company are held in the Central Clearing and Settlement System and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that he/she/it wishes to receive Corporate Communications.

2 Corporate Communications refer to any document issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of holders of any securities of the Company, including but not limited to annual and interim reports, notice of meeting, listing document, circular and proxy form.

各位非登記股東（附註1

(i)2018/19年年報、(ii)通函、(iii)股東週年大會通告及(iv)代表委任表格（「本次公司通訊」）之刊發通知

莎莎國際控股有限公司（「本公司」）本次公司通訊之英文及中文版本現已登載於本公司網站(http://corp.sasa.com)及香港交易及結算所 有限公司（「港交所」）之披露易網站(http://www.hkexnews.hk)。 閣下可於本公司網站主頁「投資者關係」項下，選按「中期及年度報 告」及「與股東及投資者之溝通」閱覽本次公司通訊。

倘若 閣下欲收取本次公司通訊及所有日後公司通訊（附註2的印刷本，請填妥、簽署及寄回背頁之申請表格，並使用該申請表格 底部的郵寄標籤寄回本公司之香港股份登記及過戶分處卓佳雅柏勤有限公司（「卓佳」）（如在本港投寄，毋須貼上郵票；否則，請 貼上適當郵票），或交回香港皇后大道東183號合和中心54樓。 閣下亦可將已填妥及簽署的申請表格之掃瞄副本以電郵方式傳送 至sasa-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com。該申請表格可於本公司及港交所之網站下載。

請注意，當 閣下填寫及寄回申請表格以索取本次公司通訊的印刷本後，即表示 閣下確認擬收取本公司所有日後公司通訊的印 刷本及所選擇之語言版本。

任何有關本函件之垂詢，請致電卓佳之客戶服務熱線(852) 2980 1333，辦公時間為星期一至五（香港公眾假期除外）上午9時正至下 午5時正。

莎莎國際控股有限公司

2019722

附註： 1 此文件乃向本公司之非登記股東而發出。非登記股東指其於本公司之股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，透過香港中央結算有限公 司不時向本公司發出通知，希望收到公司通訊。

2 公司通訊指由本公司發出或將予發出以供本公司任何證券持有人參照或採取行動的任何文件，其中包括但不限於年報和中期報告、會議通告、 上市文件、通函及代表委任表格。

Non-Registered Shareholder's information (English Name and Address)

(Stock Code 股份代號：178)

非登記股東資料（英文姓名及地址）

Request Form 申請表格

To: Sa Sa International Holdings Limited ("Company")

:

莎莎國際控股有限公司（「公司」）

c/o Tricor Abacus Limited

經卓佳雅柏勤有限公司

Level 54, Hopewell Centre

香港皇后大道東183

183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong

合和中心54

I/We would like to receive the Current Corporate Communications and future Corporate Communications(Note 1) of the Company in printed form as indicated below:

本人╱我們現欲以下列方式收取 貴公司之本次公司通訊及日後公司通訊（附註1之印刷本：

(Please tick () ONLY ONE box)

（請僅在其中一個空格內劃上「」號）

printed English version ONLY; OR

僅收取英文印刷本

printed Chinese version ONLY; OR

僅收取中文印刷本

BOTH the printed English and Chinese versions.

同時收取英文及中文印刷本

Name(s) of Shareholder(s)#

Signature

股東姓名#

簽署：

(Please use ENGLISH CAPITAL LETTERS 請以英文正楷填寫)

Contact telephone number

Date

聯絡電話號碼：

日期：

  • You are requested to fill in the names(s) if you download this request form from the Company's or HKEx's websites.
    倘若 閣下從公司或港交所的網站下載此申請表格，務請填上姓名。

Notes 附註：

  1. Corporate Communications refer to any document issued or to be issued by the Company for information or action of holders of any securities of the Company, including but not limited to annual and interim reports, notice of meeting, listing document, circular and proxy form.
    公司通訊指由公司發出或將予發出以供公司任何證券持有人參照或採取行動的任何文件，其中包括但不限於年報和中期報告、會議通告、上市文件、通函及代表 委任表格。
  2. Please complete this request form clearly. Any request form with more than one box ticked (), with no box ticked (), with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
    請清楚填寫本申請表格。如在本申請表格作出超過一項選擇、或未有作出選擇、或未有簽署、或在其他方面填寫不正確，則本申請表格將會作廢。
  3. The above instruction will apply to all future Corporate Communications to be sent to you until you have ceased to have shareholdings in the Company.
    上述指示將適用於寄發予 閣下之所有日後公司通訊，直至 閣下已停止持有公司的股份為止。
  4. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any special instructions written on this request form.
    為免存疑，任何在本申請表格上的額外手寫指示，公司將不予接受。

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT  收集個人資料聲明

"Personal Data"in this statement has the same meaning as the term is defined in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong "( PDPO").

本聲明中所指的「個人資料」相等於香港法例第486章《個人資料（私隱）條例》（「《私隱條例》」）中之定義。

The Personal Data provided in this form may be used in connection with processing your request for obtaining printed copy of the relevant Corporation Communications. Your supply of Personal Data is voluntary. Failure to provide such Personal Data, however, may lead to the Company or its share registrar being unable to process your request form.

閣下於本表格所提供的個人資料將用以處理 閣下要求索取相關公司通訊印刷本之指示。 閣下是自願向公司提供個人資料。若 閣下未能提供該個人資料，公司或 股份登記處可能無法處理 閣下之申請表格。

Your Personal Data may be disclosed or transferred between the Company and its share registrar but will not otherwise be transferred to any other party unless pursuant to a legal or regulatory requirement. Your Personal Data will not be kept for longer than is necessary.

公司可能披露或轉移 閣下的個人資料給股份登記處，除非法律或法規需要，否則不會被轉移到其他團體。 閣下的個人資料並不會被儲存超過實際需要的時間。

You have the right to request access to and/or correction of your Personal Data in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO. Any such request should be made in writing to the Personal Data Privacy Officer of Tricor at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong.

閣下有權根據《私隱條例》的條文查閱及或修改 閣下的個人資料。任何該等要求均須以書面方式向卓佳的私隱條例事務主任提出，地址為香港皇后大道東183號合 和中心54樓。

(Please cut along the dotted line 請沿虛線剪下)

Please cut this mailing label and stick on

Mailing Label 郵寄標籤

an envelope to return the Request Form to us.

Tricor Abacus Limited

No postage stamp is required for local mailing

當 閣下寄回此申請表格時，請將

卓佳雅柏勤有限公司

此郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

Freepost No. 簡便回郵號碼：37

如在本港投寄， 閣下無需支付郵費或貼上郵票

Hong Kong 香港

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 10:24:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
06:00aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Proposal for general mandates to issue shares..
PU
06:00aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Proposed public issue of corporate bonds in t..
PU
06:00aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Form of proxy for use at annual general meeti..
PU
06:00aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Operational Statistics for June 2019
PU
06:00aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Form of proxy for the annual general meeting ..
PU
06:00aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Update announcement on the possible share acq..
PU
06:00aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Proposals for general mandates to issue share..
PU
05:55aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Proposed appointment of supervisor
PU
05:55aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Proposals involving (i) re-election of retiri..
PU
05:55aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Proxy form for use at annual general meeting
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 17 293 M
EBIT 2019 12 166 M
Net income 2019 10 444 M
Finance 2019 13 766 M
Yield 2019 2,69%
P/E ratio 2019 32,9x
P/E ratio 2020 28,5x
EV / Sales2019 19,0x
EV / Sales2020 13,7x
Capitalization 343 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 299,23  HKD
Last Close Price 273,00  HKD
Spread / Highest target 26,7%
Spread / Average Target 9,61%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED19.42%43 833
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC.74.17%0
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC21.52%0
NASDAQ25.83%0
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG22.34%0
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.0.00%0
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About