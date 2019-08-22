Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Notification Letter to Non-registered Shareholders - Notice of Publication of Supplemental Circular and Notice of 2019 Second Extraordinary General Meeting

0
08/22/2019

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

（於中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司）

(Stock Code/股份代號: 6099)

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

August 23, 2019

Dear Non-registered holder(1),

China Merchants Securities Co., Ltd. (the "Company")

  • Notice of Publication of Supplemental Circular and Notice of 2019 Second Extraordinary General Meeting ("Current Corporate Communication")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communication are available on the Company's website at www.newone.com.cn/public/tzzgx/en/index.htmland the HKEXnews website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "HKE X") at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communication by clicking "Investor Relations" on the home page of the Company's website or browsing through the HKEXnews website.

If you want to receive a printed version of the Current Corporate Communication, please complete the Request Form on the reve rse side and return it to the Company c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (t he "H Share Registrar") by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (no need to affix a stamp if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an approp riate stamp). The address of H Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.newone.com.cn/public/tzzgx/en/index.htmlor the HKEXnews website at www.hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the Company's telephone hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday to Friday, excluding publi c holidays, or send an email to chinamerchantssecurities.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

Yours faithfully,

By order of the Board

China Merchants Securities Co., Ltd.

HUO Da

Chairman

Note: (1) This letter is addressed to Non registered holders ("Non- registered holder" means such person or company whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive Corporate Communications). If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form on the reverse side.

  1. Corporate Communications include but not limited to (a) the report of the board of directors, its annual financial statements together with a copy of the auditor's report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, a summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

各位非登記持有人 (1 )

招商 證券股份 有限公司 （「本 公司」）

  • 2019 年 第 二 次 臨 時 股 東 大 會 補 充 通 函 及 通 告 （「本 次公司通 訊文件 」） 之 發 佈 通 知

本公司的本次公司 通訊文件的中、英文 版本已上載於 本公司網站 （www.newone.com.cn/public/tzzgx/cn/index.html）及香港聯合交易 所 有限公司（「香港交 易所」）披露 易網站（ www.hkexnews.hk），歡 迎瀏覽。請在本公司網站主 頁按「投資者關係 」或在 香港交易所 披露

易網站瀏覽有關文 件。

如 閣下欲收取本 次公司通訊文 件之印刷本，請 填妥在本函背 面 的申請表格，並 使用隨附之郵 寄 標籤寄回本公司經 香港中央證券 登記

有限公司（「 H 股 股 份過戶 登記處」）（如在香 港投寄，毋須貼上郵 票；否則，請貼上 適當的郵票 ）。H 股股份過 戶登記處地址 為香港 灣 仔皇后大道東 183 號合和中 心 17M 樓。申請表格亦可 於本公司網 站（www.newone.com.cn/public/tzzgx/cn/index.html）或香港交易所 披 露易網站（www.hkexnews.hk）內 下載。

如對本函內容有任 何疑問，請致 電本公司電話熱線 (852) 2862 8688，辦公時間為星期一至五 （公眾 假期除外）上午 9 時正至下 午 6 時 正或電郵至 chinamerchantssecurities.ecom@computershare.com.hk

承 董 事 會 命

招 商 證 券 股 份 有 限 公 司 霍 達

董 事 長

2 0 1 9 8 2 3

附註：(1) 此函件乃向本公司之非登記持有人("非登記持有人"指股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本公司發 出通知，希望收到公司通訊)發出。如果 閣下已經出售或轉讓所持有之本公司股份，則無需理會本函件及所附申請表格

  1. 公司通訊文件包括但不限於：(a) 董事會報告、年度財務報表連同審計報告及如適用，財務摘要報告；(b) 中期報告及如適用，中期摘要報告；(c) 會
    議通告；(d) 上市文件；(e) 通函；及 (f) 委任代表表格。

MERH-23082019-2(0)

CCS6310MERH_NRH

Request Form 申請表格

To: China Merchants Securities Co., Ltd. (the "Company")

致：

招商證券股份有限公司（「本公司」）

(Stock Code: 6099)

（股份代號：6099

c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

經香港中央證券登記有限公司

17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East,

香港灣仔皇后大道東 183

Wanchai, Hong Kong

合和中心 17M 樓

I/We would like to receive the Corporate Communications* of the Company ( "Corporate Communications") in the manner as indicated below:

本人／我們希望以下列方式收取 貴公司之公司通訊文件*（「公司通訊文件」）：

(Please mark ONLY ONE Xof the following boxes)

(請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號)

to receive the printed English version of all Corporate Communications ONLY; OR 僅收取公司通訊文件之英文印刷本；或

to receive the printed Chinese version of all Corporate Communications ONLY; OR 僅收取公司通訊文件之中文印刷本；或

to receive both printed English and Chinese versions of all Corporate Communications. 同時收取公司通訊文件之英文及中文印刷本

Name(s) of Shareholder(s)#

Signature

股東姓名#

簽名

(Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫)

Address#

地址#

(Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫)

Contact telephone number

Date

聯絡電話號碼

日期

  • You are required to fill in the details if you download this request form from the Company's Website.
    假如你從本公司網站下載本申請表格，請必須填上有關資料。

Notes 附 註 ：

  1. Please complete all your details clearly.
    請 閣下清楚填妥所有資料。
  2. This letter is addressed to Non-registered holders ("Non-registered holder" means such person or company whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive Corporate Communications).
    此函件乃向本公司之非登記持有人("非登記持有人"指股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本行發出通知，希望收到公司通訊)發出。
  3. Any form with more than one box marked (X), with no box marked (X), with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
    如在本表格作出超過一項選擇、或未有作出選擇、或未有簽署、或在其他方面填寫不正確，則本表格將會作廢。

4.

The above instruction will apply to all future Corporate Communications to be sent to shareholders of the Company until you n otify otherwise by reasonable notice in writing or by email

to chinamerchantssecurities.ecom@computershare.com.hkto the Company c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited , the Company's H Share Registrar, or unless you

have at anytime ceased to have holdings in the Company.

上 述 指 示 適 用 於 寄 發予 本 公 司 股 東之 所 有 日 後公 司 通 訊，直 至 閣 下 發 出合 理 時 間 的 書面 通知 或 以 電 郵 方 式至 chinamerchantssecurities.ecom@computershare.com.hk 予 本 公 司 之

H 股 股 份 過 戶 登 記 處 ― 香港 中 央 證 券 登記 有限 公 司 另 作 選 擇 ， 或 閣 下 任 何 時候 停 止 持 有本 公 司 股 份 為 止 。

5.

For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any other instruction given on this Request Form.

為免存疑，任何在本申請表格上的額外指示，本行將不予處理。

  • Corporate Communications includes but not limited to (a) the report of the board of directors, its annual financial statements together with a copy of the auditor's report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, a summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.
    • 司 通 訊 文 件 包 括但 不 限 於：(a) 董 事 會 報告、年 度 財 務 報 表連 同 審 計 報 告及 如 適 用，財 務 摘 要 報 告； (b) 中 期 報 告 及 如 適 用，中 期 摘要 報 告；(c) 會 議 通 告；(d) 上 市 文 件；(e)
    • 函 ； 及 (f) 委 任 代 表 表 格 。

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

23082019 2 0

閣下寄回此申請表格時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票。

Please cut the mailing label and stick this on the envelope

to return this Request Form to us.

No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

郵寄標籤 MAILING LABEL

香港中央證券登記有限公司

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

簡便回郵號碼 Freepost No. 37

香港 Hong Kong

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 22 August 2019
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 670 M
EBIT 2019 11 513 M
Net income 2019 9 824 M
Finance 2019 60 704 M
Yield 2019 2,75%
P/E ratio 2019 32,3x
P/E ratio 2020 29,5x
EV / Sales2019 15,3x
EV / Sales2020 11,9x
Capitalization 316 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 278,41  HKD
Last Close Price 254,40  HKD
Spread / Highest target 33,6%
Spread / Average Target 9,44%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED11.29%40 703
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC23.09%51 962
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE69.87%29 215
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG25.06%26 696
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%23 271
NASDAQ21.76%16 357
Categories
