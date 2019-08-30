Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Notification Letter to Non-registered Holders and Request Form

08/30/2019 | 12:41am EDT

08/30/2019 | 12:41am EDT

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

（於中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司）

Stock Code 股份代號：3636

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

2 September 2019

Dear Non-registered Holder(Note 1),

Poly Culture Group Corporation Limited (the "Company")

- Notice of Publication of 2019 Interim Report (the "Current Corporate Communication")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communication are available on the Company's website at www.polyculture.com.cnand the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited at www.hkexnews.hk(the "HKEX's website"). You may access the Current Corporate Communication as appea red on the Company's website or browsing through the HKEX's website.

If you want to receive a printed version of the Current Corporate Communication and all future Corporate Communications(Note 2), please complete the request form (the "Request Form") on the reverse side and return it to the Company c/o the Company's H share registrar (the "H Share Registrar"), Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (a stamp is not required if posted in Hong Kong). The address of the H Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.polyculture.com.cnor HKEX's website at www.hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please call the Company's telephone hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays or send an email to polyculture.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

By order of the Board of Directors

Poly Culture Group Corporation Limited

Xu Niansha

Chairman

Note: (1) This letter is addressed to Non-registered holders ("Non-registered holder" means such person or company whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive Corporate Communication). If you have sold or transferred your H shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form on the reverse side.

  1. Corporate Communication(s) refer to any documents issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of holders of any of its securities as defined in Rule 1.01 of the Listing Rules, including but not limited to (a) the annual report; (b) the interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document;
    (e) a circular; (f) a proxy form; and (g) a reply slip.

（ 附 註 1 ）

各位非登記持有人 ：

保利文化集團股份有限公司（「本公司」）

  • 2019 年中期報告「本次公司通訊」之刊發通知

本公司本次公司通訊的中、英文版本已上載於本公司的網站www.polyculture.com.cn和香港聯合交易所有限公司的網站www.hkexnews.hk（「聯交所網站」）。 閣下可在本公司網站閱覽本次公司通訊或在聯交所網站瀏覽有關文件。

如 閣下欲收取本次公司通訊及日後之公司通訊（ 附 註 2） 的印刷本，請填妥在本函背面的申請表格（「申請表格」），並使用隨附之郵

寄標籤寄回本公司H股股份過戶登記處（「H股股份過戶登記處」），香港中央證券登記有限公司（如在香港投寄則無須貼上郵票）。 H股股份過戶登記處地址為香港灣仔皇后大道東 183號合和中心17M樓。申請表格亦可於本公司的網站 www.polyculture.com.cn或聯交 所網站www.hkexnews.hk內下載。

如 閣下對本函內容有任何疑問，請於星期一至五（香港公眾假期除外）上午9時正至下午6時正的辦公時間內致電本公司的電話熱線

  1. 2862 8688或電郵至polyculture.ecom@computershare.com.hk

承董事會命

保 利 文 化 集 團 股 份 有 限 公 司

董 事 長

徐 念 沙

2019 9 2

附註： (1) 此函件乃向本公司之非登記持有人(「非登記持有人」指股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本公司

發出通知，希望收到公司通訊)發出。如果 閣下已經出售或轉讓所持有之本公司 H 股股份，則無需理會本函件及所附申請表格。

  1. 公司通訊乃指本公司發出或將予發出上市規則第 1.01 條項下以供其任何證券的持有人參照或採取行動的任何文件，包括但不限於：(a)年度報告；
    (b)中期報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；(f)委任代表表格；及 (g)回執。

CCS6411PCUH_NRH

REQUEST FORM

申 請 表 格

To: Poly Culture Group Corporation Limited (the

致：

保 利 文 化 集 團 股 份 有 限 公 司 （「本 公 司 」）

"Company")

（股份代號: 3636

(Stock Code: 3636)

經香港中央證券登記有限公司

c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

香港灣仔皇后大道東 183

17M Floor, Hopewell Centre,

合和中心 17M

183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong

I/We would like to receive the Corporate Communication* of the Company (the "Corporate Communication") in the manner as indicated below:

本人／我們希望以下列方式收取公司的公司通訊*（「公司通訊」）：

(Please mark "X" in ONLY ONE of the following boxes)（請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號）

  • to receive the printed English version of all Corporate Communication ONLY; OR
    • 收 取 所 有 公 司 通 訊 的 英 文 印 刷 本
  • to receive the printed Chinese version of all Corporate Communication ONLY; OR
    • 收 取 所 有 公 司 通 訊 的 中 文 印 刷 本
  • to receive both the printed English and Chinese versions of all Corporate Communication.
    同時收取所有公司通訊的英文及中文印刷本

Signature:

Contact telephone

Date:

簽名:

number:

日期:

聯絡電話號碼:

Notes 附註：

  1. Please complete all your details clearly.
    請 閣下 清楚填 妥所有 資料。
  2. This letter is addressed to Non-registered holders ("Non-registered holder" means such person or company whose H shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive Corporate Communication).
    此函件乃向本公司之非登記持有人(「非登記持有人」指 H 股股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向公司發出通 知，希望收到公司通訊)發出。
  3. Any form with more than one box marked (X), with no box marked (X), with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
    如在本申請表格作出超過一項選擇、或未有作出選擇、或未有簽署、或在其他方面填寫不正確，則本申請表格將會作廢。
  4. The above instruction will apply to the Corporate Communication to be sent to you until you notify the Company c/o the Company's H Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited to the contrary or unless you have at anytime ceased to have holdings in th e Company.
    上 述指示 適用於 發送予 閣下 之所有公 司通訊，直至 閣下通知本公司之 H 股股份過戶登記處，香港中央證券登記有限公司另外之安排或任何時候停止 持有本公司的股份。
  5. For the avoidance of doubt, the Company does not accept any other instruction given on this Request Form.
    為 免存疑 ，任何 在本申 請表格 上的額外 指示， 本公司 將不予 處理。
  • Corporate Communication means any document issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of holders of any of its securities as defined in Rule

1.01 of the Listing Rules, including but not limited to (a) the annual report; (b) the interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; (f) a proxy form; and (g) a reply slip.

*公司通訊指本公司發出或將予發出上市規則第 1.01 條項下以供其任何證券持有人參照或採取行動的任何文件，其中包括但不限於：(a)年度報告；(b)中期報告；

(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；(f)委任代表表格；及 (g)回執。

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

02092019 1 0

閣下寄回此申請表格時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

如在本港投寄無須貼上郵票。

Please cut the mailing label and stick this on the envelope

to return this Request Form to us.

No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

郵寄標籤 MAILING LABEL

香港中央證券登記有限公司

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

簡便回郵號碼 Freepost No. 37

香港 Hong Kong

